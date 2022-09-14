Warzone: Mobile will not feature players from other platforms and will be exclusive to mobile. With the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 comes a new wave of Warzone including Warzone: Mobile, which is bringing back some popular locations and introducing some new aspects. The new mobile release of Warzone will feature 120 real players but those players will be tied exclusively to mobile. That means that Warzone players on PC and consoles will not be able to compete in matches of Warzone with mobile players. Now to play with friends on mobile, all players will have to have Warzone: Mobile downloaded on their phones to play together instead of just having Warzone installed on either console or PC.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO