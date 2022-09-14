Read full article on original website
gmauthority.com
Redesigned 2024 Ford Mustang Unveiled As Chevy Camaro Rival
GM’s crosstown rival, Ford Motor Company, just unveiled the all-new seventh-generation 2024 Ford Mustang at the 2022 North American International Auto Show, also known as the Detroit Auto Show. The new 2024 Ford Mustang will rival the Chevy Camaro from the GM camp. The latest 2024 Ford Mustang announces...
MotorTrend Magazine
2022 Ford Bronco Raptor vs. Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392: Battle of the Badass Off-Roaders
Driving from Los Angeles to the picturesque town of Lone Pine, California, we're having a deep think about what led us to this point. Who in the world approved dropping a 470-hp V-8 into the Jeep Wrangler to create the Rubicon 392? And at the same time, who at Ford can we credit for the 418-hp Bronco Raptor? The basic vehicles beneath these badass variants are already massively capable off-roaders, vehicles able to take you places few others can. Why the need for absurd power? Neither of these SUVs makes much sense—frankly, they're ridiculous, and we mean that in the most complimentary way possible.
Autoweek.com
Jeep Celebrates Its Heritage in Detroit
Black leather seats and a nine-speaker Alpine sound system round out the 30th Anniversary package that Jeep says will tack $4700 onto a Grand Cherokee 4xe. The Wrangler Willys 4xe hits dealers by year's end. The Grand Cherokee 4xe will open up for orders later this year but won’t start hitting the street until 2023.
TechCrunch
Jeep turns to its heritage for newest and cheapest plug-in hybrid Wrangler
The Willys 4xe, which debuted Wednesday at the 2022 Detroit Auto Show, has a base price of $53,995, excluding any tax credits or the $1,595 destination fee. That makes the Jeep Wrangler Willys 4xe the cheapest trim in the brand’s growing plug-in hybrid portfolio. The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe sits at the top of the lineup, followed by the High Altitude 4xe, the Sahara 4xe and now, the Willys 4xe.
PHOTO: Ford Reveals 2024 Mustang, Sticks With Gasoline in EV Era
Despite being in the electric vehicle era, Ford announced that its 2024 Mustang will be sticking with gasoline as its fuel source. According to CNBC, the 2024 Ford Mustang was unveiled during the 2022 Detroit Auto Show on Wednesday (September 14th). Ford revealed that the new model will be sticking with a gas engine, which is considered a strategy that contrasts with some of the car manufacturer’s rivals that are going the electric vehicle route.
Elegant Bugatti Type 57 Headlines RM's St. Moritz Auction
1936 Bugatti Type 57 S Atalante is one of only 17. Bugatti has long been a major player in the German automotive performance game for their incredible dedication to speed and luxury. Through the decades, this brand has grown from a small-time manufacturer of sports cars to one of the biggest auto manufacturers today. Currently selling for hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of dollars, the modern examples rolling off the factory floors are pretty insane in their own right. However, some of us tend to find our eyes wandering to the classic cars that made the German manufacturer so admired in the first place.
CNET
2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe 30th Anniversary Edition Brings It Back Home
There is perhaps no greater auto-show stunt in history than when Jeep drove a then-new Grand Cherokee through a freaking window at Cobo Hall during the Detroit Auto Show. To celebrate this SUV's 30th birthday, Jeep isn't breaking any more glass, but it does have a special anniversary edition to show off.
topgear.com
Limited edition Defender marks 75 years of Land Rover
What better way to celebrate three-quarters of a century than with much green?. Skip 8 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. It’s very nearly 75 years since the first Series I Defender was shown to the world at the...
motor1.com
Opel/Vauxhall pledges to make sporty cars again by bringing back the GSe
With production of the Insignia ending this year, Opel/Vauxhall is officially bidding adieu to sporty vehicles by discontinuing the OPC/VXR badge. However, the folks from Rüsselsheim are not abandoning exciting cars altogether as the plan is to bring back the GSe moniker. It used to mean "Grand Sport Einspritzung" (Grand Sport Injection) on the Commodore GS/E and Monza GSE back in the day, but going forward, the acronym will stand for "Grand Sport electric."
