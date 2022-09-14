Read full article on original website
Steelers DT Cameron Heyward: 'New England's not going to feel sorry for us'
Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward knows it’s unlikely Pittsburgh's defense will often force five turnovers as it did in a Week 1 win over Cincinnati. With outside linebacker T.J. Watt on injured reserve with a torn left pectoral, it's even more unlikely, so Heyward expects an aggressive offensive game plan from the Patriots.
Matthew Judon spits on Patriots’ ‘moral victories’ ahead of Week 2 tilt vs. Steelers
FOXBOROUGH – Patriots Pro Bowl linebacker Matthew Judon is ready to flush away Week 1. New England lost to the Miami Dolphins, 20-7, on Sunday. Not only did they lose by multiple scores, but the Patriots looked sloppy and unprepared throughout the Week 1 loss. Judon was one of...
Steelers HC Mike Tomlin on Minkah Fitzpatrick: 'Everybody respects that dude'
It is the first time Fitzpatrick has won player of the week. He may need to have a similar impact with linebacker T.J. Watt out for perhaps six weeks rehabbing a torn pec muscle, as reported by NFL Network's Ian Rapoprt. In Week 2 in their home opener, the Steelers...
Former Steelers LB Arthur Moats Who Suffered Pectoral Tear Raises Caution Flag About 6 Week Timeline For T.J. Watt’s Return
Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Arthur Moats has a unique perspective on the injury T.J. Watt suffered on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. In the divisional round of the 2017 playoffs against the Denver Broncos, Moats suffered a similar injury. The former player turned podcaster, joined the PM Team W/ Poni & Mueller Tuesday afternoon to discuss the timeline for Watt’s possible return to the field.
New England receives crucial Mac Jones update ahead of Week 2 matchup vs. Steelers
Mac Jones is back at the Patriots practice facilities. Field Yates tweeted on Friday morning that Jones is back in the building. Mac Jones missed practice on Thursday due to an illness, but it likely would not hold him out of his Week 2 matchup with the Steelers. Yesterday, Bill...
Steelers DT Cameron Heyward on favored Patriots: 'I don't give a damn'
The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals on the road in Week 1, but they are slight underdogs at home to the 0-1 Patriots in Week 2. Defensive tackle Cameron Heyward couldn't care less. "I don't give a damn about point spreads or whatever," he told reporters....
NFL odds Week 2: How to bet Patriots-Steelers, pick
The New England Patriots travel to Pittsburgh Sunday to take on the Steelers in a Week 2 NFL matchup between two AFC powers. The Pats took an L at the hands of the Miami Dolphins in their Week 1 opener. The Steelers, on the other hand, got the 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in overtime.
Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick: 'I came in wanting to make a statement'
Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick earned AFC Defensive Player of the Week after a strong performance in Week 1 against the Bengals. Pittsburgh will need strong performances like that with linebacker TJ Watt out six weeks with a torn left pectoral injury, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter,. Watt, the reigning NFL...
Steelers’ Devin Bush Already Seeing Impact From Brian Flores After Strong Week 1 Performance
The Pittsburgh Steelers sent a pretty loud and clear message to the 24-year old linebacker in May when they declined his fifth-year option. They want him to prove he deserves another contract. Devin Bush Jr. chipped in with five tackles, including two solo as the Steelers defeated the Cincinnati Bengals...
