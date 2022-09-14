The Oratorio Society of New York will open its 2022-23 season with the world premiere of Paul Moravec and Mark Campbell’s “A Nation of Others.”. The Pulitzer Prize-winning, composer/librettist team’s “A Nation of Others” explores the individual and collective experiences of immigrants and refugees who arrived on Ellis Island in 1921. The 55-minute-long oratorio tells imagined stories that show the struggles and celebrations of cultural fusion and diversity among immigrants.

