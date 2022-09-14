Read full article on original website
Harrison County Sheriff’s Office cited in human smuggling bust
MARSHALL – An East Texas law enforcement agency is cited after a major human smuggling network was taken down as part of a joint task force, according to a statement released Tuesday by the United States Department of Justice. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office was among a list of law enforcement agencies the DOJ attributed as giving substantial assistance toward the investigation that led to eight indictments. The operation, a part of Joint Task Force Alpha, included the arrest of eight alleged human smugglers whose indictments were unsealed this week in the Southern District of Texas. According to our news partner KETK, the network was allegedly led by 31-year-old Erminia Serrano, also known as The Boss Lady.
Detour at Whitehouse High School due to sinkhole
WHITEHOUSE — A sinkhole has developed on the Main Campus Drive at Whitehouse High School just beyond the guard gate, and a detour will be necessary starting Wednesday afternoon during pick-up. In an advisory posted on the school district website, official said they would divert all traffic entering or exiting through the guard gate (from 346) through the student parking adjacent to the Main Campus Drive. This detour will result in displacing the first two rows of student parking (the far east side of the parking lot will become the alternate route). The student lot will be “General” parking only due to this disruption until proper repairs can be made, according to officials. All traffic entering or exiting through the Acker Tap entrance will not be affected.
East Texas Amtrak service to continue as normal
LONGVIEW – Amtrak’s Texas Eagle service has started up again after some rail workers and railway owners came to a deal on Thursday. The service, which stops in Longview, Marshall, and Mineola twice a day, was stopped on Wednesday before a potential strike on Friday. According to our news partner KETK, Amtrak spokesman Marc Magliari expected normal operations to start Friday morning, meaning the Texas Eagle starting in San Antonio and arriving in Longview Saturday morning. Amtrak’s employees weren’t a part of the strike, but Amtrak trains run on rail lines owned by other companies that operate in Longview, like Union Pacific.
