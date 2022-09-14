Read full article on original website
SEQUOYAH COUNTY SCOREBOARD
Sallisaw 7, Idabel 1 (Monday) Sallisaw 12, Idabel 3 (Monday) Muldrow 11, Keota 8 (Monday) Muldrow 7, Checotah 2 (Tuesday) Roland 7, Keys 0 (Monday) Roland 7, Keys 0 (Monday) Vian 9, Keota 0 (Monday) Oktaha 10, Vian 0 (Tuesday) Central 9, Hulbert 6 (Monday) Central 7, Chouteau-Mazie 2 (Tuesday) Porter 7, Gore 5 (Monday) Gore 4, Mounds 0 (Monday Gans 14, Cave Springs 4 (Monday) LEA LESSLEY •…
Muldrow visits Spiro in final non-district game
Unbeaten Muldrow takes it 3-0 record to LeFlore County Friday night to take on undefeated Spiro (2-0) in its final nondistrict game of the season. Kickoff inside McClain Stadium is scheduled for 7 p.m. Muldrow moved to 3-0 for the season last week with a 38-17 road win at Sallisaw and Spiro is 2-0 after topping Pocola 35-8. Last season Spiro edged Muldrow 41-35 inside Aubrey J. Henshaw Bulldog…
Black Diamonds travel to tame Tahlequah’s Tigers
Sallisaw goes on the road tonight to tame the Tigers at Doc Wadley Stadium in the Black Diamonds’ final non-district game of the season. Reclassification has moved Tahlequah (0-2) into Class 6A-II competition this year, and the Tigers return seven starters from last year, including all four of the Tigers’ top receivers. Tahlequah’s offense relies on multiple formations that new starting…
Central looks for 2nd win against Roland tonight
Central is looking forward to its first contest against Class 2A Roland at 7 p.m. today in a non-district game at Tiger Stadium. Tigers head coach Jeremy Thompson knows tonight’s game is special, as he welcomes the Rangers (0-2) to Central for the inaugural game between these Sequoyah County schools.
MARK YOUR CALENDAR
FRI. SEPT. 16, 23 & 30 Soup N’ Souls, meeting, 6 p.m., The Shed, on Cherokee, Sallisaw. For more info call 918-774-3120. AA meeting, 7 p.m., Fridays, Vian Methodist Church, corner of Lee and Blackstone. For more info call 539-832-0952. SAT. SEPT. 17 Book launch and singing, Sweet Nana’s, Vian. Local authors Rebecca Cole and Yvonne Tillapaugh will be there. Annual Gore Cruise Night, Car…
OHP’s dive team finds iPhone in Lake Tenkiller, near Burnt Cabin
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. — Are you missing an iPhone?. Members of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol’s dive team found an iPhone in Lake Tenkiller Tuesday afternoon while performing exercises. It was stuck in about 40 feet of water near Burnt Cabin. The case features two young girls. If you...
Arkansas wreck leaves one person dead
GREENWOOD, Ark. — One person was killed and one person was arrested after a collision near Greenwood Friday morning. Police say Brandon Stone, 26, was driving his Ford Explorer on Highway 10 east of Greenwood near the Red Brown Place intersection just after 6 a.m. when it crossed the center line.
Firemen injured in falling from fire truck
— Sequoyah County Democrat, Sept. 15, 1922 (From the Sept. 18, 1997, issue of the Sequoyah County Times) –Blue Ribbon Downs will pursue all legal remedies to close a Choctaw off-track betting parlor at Pocola, said Track Manager Don Essary Wednesday. The parlor, or OTB, was to open Wednesday, said a spokesman for the Choctaw Nation, and will be offering simulcast wagering from both U.S. and…
Sebastian County emergency crews working grassfire
SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. — Three different fire agencies are working on a grassfire in southern Sebastian County that started around Riddle Creek Loop and the Gap Road area. According to emergency crews, the grassfire has now crossed the state line into Oklahoma. The Arkansas Forestry Division has been called...
Host contract extended for Brushy Creek Lake Camp
Brushy Creek Lake Camp will have a host until June 30, 2023, aer the Sallisaw City Commission voted Monday to extend its agreement with current camp host LaHoma Jones. “Our relationship with Mrs. Jones and her husband, Randy, acting as our camp host has worked very well. We couldn’t be happier with what they’ve done up there,” Sallisaw City Manager Keith Skelton told the commissioners. “They…
Mayes County Blotter
4:59 pm - 10-21 - RP is in Chickasha. She lost cell pone at Rocklahoma and it is now pinging in Collinsville, OK. 5:03 pm - Suspicious Person - RP wants us to be aware that a blnd male driving a red truck came to her house looking for an address. RP deemed it suspicious. RP wants this logged. He went to the neighbors residence. (editors note: does blnd mean blonde or blind?)
Stillwater Police searching for missing 23-year-old last seen at a gas station
STILLWATER, Okla. — UPDATE, (9/14/22, 7:00 PM): Stillwater Police confirm that Ryan Jordan has been located in Fayetteville and he’s safe. Stillwater Police is asking the public for help finding a Stillwater resident who disappeared Tuesday, Sept. 13. Ryan Jordan, 23, was last seen on surveillance footage at...
UPDATE: Hwy. 10 now open after morning accident
At approximately 7:12 a.m., the Sebastian County Sheriff's Office reported that a significant traffic accident has shut down a section of Highway 10 east.
