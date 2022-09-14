Read full article on original website
Cubs pull off something nobody else in MLB has done this year
The pitching was supposed to be impenetrable, the task impossible. Just not the way anyone who has followed National League baseball this year could imagine. Behind stout starting pitching performances from Javier Assad, Adrian Sampson and Drew Smyly, the Cubs went to New York and swept a Mets team with the second-best record in the league — and All-Stars Chris Bassitt and Jacob deGrom starting the first two games.
Agency Just Terminated Its Relationship With Star MLB Pitcher
The Creative Arts Agency (CAA) has terminated its relationship with Guardians pitcher Zach Plesac, per MLB Network insider Jon Heyman. Last year, Plesac missed a significant chunk of games after he injured his thumb by "aggressively ripping off his shirt" in frustration. Earlier this month, the 27-year-old pitcher broke his hand punching the mound after giving up a home run.
MLB・
numberfire.com
P.J. Higgins held out Friday for Cubs
Chicago Cubs catcher/first baseman P.J. Higgins is not in the starting lineup for Friday afternoon's series opener against right-hander German Marquez and the Colorado Rockies. What It Means:. Jared Young will replace Higgins on first base and bat sixth in what will be his MLB debut. Yan Gomes will catch...
Dodgers: Mookie Confident His Star Teammate Will Come Through When it Counts
Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts has confidence that struggling star Cody Bellinger will turn his poor offensive season around when October comes.
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to death of four-time All-Star
The Major League Baseball world lost one of its all-time great players on Friday as longtime New York Mets star catcher John Stearns has passed away at the age of 71. MLB insider and columnist Jon Heyman of the New York Post announced the news of Stearns’ death on Twitter on Monday morning.
Cubs Select Jared Young
The Cubs have selected the contract of infielder/outfielder Jared Young, per Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune. Outfielder Rafael Ortega is going on the 60-day IL in a corresponding move after fracturing his finger last night. Young, 27, was a 15th-round selection of the Cubs in 2017 and has been...
FOX Sports
Albert Pujols' Cardinals comeback shows some books have happy endings
The old man walked slowly. As Albert Pujols waddled — harsh, but the only way to correctly describe it — his way toward the home dugout at the Cardinals' spring training stadium, he conjured up memories of the past and apprehensions about the future. His laborious gait did...
Yardbarker
Alec Mills' Surgery, Seiya Suzuki's X-Rays, and More Cubs Updates
Fresh off a sweep of the New York Mets, the Chicago Cubs opened a series with the Colorado Rockies on Friday. Ahead of the series opener, the team provided a number of injury updates. Among those, RHP Alec Mills underwent surgery, OF Seiya Suzuki's x-rays came back negative, and C Willson Contreras advanced in his running progression.
Yardbarker
Chicago Cubs Around the Farm 32nd Edition: 9/13/22
Around the Chicago Cubs’ farm on Tuesday, Sept. 13, we had some playoff baseball down in Low-A and High-A! Fun! Well, one game was fun, and—even then—it wasn’t fun until the eighth inning. All the other games were rough to try to make it through. The...
numberfire.com
Patrick Wisdom riding pine Friday afternoon for Cubs
Chicago Cubs infielder Patrick Wisdom is not in the starting lineup for Friday afternoon's series opener against right-hander German Marquez and the Colorado Rockies. Wisdom will sit after going 1-for-12 with an RBI and five strikeouts over the last three games. David Bote will shift to third base and bat fifth while Zach McKinstry replaces Wisdom in the lineup to play second base and lead off the order. Christopher Morel will bat ninth after leading off last game.
Cubs Owner Tom Ricketts is Confident About Club's Future
Tom Ricketts, owner of the Chicago Cubs, sees this season as a 'success' and it has nothing to do with their record.
MLB Odds: Rockies vs. Cubs prediction, odds and pick – 9/17/2022
The Colorado Rockies and Chicago Cubs will continue their weekend series at Fenway Park in Chicago on Saturday afternoon. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Rockies-Cubs prediction and pick, laid out below. Colorado has struggled to a 62-82...
Jared Young delivers big day of firsts for Cubs in win
The place went wild with a deafening roar and extended cheering for Cubs rookie Jared Young when he delivered a double for his first big-league hit during the seventh inning of the Cubs’ 2-1 victory over the Rockies on Friday. “That’s probably the loudest building I’ve ever been in,”...
Yardbarker
Cubs Fans Are Left Remembering A Thrilling Anniversary
The Chicago Cubs aren’t going anywhere in 2022, but that doesn’t mean that their fans can’t look back on some truly historic moments. Six years ago today, the Cubs celebrated their first NL Central title since all the way back in 2008. The Cubs had actually clinched...
Bears Named Potential Landing Spot For Free Agent WR TY Hilton
Many people believe the Chicago Bears are doing a disservice to their young quarterback, Justin Fields, with the roster that they are putting around him. This is arguably the least talented roster in the NFL, especially when it comes to the offensive side of the ball. At the wide receiver...
