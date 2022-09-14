ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stow, MA

winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Big Y to open new market in Norwood, Massachusetts, Thursday

Big Y will open its 72nd location in Norwood, Massachusetts, Thursday, the Springfield, Massachussets-based supermarket retailer said this week. The 54,465-square-foot store, located at at 434 Walpole St., has hired 100 employees and is still seeking new employees, Big Y said in a statement. Aside from grocery essentials, the store...
NORWOOD, MA
WNAW 94.7

This Massachusetts Town Just Lost Their Dunkin’ and People Are Freaking Out!

One of the great benefits about living in Massachusetts is having access to so many Dunkin's. The coffee and donut franchise, which originated here in the Bay State (Quincy, MA) is conveniently located throughout most parts of the state. But what would happen if you lost your Dunkin' stores? One particular Massachusetts town if finding out and people are freaking out in their dismay.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WNAW 94.7

The Oldest Bar In Massachusetts

Nothing beats knowing some amazing history about the state with live in. We have many historic landmarks that we pass by every day and ones that we didn't even know about! Previously we covered "The Top 10 Oldest Restaurants In Massachusetts" which you can take a look at by clicking on the link.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

3 Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Massachusetts appear on closing list

BOSTON - Three Bed Bath & Beyond locations in Massachusetts appear on a "store closings" list posted to the struggling retailer's website.Stores in Dorchester, Milford and Seekonk are on the 2022 closings list, which says it was updated this month. WBZ-TV has reached out to Bed Bath & Beyond for a timeline of the planned closures. Click here to see the list of stores closing.At the end of August, Bed Bath & Beyond announced it would be closing 150 stores and laying off 20% of staff. Bed Bath & Beyond currently has 20 locations in Massachusetts and eight in New Hampshire, according to its website.   "The Company has identified and commenced the closure of approximately 150 lower-producing Bed Bath & Beyond banner stores," Bed Bath & Beyond stated in a news release. The list available on the website names 56 stores slated for closure.The company said last month that sales are down 26% for the second quarter of the fiscal 2022 year compared to 2021.  Earlier this year, Bed Bath & Beyond was accused of turning off AC in stores to save money as sales plummeted. Bed Bath & Beyond told CNN that any changes in store temperature guidelines did not come from corporate.  
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
iheart.com

This Is The Best Traditional Restaurant In Massachusetts

A Boston restaurant is being credited for having the best traditional food in Massachusetts. Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best traditional restaurants in every state which included Union Oyster House as the top choice for Massachusetts. "Located on the Freedom Trail, near Faneuil Hall, Boston’s Union Oyster House...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston

3 takeaways from Rachael Rollins’ Globe Summit talk

“We need to be really strong and firm about calling things what they are.”. U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins stressed Friday the importance of calling out acts of white supremacy, hate, and bigotry, saying those engaged in such activities are doing so because they feel “emboldened.”. The comments from the...
BOSTON, MA
country1025.com

Historic Massachusetts Home Up For Sale For the First Time in 326 Years

The last time this home was on the market was 1696. I feel like I just made a typo but nope, that’s correct. 326 years ago Peter the Great was a world leader. Could you imagine anybody actually going by any first name with “the Great” tacked on after it nowadays? Kanye might go for it… but I’m pretty sure it wouldn’t catch on. Anyway, back to the house.
CONCORD, MA
foodieflashpacker.com

5 Outstanding Italian Restaurants in Worcester MA

Its location in the state’s center has earned Worcester the nickname “Heart of Massachusetts.” The city is also home to various intriguing and distinctive sites, landmarks, and restaurants. You’d assume that being New England’s second-largest city, Worcester would offer a plethora of eating options, and you’d be...
WORCESTER, MA
wgbh.org

Where do the Jan. 6 cases stand in Massachusetts?

On Wednesday, former Natick Town Meeting member Suzanne Ianni became the latest Massachusetts resident to plead guilty to crimes related to the January 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. She’s one of eight Massachusetts residents who have been charged a year and a half later, and faces a maximum of six months in prison and five years’ probation.
NATICK, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Seal in Beverly pond draws crowd of curious onlookers

BEVERLY, Mass. — An unusual sight for a North Shore community after a seal was spotted in a Beverly pond on Thursday afternoon. Beverly Animal Control and Police Department responded to Shoe Pond after residents reported a seal was swimming around. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said the seal...
BEVERLY, MA
whdh.com

Accident in Nubian Square leaves car flipped onto its hood

BOSTON (WHDH) - An accident in Nubian Square left a car flipped onto its hood. The accident happened on Dudley Street and Harrison Avenue early Saturday morning. Footage captured by 7NEWS showed the car resting on its windshield. There are no reports of any injuries. This is a developing story;...
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

Readers: Should Massachusetts embrace a less moderate GOP?

The nomination of Trump-backed Geoff Diehl suggests a move further to the right. Massachusetts voters chose Geoff Diehl as the Republican nominee for governor earlier this month, marking another potential shift in the direction of the state’s Republican party. Diehl, who describes himself as a “libertarian Republican,” is backed...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WMUR.com

Kelly's Roast Beef plans to open more locations in New Hampshire

Kelly's Roast Beef is planning to expand to more locations in New Hampshire before it opens its first Granite State restaurant. The restaurant on North Broadway in Salem is set to open in October. Now, Kelly's says it wants to open 12 more locations in New Hampshire in the next six years. There is no word yet on where those locations will be.
SALEM, NH

