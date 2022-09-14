Read full article on original website
Warzone 2.0 Adds Water Combat
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 will be offering players more environments for combat, including water areas. Plenty of news and information on Call of Duty's upcoming Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 were revealed during yesterday's Call of Duty: Next presentation. For Battle Royale fans, the biggest details were those highlighting the changes heading to the next iteration of Warzone. Along with brand new map 'Al Mazrah' and a reimagined gulag, Warzone 2.0 will be making some big changes to the way players navigate the battlefield.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will introduce Destiny-style raids
The word "raid" implies a level of challenge and complexity I hope Infinity Ward manages to deliver.
dotesports.com
What to do if the Modern Warfare 2 beta keeps crashing
You sit down at your console after a long day of work, the squad is waiting for you in Discord, and you open up Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 for some grinding with the homies. And then it crashes. Nothing sucks more than a game crash, especially if you’re...
Modern Warfare 2 Open Beta Weapons: Full List
Now that the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Open Beta has finally arrived, it is perhaps no surprise that many are wondering how the game's new weapon arsenal is shaping up. Outside of the Riot Shield, all of the included weapons are said to able to be modified in the game's all-new Gunsmith. Here is the full list of weapons that will be available in the Modern Warfare 2 Open Beta.
Modern Warfare 2 beta rewards revealed
You'll need to reach level 30 in the Modern Warfare 2 beta to unlock everything in the full game
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 beta dates and times
The Modern Warfare 2 beta starts at the end of September for PC players.
The limited edition God of War controller is the stuff of dreams
God of War: Ragnarok is getting a custom, wolf-themed controller to celebrate its launch. Ahead of a new God of War Ragnarok trailer during today's State of Play, Sony revealed the limited-edition controller, which is set to launch alongside the game on November 11. Sporting a blue and white color...
Streamers are playing Modern Warfare 2 live right now
Activision have made the call to let the streamers loose on this year's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (opens in new tab) a day before the beta begins. As part of their stream today they're revealing Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer, and part of that is a sprawling multiplayer match involving dozens of streamers.
dotesports.com
Why are new heroes locked behind Overwatch 2’s battle pass?
Weeks before the release of Overwatch 2, sporadic leaks from around the internet showed the game’s newest hero, Kiriko, locked within the free path of the battle pass system. After years of having every hero available at all times, many longtime Overwatch players–and even former professional players–were outraged.
ComicBook
Xbox Live Games With Gold Releases Final Free Xbox 360 Game
The final game from the Xbox 360 era that will be made available as part of Microsoft's Xbox Live Games with Gold program is now able to be downloaded. Earlier this year, Microsoft preemptively informed fans that its Games with Gold service would be discontinuing new additions from the Xbox 360 beginning in October 2022. And while many Xbox Live Gold subscribers weren't thrilled to hear about this change, Microsoft is at least sending the Xbox 360 out on a high note with the addition of one of the console's best games.
dotesports.com
What do Rocket League and League of Legends have in common? Ex-Riot devs’ Omega Strikers might be the answer
The developers at Odyssey Interactive, a new studio founded by ex-League of Legends and Teamfight Tactics leaders, introduced their new game to the world today. Titled Omega Strikers, the game features three-on-three matches that are a hybrid of soccer games and battle arenas. Players pick one of several unique characters and attempt to guide the ball into the goal at the other end of the pitch—but of course, it’s not that simple. Each character has their own strengths and abilities, and the game is as much about knocking out your opponents as it is about scoring goals. The development team shared that they were inspired by the skill potential inherent in League and the sporty, fast-paced gameplay of Rocket League.
dotesports.com
How does battle pass progression work in Overwatch 2?
Overwatch 2 fans recently got a ton of information about the game, which releases in less than a month on Oct. 4. A big topic of conversation within the community is the new battle pass and how it will work. This is the first time in Overwatch history that the...
dotesports.com
When does the next Overwatch 2 map release?
While the big draw of Overwatch 2 is its new heroes and modes, maps are an equally important part of the playing experience. The first Overwatch‘s maps were a unique mix of futuristic and traditional, with colorful landscapes, intricate paths, and, of course, plenty of hidden secrets. The game received maps on an irregular basis, meaning players never quite knew when a new location was going to appear in their game.
dotesports.com
Is Warzone: Mobile cross play?
Warzone: Mobile will not feature players from other platforms and will be exclusive to mobile. With the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 comes a new wave of Warzone including Warzone: Mobile, which is bringing back some popular locations and introducing some new aspects. The new mobile release of Warzone will feature 120 real players but those players will be tied exclusively to mobile. That means that Warzone players on PC and consoles will not be able to compete in matches of Warzone with mobile players. Now to play with friends on mobile, all players will have to have Warzone: Mobile downloaded on their phones to play together instead of just having Warzone installed on either console or PC.
dotesports.com
Can you slide cancel in Modern Warfare 2?
The inception of the slide cancel, which was an unintended feature in a few recent Call of Duty games, changed the way players moved around in the FPS franchise. With Modern Warfare 2 on the horizon, many players are wondering if the technique has made its way into the latest iteration of the series. The ability to slide, stop the slide, jump, and execute herky-jerky movement to avoid enemy fire has become a mainstay for many players who seem to do it with muscle memory.
dotesports.com
Why Overwatch 2 shifting to a battle pass system won’t be as bad as people think
In recent years, more games have taken the free-to-play financial model over pay-to-play more than ever before. Included in almost all of these games is some kind of battle pass, a system where players are given the option to purchase a reward track offering more cosmetic items than its free variant.
Every PS4 and PS5 game coming out in September 2022
There are some big game releases for the PS4 and PS5 in September. Here are some of the greatest titles to add to your collection.
FIFA・
dotesports.com
Where does Overwatch 2’s new Esperança map take place?
While Overwatch 2‘s new heroes have stolen most of the spotlight in the months leading up to its PvP release, the game’s new maps are also worthy of attention. Joining old favorites like Oasis and beta introductions like Colosseo, Overwatch 2‘s vibrant new environments are just as inviting and interesting to look at as the previous game’s.
dotesports.com
When is the Street Fighter 6 closed beta test?
Capcom is bringing the fight to players around the world in just a few weeks, announcing a closed beta test for Street Fighter 6 that will finally let more people get their hands on the game and aims to put the new online functionality of the Battle Hub to the test.
dotesports.com
CLG isn’t just looking out for its fighting game players, it’s here for the entire community
Counter Logic Gaming is an esports organization synonymous with titles like League of Legends, but it has recently started heavily expanding into the fighting game community after circling the scene for around seven years. The org has been involved in Super Smash Bros. since June 2015, fielding players like VoiD...
