WHITEHOUSE — A sinkhole has developed on the Main Campus Drive at Whitehouse High School just beyond the guard gate, and a detour will be necessary starting Wednesday afternoon during pick-up. In an advisory posted on the school district website, official said they would divert all traffic entering or exiting through the guard gate (from 346) through the student parking adjacent to the Main Campus Drive. This detour will result in displacing the first two rows of student parking (the far east side of the parking lot will become the alternate route). The student lot will be “General” parking only due to this disruption until proper repairs can be made, according to officials. All traffic entering or exiting through the Acker Tap entrance will not be affected.

WHITEHOUSE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO