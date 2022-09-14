Tedeschi Trucks Band announced details of both their 2022 run in Boston at the Orpheum Theatre and 2023 residency at Nashville’s The Ryman Auditorium. Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks will bring the band to Boston to end its year with concerts on November 29 and 30 as well as on December 2 and 3, while the TTB returns to The Ryman for a three-night stand between February 23-25, 2023.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO