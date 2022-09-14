ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
newsy.com

Why Is Chicago Against Ketchup On Hot Dogs?

Chicago takes its food seriously. Maybe you've heard of their pizza? It's deeper than yours. And when it comes to their hot dogs — don't even think about ordering ketchup. Chicago's disgust may be best summed up by Dirty Harry in the 1983 thriller, "Sudden Impact." "You know what...
CHICAGO, IL
cohaitungchi.com

15 Exhilarating And Adventurous Activities For Thrill-Seekers In Chicagoland

From axe-throwing to skydiving, these thrill-seeking activities will certainly have your pulse racing. From axe-throwing to skydiving, these thrill-seeking activities will certainly have your pulse racing. Chicago is a city full of energy and enthusiasm. It’s a city will an abundance of possibilities and a population who are eager to...
CHICAGO, IL
97ZOK

See Famous Chicago Mobster Homes on Popular Gangster Tour

There's been a lot of talk about the new Oak Park River Forest Gangster Tour featuring the homes of some of the most notorious organized crime figures. The city of Chicago has some fun, entertaining, and informative tours. You can take tours on foot, a segway scooter, a bus, or even a boat. The Chicago architecture tour by boat is one of the city's most popular tours. How fun does a tour of some of the Windy City's most notable donut shops sound?
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Caravans take over downtown Chicago ahead of Mexican Independence Day

CHICAGO - Huge caravans took over downtown Chicago ahead of Mexican Independence Day — which is Friday. There aren't too many nights a year that you will see the median on Michigan Avenue become a dance floor, but that's exactly what happened Thursday night. People could be seen on...
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Spacca Napoli named one of the Best Pizzerias in the World

Jonathan Goldsmith, owner of Spacca Napoli Pizzeria, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss how his authentic Neapolitan style eatery has help him earn the title of one of the Best Pizzerias in the World. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
CHICAGO, IL
seniorresource.com

Best Small Towns For Retirement Near Chicago and All Around Illinois

Illinois is one of the most populated states in the country, with many living around the Chicago metro area. Though perhaps most known for popular sights like Wrigley Field or the Skydeck at Willis Tower, more and more of the 55+ community are finding that the small towns of Illinois are just where they want to be. Why swap big-city amenities for small-town living when you can easily have both? If you look closer, you’ll see that a Chicago suburb has the same beautiful architecture, the same great people, and delicious food (like Chicago hot dogs – yum!) – with just less traffic! Here’s a list of my favorite small towns for retirement near Chicago, Illinois!
ILLINOIS STATE
wgnradio.com

Take a trip on a suburban Gangster Tour

John Binder, owner and operator of Chi-Town Gangster Tours, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain how you can learn the history of organized crime in the city from Prohibition until the 1990s, focusing on the lives and careers of many of Chicago’s most famous gangsters while on his tours.
CHICAGO, IL
Secret Chicago

Celebrate Oktoberfest With These 10 Amazing Events In Chicago

September signals a few essential things: fall is officially here, the weather will start to cool down, and Oktoberfest makes its official return to Chicago. Oktoberfest is an annual celebration that originated in Munich. Running from Saturday, September 17th to Monday, October 3rd, the festival was established in 1810 to celebrate King Louis I’s marriage.   With a heavy focus on drinking, eating, and merriment, Oktoberfest has since transformed into a chance to enjoy lots of beer for two whole weeks. Here are the top Oktoberfest events happening in and around Chicago! 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Three chefs from two Chicago restaurants honored by Food and Wine Magazine

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Top honors for three chefs at two Chicago restaurants.They're among the best in the country, according to Food and Wine Magazine.As "chef de cuisine" at Virtue in Hyde Park, Damarr Brown says he's on a mission to dispel the myth southern cooking is unhealthy.Over in east Ukrainian Village, Tim Flores and Genie Kwon are partners in life and in their restaurant Kasama.They serve up breakfast sandwiches and pastries in the morning, then a Filipino fine dining tasting menu at night.
CHICAGO, IL
Washington Examiner

Lori Lightfoot is a symptom of Chicago's Democratic decay

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s sanctuary city doesn’t have the resources to care for a few hundred illegal immigrants. Lightfoot also can’t get crime under control. So what, exactly, would Lori Lightfoot say she is doing here?. McDonald’s President and CEO Chris Kempczinski is the latest prominent Chicagoan...
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

What has been the date of the city’s earliest snowfall in the fall?

I know we are still having warm weather, but what has been the date of the city’s earliest snowfall in the fall?. Chicago’s snow season historically begins around Halloween, the average date of the season’s first snowflakes. Since 1884 when the city’s snow climatology was launched, the start of the city’s snow season has varied tremendously, starting as early as Sept. 25 with traces of snow in 1928 and 1942 and as late as December 5 in 1999 the city finally logged the 1999-2000 season’s first snowfall (0.1”). The city’s earliest official occurrence of measurable snow was on Oct. 12, 2006, when both Midway and O’Hare recorded 0.3 inches. Though the snow fell with great intensity that day, it quickly melted in the city, but it was a different story in the suburbs, where up to 2 inches accumulated, creating a wintry landscape against a background of bright fall foliage.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

See homes of key mobsters on suburban Gangster Tours

OAK PARK – This Fall you can immerse yourself in the world of some of Chicago’s legendary organized crime figures. It’s all part of the “There Goes the Neighbor Hood” Oak Park River Forest Gangster Tour happening on September 18 and October 16. John Binder...
CHICAGO, IL
Axios Chicago

The best time for fall foliage tours in Illinois

Predictive map suggests Chicago will just start seeing partial leaf changes in early October. Map courtesy of SmokyMountains.com. Green = no change, yellow = minimal, mustard = patchy, orange = partial, red = peak, dark red = peak, brown = past peak. Local leaf peepers can expect foliage to start changing in late September, with peak colors emerging in mid- to late October. Driving the news: The 2022 interactive Fall Foliage Prediction Map came out this month with data-informed prognostications on leaf changes nationwide. The intrigue: If you're headed to an Illinois college for a game — or to secretly entice your kid to apply there — this map can help you choose ideal dates for peak leafy campus looks.Northwestern, NIU, UIC and U of C: Oct. 24U of I Champaign, Illinois State University, U of I Springfield, Western and Eastern Illinois Universities: Oct. 31.SIU Edwardsville and Carbonale: Nov. 7
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

Illinois Students Got a Long-Distance Call from Space Station

Just wait until their parents see the phone bill. Students in Illinois this week got a long-distance call of the space kind when astronauts aboard the space station gave them a ring. NASA announced in a press release that students in Chicago were able to submit questions and today astronauts...
CHICAGO, IL
