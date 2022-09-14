Read full article on original website
Hot for Harley: A Van Halen Tribute Band and Harley-Davidson
Harley-Davidson and a Van Halen tribute band? Can anything beat that?. Well, I'd personally like it more if Nine Inch Nails came to town and played in a dingy old basement, but I'll take what I can get. Next Halen, the Van Halen tribute band, will be performing at Wild...
Lubbock’s Skate Ranch Introduces Adult Skate Nights
Starting Thursday, September 15th, 2022 and continuing every Thursday night, is Adult Skate Night at Lubbock's Skate Ranch (4701 W Loop 289). Adult Skate Night begins at 8:30 p.m. and continues until 11:30 p.m. The cost is $9 for entry whether you choose to skate or not. You should choose to at least try to skate though, if you're physically able. I don't want to be the only one clinging to the wall to start.
Lubbock Kids Will Love This Fun and Free Activity
Lubbock's Science Spectrum is filled with fantastical things for kids and adults alike. STEM education (science, technology, engineering, and math) is a major part of their initiative, and as of this month they're expanding one of these opportunities for their tiniest visitors. "Tot Come & Go is a hands on...
Buck-A-Ride Night Returns to Lubbock’s South Plains Fair
I really like getting a good deal, so I really love Buck-A-Ride Night at South Plains Fair, which is Thursday, September 22nd this year. Rides are obviously only $1, but there's way more savings in store. In addition to the inexpensive ride price, Buck-A-Ride also means there's no parking fee...
How Many In Lubbock Fake It At Work?
Do you feel like you have to fake it while at work everyday? No one can be happy all the time, so should you feel like you have to be happy or in a good mood while you are at work?. According to a study, faking being happy while at...
3 Lubbock City Pools to Be Turned Into Splash Pads
Getting splash pads has been something people in Lubbock have been asking about for years. Now, it's finally been passed. These Lubbock pools have been opened for decade, but now will be turned into something new. During the Lubbock City Council meeting, a 4-3 vote approved turning three city pools into splash pads.
Start Your Day Off Bright at At’l Do Farms’ Opening Day
The forecast is looking sunny for opening day at At'l Do Farms, and we're not just talking about the weather. The farm just announced that their sunflower field blossomed early this year, which means that folks will want to plan their visit in September if they want to snag some of these beautiful blooms.
After 50 Years, Joyland Amusement Park Will Not Reopen
The owners of Joyland Amusement Park have announced on Facebook that after 50 years of memory making, the park will not be reopening. The announcement came the afternoon of Monday, September 12th. In the announcement, Joyland said:. We have been blessed with 50 years of wonderful memories, fabulous employees and...
Ector Country Is Getting Dragged Online for Busting a Tamale Lady
For nearly five years in the early 2010s, I worked at a local sign shop. I loved working there for the most part, but by far the best part was Tamale Tuesdays. On the first Tuesday of every month, a beautiful woman would show up bearing gifts. She'd walk in...
Why Did Seoul Korean Cuisine in Lubbock Move?
In news you may have missed with all the other openings and closings happening around Lubbock, Seoul Korean Cuisine has a new home, and it's not that far from the original location. Last month the popular dining spot moved to its new location after the owner decided to sell the...
Lubbock’s Casa Ole Location Is Officially Not Casa Ole Anymore
For some reason, as long as Casa Ole right off the Loop and Quaker looked like Casa Ole, I held out hope that that little slice of nostalgia might return to Lubbock one day like it never left. My dreams were dashed several years ago when Chick-fil-A replaced the 4th and Frankfort location.
Is Lubbock Stuck in the Weeds of Hypocrisy About Cleaning Up Your Yard?
So, the City of Lubbock is looking for Yard Karens to complain about weeds in their neighbors' lawns. Understandably, that's going over REALLY WELL. I'm going to tell our friends at City Hall the same thing that I tell the people who write our silly little stories and post them up on social media:
28 People Arrested in Lubbock on September 15th, Four With the Same Last Name
It's finally Friday after what feels like a short week. I do think my brain is ready for the official start of fall, so maybe that's why this week felt so short, along with the cool air that has started to trickle in. There has also been an influx of...
Lubbock Citizens Can Report Mosquito Hotspots
If you've spent any time outside in the evening lately in Lubbock, you've probably noticed that mosquitos are all over the place. The rain at the end of last month was beneficial, but it also ignited weed growth and gave mosquitoes a chance to hatch and attack people. The City...
Jon Wolfe to Perform Free Lubbock Concert on September 24th
Calling all Jon Wolfe and country music fans, it's going to be a big day on Saturday, September 24th. Not only is Wolfe coming to perform live, but it's a free show. It's all going down before the big Texas Tech vs. Texas football game to get everyone hyped. It's happening for Raider Alley at the Historic Engineering Key on Texas Tech University's campus. You can easily walk there or take the Citibus to the satellite parking, which drops you off right there.
Lubbock Parents Arrested After Their Toddler Was Found in Parking Lot
Two parents from Lubbock were arrested after their small child was found in the parking lot of an apartment complex. A resident of the complex had seen the child trying to open the front door. The child told them that their parents went to go get food, so the resident called police.
Calm Tuesday Results in Only 19 People Arrested in Lubbock
Since Monday seemed to be pretty wild then it only makes sense for Tuesday to be calm and a somewhat peaceful. There wasn't too much going on in Lubbock aside from the weekly City Council meeting that passed a new ordinance that would allow contractors to be fined for cutting gas lines, which has happened like 78 times this year. An apartment complex also caught on fire, displacing 21 people. Luckily, no one was injured. Also, the Lubbock Texas Anti-Gang Center arrested a 19-year-old and seized multiple guns and $2,000 in cash, which I could use right about now. We don't have that teen's mugshot to share with you all.
Are You the One? This Lubbock Business is Officially Hiring!
Calling all educators, lactation specialists, fitness instructors, music enthusiasts, child entertainers, sleep experts, obstetric and L&D nurses, art instructors, and everyone in between! The Mom Lounge will be opening its doors in just a few months and they are looking to build an amazing staff. In case you missed it,...
22 People Arrested in Lubbock on September 14 with More Repeats
It's Thursday, or what it's better known as Friday Eve. I'm not entirely sure when calling Thursday Friday Eve became a thing, but I do think it had something to do with the pandemic. We've started to give weird names to things ever since Covid-19 hit. For instance, I heard...
A Topo Chico Shortage Has Been Confirmed and Some Consumers Are Not Happy
There have been many different shortages or price increases this year. After deciding to give up soda, I discovered how much of a shortage of materials there really is. After parting ways with sodas and deciding to get some Topo Chico with lime, I was able to finish a whole case of the sparkling water within a week and a half. I decided to go back to the store for more, but discovered that wouldn't be as easy my first trip.
