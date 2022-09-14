Read full article on original website
Engadget
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II
The noise blocking crown is safe. Bose has massively upgraded how much sound it can cancel on the QuietComfort Earbuds II, cutting out more everyday noise including voices. The sound quality is also markedly improved and smaller buds offer a more comfy fit (and less awkward look). There’s room for further improvement though as the company passed on basics like multipoint connectivity and wireless charging.
reviewed.com
Bose’s QuietComfort II buds deliver the best noise canceling we’ve heard
It’s been a couple of years since we’ve seen new earbuds from Bose, and in that time Sony’s WF-1000XM4 have taken the noise-canceling throne. Bose retakes that spot with the Bose QuietComfort II Earbuds (available at Amazon for $299.00), which offer noise canceling that meets or beats every pair of headphones we’ve tested, period.
ZDNet
Monoprice SYNC-ANC Bluetooth Headphones: Great sound, not-so-great ANC
Full-size Bluetooth headphones with active noise cancellation (ANC) have been a hot-ticket item for years now. The space is largely dominated by models like Sony's recently released WH-1000XM5 or the older WH-1000XM4 design, as well as entrants like Bose's Quiet Comfort line. Unfortunately, most of those excellent pairs sell for over $300.
ZDNet
Need noise-canceling headphones? These Treblab over-ears are 42% off
Finding a great pair of noise-canceling headphones that don't break the bank can be tricky, but there's good news: The Treblab Z2 noise-canceling headphones are currently discounted by 42% for only $69 today. The Treblab Z2 headphones use Neodynamium 40mm drivers to bring you seamless sound. If you want to...
Google's latest Pixel Buds Pro back on sale at best price yet, down to $175
The Google Pixel Buds Pro are less than two months old, but we’re already seeing consistent discounts on the headphone’s $200 MSRP. Amazon has taken 13% off the on-sale price of the headphones, bringing them down to $175 in two different colorways. The Charcoal and Lemongrass headphones are both on sale, while the Fog color remains at full price.
CNET
Snag a Huge 75-Inch Screen and Save $400 With This Fire TV Omni Deal
Football season is here, and with the weather starting to cool, more of us are going to be spending more time indoors, making this an ideal time to revamp your entertainment setup. Investing in a big screen TV can totally change your space, giving you a theatrical experience on your own couch.
CNET
Save up to $102 on Sony's Portable Bluetooth Speakers
Portable Bluetooth speakers offer great sound quality whether you're at home or on the go. Their compact size and easy portability make them a great choice for anyone who wants to enjoy their music without being tied down. Amazon has marked down new Sony X-Series portable Bluetooth speakers, with savings...
ZDNet
Sony's popular WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones are 36% off right now
If you're commuting on a train or even just traveling on an airplane, the background noise can be distracting and frustrating when you just want to listen to your music. The Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless noise-canceling headphones can run as high as $399 – but if you're open to a certified refurbished pair, you can save 36% on a pair and get them for only $253.
Digital Trends
Bang & Olufsen’s latest soundbar costs a fortune, but it might be the last one you ever own
Danish audio icon, Bang & Olufsen (B&O), isn’t a company known for its half-measures either in the design of its products, or the prices it asks for them. That couldn’t be more true than on the company’s latest speaker, the Beosound Theatre, an incredibly ambitious 7.1.4-channel, 12-driver Dolby Atmos soundbar that starts at $6,890 and climbs rapidly from there. B&O says it took its design inspiration for the Theater from sailboats, saying that the Beosound Theatre’s keel-like design makes it “appear as if it is resting on an aluminum blade, floating in the air as one fluid form.”
Android Authority
I tried earbuds with the best ANC and almost got hit by a bus
With great sound comes great responsibility. I am not much of a consumer of high-end earbuds with fancy features like ultra-advanced Active Noise Cancellation. My daily drivers are the Google Pixel Buds A-Series, which don’t feature ANC at all. And while I’ve used ANC headphones before, nothing I’ve ever tested comes even close to the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2, which I tried during and after the launch event in NYC.
Tronsmart Onyx Ace Pro review: Discomfort is the downfall of these earbuds
The Tronsmart Onyx Ace Pro earbuds offer competitive features with a price to match that claim. Unfortunately, a lot of the upsides are negated by the uncomfortable fit.
9 best handheld vacuums that will make quick clean-ups a breeze
There’s no denying it – vacuum cleaners are getting smaller by the day, the best example of which is the trend for handheld vacuums. And opting for smaller versions no longer means sacrificing power, thanks to powerful motors, streamlined suction and longer battery life.Handheld vacuums are especially suitable for smaller areas, but they’re brilliant for quick clean-ups, too – consider keeping one in the car and one in a kitchen cupboard for quick spruce-ups of high traffic areas. Key factors to consider include dust bin size, battery life and the ease with which filters can be changed. With smaller vacuums,...
New Focal Utopia are the Ferrari of audiophile wired headphones
Focal has unveiled a new set of beautiful flagship over-ears. This is not a drill, high-end headphones lovers. This is best over-ear headphones territory and then some. The French audio specialist has been innovating in audio for more than 40 years and its top-tier Utopia range – spanning headphones and home hi-fi speakers to custom-install speaker designs and exceptional in-car audio solutions – is all designed and hand-crafted in Focal’s specialist headphone atelier in France.
Marshall's New Retro Speaker Sounds Stadium-Worthy in My Living Room
I’ve been working with the same janky Bluetooth speaker that I got from T.J. Maxx for a while now (what can I say, I’m a proud Maxxinista). Technically, it gets the job done—but I’ve known that I’m due for an upgrade. Sorry, Corona speaker, I love you, but you’re not cutting it any longer.
RS Recommends: Sony’s Party-Ready Wireless Speaker Just Got a Major $101 Discount
Get ready to party — Sony has slashed over $100 off its outdoor-friendly wireless speaker on Amazon. Sony’s speaker regularly costs upwards of $350, but for a limited time, you can get it for its discounted price of $248, which is 29 percent off the retail price tag. Buy: Sony Bluetooth Speaker at $248.00 Unlike other Bluetooth speakers on the market, Sony made its wireless unit a hell of a lot more portable than other options at this size. It outfitted its SRS-XG300 X-Series with a built-in retractable handle, so you can easily take it with you to the...
The Best Record Players and Turntables for Every Kind of Audiophile
All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. In case you hadn't heard, vinyl is having a moment. Record sales were up 27% last year, and if you yourself are searching for the best record players to enjoy your new stack of LPs, we've got you covered.
Road & Track
The 10 Best 55-inch TVs
If you’re in the market for a new TV, the choices are endless—and can be almost overwhelming. If you’ve narrowed down the size to a 55-inch TV, you’ve already solved one piece of the puzzle. According to Carl Prouty, technologist at Abt Electronics in Glenview, IL, 55 inches is the most popular TV size available. “It's large enough for a good home theater experience, but not so large as to feel overwhelming in a smaller room,” he explains.
Sonos Sub Mini curvy subwoofer produces balanced bass beats great for smaller spaces
Enhance the sound in any room with the Sonos Sub Mini curvy subwoofer. Producing powerful yet balanced bass, it’s ideal for everything from gaming to watching movies and listening to music. Choose from matte black or matte white finish options and enjoy its compact cylindrical shape based on the Sonos Sub. Crafted with dual custom woofers, it produces dynamic low beets that have zero rattling or buzzing thanks to its advanced processing. Designed to immerse you in anything you listen to or watch, it has an acoustically sealed cabinet. Inside, both woofers face inward. This creates a force-canceling effect that neutralizes distortion. Moreover, using advanced digital signal processing, this device ensures you hear full-toned low frequencies. You’d expect these from a larger subwoofer, but the Sub Mini delivers.
CNET
Echos in Excess: Put an Alexa Device in Every Room of Your Home
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. I'd bet that headline made you do a double-take. I mean, only a crazy person has an Amazon device in every room, right? Well, call me crazy -- but don't judge before you hear me out, because there are so many neat tricks you can do with that unused Echo Dot stuffed in some forgotten drawer or that Amazon Echo speaker that's slowly getting dusty in the corner of your living room.
yankodesign.com
Galaxy Air earpiece concept uses hand gestures to interact with your phone
Remember the early days of Bluetooth earpieces that looked like a piece of hard candy coming out of just one ear? Although we have long grown away from those designs toward more discreet TWS earbuds, it seems the design pendulum is swinging back to that position. Of course, the “stem” design of the likes of the AirPods isn’t that obnoxious, but it did tell designers that it was OK to go beyond conventions again. This design concept definitely breaks free from today’s common design trends and embraces some highlights of the past, all for the sake of delivering a new experience in controlling your smartphone without taking it out of your pocket or even touching any device at all.
