Every PS4 and PS5 game coming out in September 2022
There are some big game releases for the PS4 and PS5 in September. Here are some of the greatest titles to add to your collection.
The Only 2 Near-Perfect PS4 Games, According To Metacritic
The PlayStation 4 has established itself as one of Sony's most successful consoles. The company has sold over 117 million PS4 units worldwide, overtaking the original PlayStation, the PS3, and the PSP. It's difficult to quantify why the PS4 performed as well as it did, but one thing that's true of every console is that it's only as good as it's games — and the PS4 has some great ones. It offered exclusive titles like "God of War," "Horizon: Zero Dawn," and "Uncharted 4," which could only be played on the Sony platform at the time of their release. The PS4 also boasts a wide variety of third-party entries. Some of these games were incredibly well-received and got high marks from reviewers.
ComicBook
Xbox Live Games With Gold Releases Final Free Xbox 360 Game
The final game from the Xbox 360 era that will be made available as part of Microsoft's Xbox Live Games with Gold program is now able to be downloaded. Earlier this year, Microsoft preemptively informed fans that its Games with Gold service would be discontinuing new additions from the Xbox 360 beginning in October 2022. And while many Xbox Live Gold subscribers weren't thrilled to hear about this change, Microsoft is at least sending the Xbox 360 out on a high note with the addition of one of the console's best games.
Best pre-order deals for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 on Playstation, Xbox, PC and open beta details
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is the next upcoming installment in the long running Call of Duty franchise, and a follow up to 2019’s Modern Warfare, which was itself a soft reboot for the series, and now new details about the upcoming open beta have been announced.In new gameplay revealed in June, players got a chance to see some returning faces, such as ”Soap” McTavish and “Ghost” Riley infiltrate.Not only does the latest installment promise an updated single player campaign mode as well as new multiplayer maps, players can also expect to see some additional content for the free-to-play...
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Free PS5 Game Getting Surprising New Update
One of the current free games that is available to download on PlayStation 5 via PlayStation Plus is soon slated to receive a surprising new update. Within the past week, Sony pushed September 2022's new PS Plus titles live for subscribers to begin downloading until early October. And while this month's slate of games is most notably headlined by Need for Speed Heat, it's the PS5 offering, Toem, that will now be getting that much larger thanks to a forthcoming patch.
happygamer.com
Hollow Knight: Silksong
The Hollow Knight: Silksong DLC Is Officially Coming To PS4 And PS5. The upcoming release schedule for Hollow Knight: Silksong includes PlayStation 4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. The... Hollow Knight: Silksong Looks To Be Yet Another Impeccable Adventure From Team Cherry. Nov 3, 2019...
Polygon
GoldenEye coming to Nintendo Switch and Xbox Game Pass
GoldenEye 007, the classic Nintendo 64 first-person shooter, is coming to Nintendo Switch and Xbox consoles. The Switch port of the original game will include online multiplayer, and arrive as part of the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, and Xbox Game Pass subscribers will get the game too. Nintendo and original developer Rare announced the rerelease of GoldenEye 007 Tuesday during a Nintendo Direct streaming presentation and on Twitter.
ComicBook
Nintendo GameCube Fan-Favorite RPG Returning With New Remaster
A fan-favorite RPG that initially launched on the Nintendo GameCube all the way back in 2004 is finally making a comeback in the form of a new remaster. In recent years, it seems like numerous games from the early portion of the millennium have been returning on current-generation hardware. Now, that trend is continuing once again with a title that went on to spawn numerous follow-up entries.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Online Reveals New Lineup of N64 Games
Nintendo has revealed that it's preparing to add nine new games from the Nintendo 64 to its Nintendo Switch Online service. Over the course of the past year, Switch Online has continued to grow in a major way with the arrival of its Expansion Pack tier which contains titles from N64. And while we don't yet know when all of these newly-announced games will be coming to Nintendo Switch Online just yet, the Japanese published has outlined a slate of titles that will join the service to end 2022 and lead into 2023.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Online Subscribers Surprised With 3 Free Sega Genesis Games
Nintendo Switch Online subscribers have today found themselves surprised with the addition of three new titles from the Sega Genesis. When Nintendo started its new Expansion Pack tier of Switch Online, it began slowly adding new games from both the Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis to the expansive catalog of retro titles that are available to play. Now, that Genesis offering has been beefed up just a bit more, with one classic game from the console now being accessible.
NME
‘FIFA 23’ will launch with “absolutely vital” new anti-cheat on PC
EA has shared that FIFA 23 will launch with a kernel-level anti-cheat system on PC versions, which the studio says will “ensure fair play and tackle PC cheat developers on an even playing field.”. Announced in a blog post, EA AntiCheat (EAAC) is a “kernel-mode anti-cheat and anti-tamper solution...
hypebeast.com
Square Enix Announces 'Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion' Remaster Release Date
Square Enix has confirmed the release date for Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion, the remastered version of 2007’s Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII. According to reports, the upcoming title with feature HD graphics, dual language settings, new music arrangements and 3D models for the characters, with the trailer showing the likes of Aerith, Cloud, Sephiroth, Angeal, Genesis and more:
Engadget
'Yakuza: Like A Dragon 8' arrives in 2024
If you've been craving more Yakuza games, don't worry — you're going to get plenty in the next couple of years. Sega has revealed that Yakuza: Like a Dragon 8 is coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and PC (via Steam) in 2024. While it's still early days, the developers have confirmed that both Like a Dragon's Ichiban and series veteran Kiryu will both serve as protagonists. You'll see an RPG-style combat system once more, and Kiryu will have his own party.
dotesports.com
PSVR games are not compatible with PSVR2
Virtual reality is still a fairly new realm of game development, with companies adapting and trying new things all the time. While it was originally only available to PC owners, consoles have started getting involved in the VR market as well. Sony is getting ready to launch the PSVR2, and it looks like there’s some bad news for fans of the original.
Arcade Paradise and Martha Is Dead coming to Stadia later this year
Google announces two Wired Productions-published games will be coming to Stadia sometime in the fall and winter.
Best Xbox Series X games to experience on Microsoft's latest console
The best Xbox Series X games you need to have in your library
GoldenEye on Xbox Game Pass won’t include online multiplayer
Classic Nintendo 64 stealth shooter GoldenEye is coming to Xbox and Nintendo Switch, but will be missing a key feature on Microsoft’s platform. Coinciding with the game’s 25th anniversary, a remastered version of GoldenEye is set to launch on Xbox Game Pass and the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack tier soon. According to a post on the official James Bond website (opens in new tab), its online multiplayer mode will only be available on the Nintendo Switch.
ComicBook
Steam Getting Former Nintendo Switch Exclusive RPG
An RPG from publisher Square Enix that only launched a couple of months back exclusively for Nintendo Switch is now coming to PC via Steam. That game in question happens to be Triangle Strategy, which is a tactical RPG that released earlier this spring. And while Triangle Strategy has already been relatively popular on Switch, its arrival on PC is set to come about in under a month.
NME
‘Let’s Build A Zoo’ is coming to Xbox, Nintendo Switch and PlayStation
“DNA splicing” tycoon game Let’s Build A Zoo is coming to consoles later this month. Published by No More Robots and developed by Springloaded, Let’s Build A Zoo is currently only available on PC via Steam and Epic but on September 29, the title will be available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation and Xbox via Game Pass.
Upcoming Nintendo Switch games: The biggest confirmed releases coming in 2022 and 2023
The Nintendo Switch has seen a healthy library of first- and third-party games since its release in 2017, and even when it’s technically been outperformed by the Xbox and PlayStation consoles, its software is tough to beat.Super Mario Odyssey, Metroid Dread and, of course, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild have been genre-defining entries, and in 2022 there are even more titles to look forward to.The recent follow-up releases of the Switch lite and the Switch OLED models have also meant there’s more ways to enjoy Nintendo titles on the go, whether you’re looking for something more compact or...
