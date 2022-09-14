Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Michigan cannabis dispensary now open to recreational customersKristen WaltersGrand Haven, MI
Major discount store chain opening new location in Connecticut this weekKristen WaltersRidgefield, CT
Popular discount store opens new location in ConnecticutKristen WaltersRidgefield, CT
What Happened To Martha Stewart's Turkey Hill Farm House in Westport, ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaWestport, CT
Where To Find The Most Delicious Doughnuts in Westchester, NYGirl Eats WestchesterWestchester County, NY
Why Small Businesses Matter in Bridgeport: Natural Pet Outlet
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Natural Pet...
Why Small Businesses Matter in Darien: The Compleat Angler
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT The Compleat...
Sustainable Streets Happy Hour at 314 Beer Garden on September 21
Coastal Connecticut Times has partnered with the Norwalk Bicycle Co-op to host a meetup for people interested in sustainable forms of transportation. The informal meet-up will take place on Wednesday, September 21 from 5 to 7pm and is for anyone interested in walkability, biking, or public transit in Norwalk. The...
Ridgefield Historic Country Estate for Sale: 7 Christopher Road
Welcome to "Nydeggen". This 1910 historic country estate was featured on Ridgefield's holiday home tour and has been well documented in the town archives as "H. Shenck's Mansion at Lake Mamanasco." Set on 2.88 private acres with picturesque lake views and deeded lake rights, this grand home retains all the...
Greenwich United Way Annual Campaign Kickoff
Greenwich United Way Annual Campaign Kickoff on Wednesday, September 21 beginning at 10:00am at Greenwich Town Hall, 101 Field Point Road. Funds raised will go to more than 20 grantees helping support the health, education and self-sufficiency of Greenwich residents. First Selectman Fred Camillo will join Greenwich United Way CEO...
Westport First Selectwoman Announces Conservation Director’s Retirement
First Selectwoman Jennifer Tooker announced today that she has accepted the retirement letter of Conservation Director Alicia Mozian, effective October 1, 2022. A Town employee since 1986, Alicia began her career as a Planning Aide in the Planning and Zoning Department. Subsequently, Alicia was a Conservation Analyst, Zoning Inspector and Planning Assistant. From 2000 to 2001, she was the Acting Conservation Director, becoming the Conservation Director in June, 2001.
Valerie Jensen's Gemstone Farm Sprouts a Giant Pumpkin, See it at Ridgefield's 10th Annual Weigh-off on September 25!
Ridgefield’s 10th Annual Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off, co-chaired by Steve Maydan and Jessica Collins, will take place in Ballard Park on Sunday, September 25th. Pumpkin growers from all over the region will roll their huge orange beauties in Ridgefield and descend on Ballard Park. Among the growers is Valerie Jensen, the founder and visionary of Ridgefield's Prospector Theater and most recently Gemstone Farm in New Canaan.
Homes for the Brave Raises Over $86,000 To Help Veterans Experiencing Homelessness
Last month, Homes for the Brave (HFTB) held the 8th Annual Step OUT for the Brave 40,000 Step Challenge and raised more than $86,000 to help Veterans experiencing homelessness. The organization’s signature fundraiser included nearly 650 participants from 59 towns in Connecticut and 18 states across the country. Collectively, participants...
Introducing RVNAhealth’s Wellness Academy
With the arrival of September comes the visual images and reminders of back to school. Whether you are young, or young in spirit, RVNAhealth believes in learning for life! As such, RVNAhealth is excited to unveil an exciting and full lineup of fall health and wellness learning opportunities. We are...
Fairfield Non-profits and Businesses to Benefit Under State Program
Fairfield, CT – First Selectwoman Brenda L. Kupchick announced that the Connecticut Department of Revenue Services (DRS) has approved six programs submitted by the Town of Fairfield for inclusion in the 2022 Neighborhood Assistance Act program. The Neighborhood Assistance Act (NAA) program is designed to provide funding to State-approved...
HomeGoods cuts ribbon to open Ridgefield location, presents Meals on Wheels with generous donation
HomeGoods team and Meals on Wheels volunteers were on hand today to officially cut the ribbon officially welcoming HomeGoods to Ridgefield! Along with the Grand Opening at 8am today came a generous donation from HomeGoods parent company TJX Companies to Meals on Wheels of Ridgefield. Shown in photo two are...
After Hours at Tribus Beer Co in Milford Supports Beth-El Center
Come to a fun, relaxing after-work gathering at Tribus Beer Co. in Milford on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 from 5:30-7:30 pm to support the Beth-El Center's housing and food programs to end homelessness and hunger in our community. Tickets are $27 per person and include 2 drinks. Purchase tickets online...
CoveCare Center is celebrating 25 years of service!
CoveCare Center invites you to join us and all those who through their hope and hard work are empowered to change and find the quality of life that they deserve!. CoveCare's biggest fundraising event of the year — the Imagine Gala — is being held on Friday, November 4th at Salem Golf Club in North Salem, NY.
Danbury Police Department participates in 13th annual Push Against Cancer to benefit The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp
On Sunday, October 16 members from the Danbury Police Department will participate in the 13th annual Push Against Cancer! This event raises money to send seriously ill children and their families to a weeklong camp experience at The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp. The event will take place at...
Town of Ridgefield News: Affordable Housing, Cannabis Prohibiting Ordinance Gets Nod, Portion of ARPA Funds Allocated
Town of Ridgefield News: Affordable Housing, Cannabis Prohibiting Ordinance, ARPA Update. Affordable Housing Plan Update The Board of Selectmen met with the Affordable Housing Committee this week to come to an agreement on a final draft of the Affordable Housing plan. The agreement comes after months of deliberations, countless revisions and continued consideration of the public’s input. The final plan will be voted on by the Board of Selectmen at their September 21st meeting. If the vote passes, the plan will be submitted to the state. The meetings can be viewed on the ridgefieldct.org website.
Wilton Library in October: Tales to Tails, Poetry, Casino Night Fundraiser, and MORE!
Wilton Library October 2022 Programs & Events In-Person & Virtual Activities. Saturday, October 1 through Tuesday, October 4 Wilton Library’s Awesome Autumn Book Sale Fundraiser, Saturday, October 1: 8 to 10 a.m. Early Buying $15 Admission; Saturday, October 1: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free Admission; Sunday, October 2: 1 to 5 p.m.; Monday, October 3:10 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Half-Price Day; Tuesday, October 4: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. - $5 Bag Day (bags supplied by the library). All new inventory! Everyone is covered in this popular fundraiser – from tots to teens in the Brubeck Room with selections from board books and picture books to young adult novels; to a full Book Cellar featuring a large assortment of items including bestsellers, fiction and nonfiction and categories such as self-help, art, history, cookbooks, gardening, travel, biographies and more; new or gently used, collectible, rare books, DVDs, CDs, vinyl, and much more. High quality books at great prices – don’t miss this opportunity! Proceeds benefit library. Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Road, Wilton; www.wiltonlibrary.org; 203-762-3950.
Bethel Public School Students and Staff GO ORANGE, Hold Food Drive during No Kid Hungry Month
September is No Kid Hungry Month. No Kid Hungry is Bethel Public Schools’ opportunity to be a part of a movement that has a real and lasting impact on the mission to end hunger in America!. Students and staff please spread the word about hunger awareness and GO ORANGE...
Community Watch Signs Go Up in Fairfield's Mary Katona Open Space After Drug Debris Found
Fairfield, CT - Community residents who live near the Mary Katona Open Space are watching!. After finding a significant amount of marijuana and vape debris in the Mary Katona Open Space, a parent who likes to take his young children hiking there contacted the Fairfield CARES Community Coalition for help. Fairfield CARES alerted the Fairfield Police, as well as the Holland Hill Elementary School Principal and their PTA president, to inform other families who live in the area.
Public Meeting On CT's Coastal Mgmt. Program, Sept. 28
Madison, CT - A public meeting will be held as part of the federal performance evaluation of the Connecticut Coastal Management Program. The meeting will be held on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. at the Meigs Point Nature Center meeting room at Hammonasset Beach State Park, 1288 Boston Point Road, Madison, Connecticut 06443 to provide an opportunity for members of the public to express their opinions about the implementation of the state’s coastal management program.
New Teacher Feature: RPS is the Perfect "Second Home"
RPS New Teacher Feature: An Interview with Marie Vergara, Ridgebury Elementary Special Education. I worked in a different district for 17 years. I was at the same school for the whole time, first as a paraeducator, and then as a special education teacher. It was like a family or a home. When I started my degree in education, I was set to teach middle school science. Then everything changed, when I took the position as a Special Education paraprofessional. From day one of working with students I knew that this was the path I was meant to take. I have been able to help students build skills and confidence, which they will carry with them throughout the rest of their lives. The truth is, all of my students have taught me just as much. I carry them with me. It’s a special profession (hence the name) that I am lucky enough to be part of.
