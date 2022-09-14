ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Sun forward Alyssa Thomas marks uncharted territory in Game 3 WNBA Finals win that will make Russell Westbrook proud

Move over, Russell Westbrook, there’s a new triple-double monster in town. Sure, Westbrook is the all-time leader in the NBA with 194 career triple-doubles, but none bigger than the stakes involved in Alyssa Thomas’ immense record-setting performance for the Connecticut Sun in their dominant 105-76 victory against the Las Vegas Aces in Game 3 of the WNBA Finals with their season on the line.
BASKETBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Las Vegas, NV
Basketball
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Local
Nevada Basketball
State
Connecticut State
Yardbarker

Former Knicks Head Coach Jeff Hornacek Returns to Utah

It's probably not the New York Knicks/Utah Jazz transaction many in Manhattan were hoping for, but it's here nonetheless. Utah finalized its new coaching staff under first-year man Will Hardy on Thursday, one that includes former Knicks boss Jeff Hornacek as a "coaching consultant." He'll help lead the Jazz into the post-Donovan Mitchell era, joining assistants Bryan Bailey, Alex Jensen, and Lamar Skeeter.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
A'ja Wilson
Yardbarker

Gregg Popovich had great gesture for Becky Hammon, Aces at WNBA Finals

Gregg Popovich and Becky Hammon may not be co-workers anymore, but they are still happy to show up for each other. The San Antonio Spurs head coach came through on Tuesday for his former assistant, who is now coaching the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces. Hammon has led the Aces to a WNBA Finals berth in her first season, and the team now holds a 2-0 series lead over the Connecticut Sun.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Report: Suns make Sam Garvin interim governor while Sarver out

The Phoenix Suns plan to appoint vice chairman and minority owner Sam Garvin as their interim governor while owner Robert Sarver serves a one-year suspension, ESPN reported Thursday. Garvin purchased interest in the Suns in June 2004 and spent the past 11 seasons as a vice chairman. The NBA dealt...
PHOENIX, AZ
Rolling Stone

Jay-Z and Puma Tap Brenna Stewart for First WNBA Player Signature Shoe in 12 Years

Puma just found a way to give the WNBA some much-deserved visibility: a signature shoe with one of the league’s top players. Today, Puma Hoops dropped Brenna Stewart’s Stewie 1 — the first signature shoe for a WNBA player in 12 years, and Puma’s first-ever signature shoe for the league. Channeling “Breanna’s fierce-yet-humble nature,” the shoe features a bold neon yellow and black colorway dubbed “Quiet Fire.” On the performance front, the Stewie 1 features multi-zoned monomesh layers for targeted support throughout the foot and Puma’s NITRO Foam technology for lightweight responsiveness. For ankle stability, there’s a molded heel counter...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playoff Games#Ap Basketball Writer#The Las Vegas Aces#Sun
Yardbarker

Houston Rockets Franchise Awards: Hakeem Olajuwon Is The Rockets GOAT And The Fan Favorite

The Rockets started as a California franchise. From San Diego, the team kept their hot weather climate by transitioning to Houston in 1971. It wasn’t until the 80s that the team tasted some success by making their first NBA Finals in team history in 1981. However, the team had a losing record at the time, becoming just the second team in league history to make it with a record below .500. The following years were tough before the team drafted the greatest player in team history in 1984.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy