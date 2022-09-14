Read full article on original website
American Airlines Closes San Francisco Base; 400 Flight Attendants DisplacedKevin AlexanderSan Francisco, CA
Angela Davis and her public image are the focus of exhibition at Oakland Museum of CaliforniaD.J. EatonOakland, CA
Young Mother Tragically Murdered in San CarlosAnthony J LynchSan Carlos, CA
Meeting Community Needs with Latin American Inspired Home-Delivered MealsZoë BroussardConcord, CA
SFGate
Crews Control 2-Alarm House Fire
OAKLAND (BCN) Firefighters successfully stopped a residential fire near Mills College, Oakland Fire Department announced Saturday morning on social media. Crews responded to a 2-alarm blaze Saturday morning at 2 a.m. in the 6100 block of Oakdale Avenue in Oakland. The fire affected multiple floors of the residential building, according...
SFGate
1 Arrested, 1 Injured After Shooting In Chinatown Thursday Evening
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) A 41-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of shooting another man in San Francisco's Chinatown neighborhood on Thursday evening, according to police. The shooting was reported at 5:26 p.m. in the 800 block of Clay Street, where the two men got into an argument and one pulled out a firearm and shot the other man, police said.
SFGate
Motorcyclist ejected in crash, then fatally struck by BART train
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A motorcyclist was struck and killed by an oncoming train in Northern California after flying from the bike during a crash and falling onto railroad tracks, officials said Friday. The crash caused major service delays for the Bay Area Rapid Transit system. The motorcyclist's name...
SFGate
Traffic Stop Leads To Drug Arrest
PACIFICA (BCN) Police in Pacifica on Thursday arrested a man in connection with possession of suspected fentanyl following a traffic stop. Edgar Ferrer, 45, of Santa Cruz, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale, transportation of a controlled substance and on an outstanding warrant, according to the Pacifica Police Department.
SFGate
4 Wounded In East Oakland Shooting Tuesday
OAKLAND (BCN) Four people were shot late Tuesday night in East Oakland, police said. Gunfire erupted just after 10:30 p.m. at 92nd Avenue and Peach Street. The gunshots coincided with a collision involving two moving vehicles and multiple parked vehicles, according to police. The city's gunshot detection system was triggered...
The Daily 09-16-22 Projected Bay Area rainfall totals keep going up
A cold front diving down from the Gulf of Alaska toward California this weekend is forecast to deliver widespread rain to the San Francisco Bay Area over the weekend and into early next week, and projected rainfall totals keep going up. • Salesforce has unusual safety advice for Dreamforce attendees
The Daily 09-15-22 Billionaire power couple list San Francisco mansion, leave city
One of San Francisco's most prominent and wealthy tech power couples are reportedly leaving the city. Stewart Butterfield, the co-founder of both Slack and Flickr, and his wife Jen Rubio, CEO of luggage manufacturer Away, listed their Presidio Heights mansion this week, reports the Wall Street Journal. Once referred to as "Silicon Valley's newest 'it' couple" by Insider, the couple got engaged in 2019 after Butterfield appeared to propose to Rubio over Twitter, seemingly as a joke.
