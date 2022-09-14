ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasanton, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

Crews Control 2-Alarm House Fire

OAKLAND (BCN) Firefighters successfully stopped a residential fire near Mills College, Oakland Fire Department announced Saturday morning on social media. Crews responded to a 2-alarm blaze Saturday morning at 2 a.m. in the 6100 block of Oakdale Avenue in Oakland. The fire affected multiple floors of the residential building, according...
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

1 Arrested, 1 Injured After Shooting In Chinatown Thursday Evening

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) A 41-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of shooting another man in San Francisco's Chinatown neighborhood on Thursday evening, according to police. The shooting was reported at 5:26 p.m. in the 800 block of Clay Street, where the two men got into an argument and one pulled out a firearm and shot the other man, police said.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pleasanton, CA
Pleasanton, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
SFGate

Motorcyclist ejected in crash, then fatally struck by BART train

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A motorcyclist was struck and killed by an oncoming train in Northern California after flying from the bike during a crash and falling onto railroad tracks, officials said Friday. The crash caused major service delays for the Bay Area Rapid Transit system. The motorcyclist's name...
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Domestic Disturbance#Bay City#Bcn
SFGate

Traffic Stop Leads To Drug Arrest

PACIFICA (BCN) Police in Pacifica on Thursday arrested a man in connection with possession of suspected fentanyl following a traffic stop. Edgar Ferrer, 45, of Santa Cruz, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale, transportation of a controlled substance and on an outstanding warrant, according to the Pacifica Police Department.
PACIFICA, CA
SFGate

4 Wounded In East Oakland Shooting Tuesday

OAKLAND (BCN) Four people were shot late Tuesday night in East Oakland, police said. Gunfire erupted just after 10:30 p.m. at 92nd Avenue and Peach Street. The gunshots coincided with a collision involving two moving vehicles and multiple parked vehicles, according to police. The city's gunshot detection system was triggered...
OAKLAND, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
SFGate

The Daily 09-15-22 Billionaire power couple list San Francisco mansion, leave city

One of San Francisco's most prominent and wealthy tech power couples are reportedly leaving the city. Stewart Butterfield, the co-founder of both Slack and Flickr, and his wife Jen Rubio, CEO of luggage manufacturer Away, listed their Presidio Heights mansion this week, reports the Wall Street Journal.  Once referred to as "Silicon Valley's newest 'it' couple" by Insider, the couple got engaged in 2019 after Butterfield appeared to propose to Rubio over Twitter, seemingly as a joke.   
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy