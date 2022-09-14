Read full article on original website
I live in Orlando near the world's best theme parks, and think a coffee-themed amusement park in Colombia offers a more immersive experience as a tourist. Here's what the park is like.
Parque del Café is a theme park in western Colombia, in the UNESCO-recognized department of Quindio. I visited the park and think it's a cool way to engage with local coffee culture while enjoying fun rides. The park's 62 acres feature a variety of rides, tours of the coffee...
IFLScience
Company Wants To Build Giant Floating Ring City In The Center Of Dubai
In case you haven’t noticed, architects in the Middle East really seem to hate normal cities. The way they are so flat and spacious doesn’t seem to appeal, and so designers are hard at work coming up with new innovations to combat this pressing problem. Earlier this year...
Dramatic video shows 130ft superyacht sinking off Italy coast after being battered in storm
Dramatic footage has captured the moment a 40-metre superyacht sank into the Mediterranean sea after being battered in a storm. The 40-metre-long luxury vessel was sailing from Gallipoli to Milazzo overnight on Saturday when it got into trouble around 15km from Italy’s Catanzaro Marina.Footage shows the yacht, named My Saga, rapidly disappearing beneath waves, as lifeboats appear to float beside it. The captain sent out a distress call to the Port Authority of Crotone, with officials told the yacht was taking on a significant amount of water from the stern. The Italian coastguard dispatched two patrol vessels and rescued...
This $7 Million ‘Floating’ Villa in the Maldives Lets You Waterslide From the Bedroom to the Lagoon
What’s better than vacationing in the Maldives? Having your own private home there, of course. As luck would have it, an idyllic overwater villa on the island of Medhufaru has just hit the market for $7 million. Roughly 35 minutes by seaplane from Malé International Airport, the secluded 150-acre island is one of the largest in the famed archipelago and is encircled by a picturesque coral reef. It is also home to Soneva Jani. Opened in 2016, this resort features an array of villas that are available for both holidayers or homeowners. The two-story villa in question spans a little over 6,700...
Inside booze-fuelled chaos of Magaluf that could be about to end as Spain wages war on rowdy Brit tourists
BUG-EYED with cocaine, a posse of teenage Brits sway past a store selling “I Love Sluts” T-shirts as they head towards Magaluf’s infamous Strip. Asked why they’ve come to the hard-partying Mallorcan resort, one yells: “Booze, booze, booze.”. It is almost 2am and the gaudy...
This Anguilla Resort Will Now Fly You to the Caribbean Island on a Private Jet
Anguilla is calling—and it wants you to come in style. The Caribbean island, known for its pristine white beaches, usually sees properties close during winter season. In July, however, the Aurora Anguilla Resort & Club announced that it would now be open all year—the first property on the island to do so. This week, the resort has unveiled its new private charter service for travelers from the east coast. To make the service happen, the hotel has acquired a fleet of private jets. The aircraft are Embraer 170s, mid-size jets that can carry up to 70 passengers, customized with the hotel’s logo...
msn.com
10 Most Expensive Hotels in the World
Who doesn't dream of a luxury hotel getaway, where your meals are prepared, your room is cleaned for you, and you can enjoy amenities you don't have at home, from pools to hotels to room service. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts Dollar Tree: 5 High-Quality Items To Buy Now In the realm of luxury hotels, even your fanciest visions of hotel living go to extremes, and they come with extremely large costs per night to boot. But surely paying for such luxuries as private butlers, underwater restaurants, stunning views of oceans and lush settings is worth a small fortune? Decide for yourself as you check out the 10 most expensive hotels in the world.
Thrillist
Sleep on a Sailboat on This Car-Free French Island
When people think of islands off the coast of France, they tend to look west to Île de Ré and the handful of spots strewn around Brittany’s jagged shores. But at the very southern edge of Provence, before veering into the star-studded spots lining the French Riviera, there’s a trio of islands dubbed “les îles d’Or,” or “the Golden Isles,” that are frequented more by sailors than the party-centric crowd you’d find in nearby Saint-Tropez. Beyond being remote, since no road connects to them, a couple of the islands are also completely car-free. For all those people who'd rather not learn the rules of the road for another country but still want to go beyond metro-serviced, crowded cities when traveling, this one’s for you.
tripsavvy.com
Why This Shoulder Season Is an Especially Good Time to Travel
After a costly few months for summer travelers, it looks like there's finally an end to the chaos—and just in time for shoulder season, too, when airports and tourist attractions are less crowded, and airfare and accommodation are more affordable. For starters, the national average price for a gallon...
tripsavvy.com
The Most Exciting Changes Coming to Disney Parks in 2023
This past weekend, thousands of Disney fans gathered in Anaheim, California, for the D23 Expo 2022—a biennial event filled with pop-up stores, celebrity appearances, and tons of exciting announcements surrounding the Disney universe. This year’s Expo unveiled plenty of new shows and movies coming to Disney+ next year, but...
FodorsTravel
The 10 Best New Restaurants in Paris
After two years of spinning its wheels, Paris dining has hit the ground running in a flurry of exciting new openings. Newcomers offer everything from over-the-top glamour to laid-back gourmandise. But no matter how stylish, elegant, or refreshingly casual, every chef on our list emphasizes the freshest seasonal produce—local, when possible—to be enjoyed with natural wines that respect the earth. Here’s our selection of 10 standout new restaurants worth traveling to France for.
lonelyplanet.com
Checking In: Sofitel Barú Calablanca Beach Resort in Cartagena, Colombia
The picture-perfect entrance to Sofitel Barú Calablanca Beach Resort © Caitlin Riddell / Lonely Planet. Cartagena, the colorful port city on the northern coast of Colombia, is not exactly a logical getaway if you want to spend time on the beach. But if you are in the mood...
ship-technology.com
MSC Seascape Cruise Ship, US
The MSC Seascape cruise ship will embark on its maiden voyage in December 2022. MSC Seascape, a new Seaside-EVO class ship, will join MSC Cruises’ fleet in November 2022. Credit: MSC Cruises SA. MSC Seascape is a new Seaside EVO-class ship that will be operated by Switzerland-based cruise brand...
Elle
ELLE Escapes: Santorini
I’m not at all ashamed to admit that Mamma Mia was one of my favorite movies in high school. The beach parties. The crystal clear water. That romantic island energy. It was all so dreamy. Once it became safe to travel again, there was only one place I wanted to be: on a beach in Greece having fun—and feeling like a number one.
Welcome to the future of European high-speed rail travel
This week in travel news: A plane carrying Queen Elizabeth II's coffin sets a flight-tracking record, a new high-speed train is unveiled in Europe and a family tours the world before three of the children lose their sight.
Thrillist
This 14th-Century Venetian Palace Might Be the Most Stunning Airbnb in Crete
We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work. When I visited Crete in 2018, I had no idea...
Escape the crowds in the Vale of Glamorgan’s 14 miles of beautiful beaches, secluded coves and rugged cliffs
STAFF shortages and strikes have made jetting abroad a struggle for some this summer – so many turned to a staycation instead. But while millions of us headed for the familiar holiday hotspots of Devon and Cornwall, I was desperate to escape the crowds and go off the beaten track.
Hail Hydra... the ultimate Greek paradise: Inside the dreamy island where cars (and mopeds) are banned - and it's just 90 minutes from Athens by ferry
Hydra – it's the Greece you've been dreaming of. If there were Greek island Top Trumps, this 12-mile-long (20km) Saronic Gulf honeypot would be nigh-on unbeatable. Let's run through the scores: Picturesque harbour – 100. Rustic tavernas – 100. Hidden coves – 90. Labyrinthine alleyways – 100. Chic boutique shops – 90. Turquoise waters – 90. Car-free tranquillity – 100.
travelawaits.com
15 Countries, 1 Boat — AmaWaterways Unveils 49-Night European River Cruise
AmaWaterways has announced the return of its Seven River Journeys through Europe with its longest-ever continuous river cruise. Guests will explore 15 European countries on a 49-night Spring or Summer edition journey on board a single ship, the luxurious AmaMora. “Since the debut of our Seven River Journeys in 2021,...
The green guide to visiting Amsterdam
Climate change and rising seas are especially bad news for the Netherlands. With around a third of its landmass lying below sea level, this forward-looking nation has a vested interest in green technologies that might slow the rate at which the world is warming. A goal of halving greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 has seen huge investment and innovation in making Dutch agriculture, architecture, water management and energy production more sustainable. Meanwhile, a national tourism strategy seeks to promote Dutch cities’ green credentials.For bike-friendly Amsterdam, that means highlighting the joys of exploring the city centre and beyond by bus, tram...
