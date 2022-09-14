Read full article on original website
New York Festival of Song to Present NYFOS Next Festival
New York Festival of Song will present the 12th rendition of its NYFOS Next Festival. The festival will be held on Oct 16 and Oct. 23 at the Rubin Museum of Art’s Theater. Curated by pianist Nathaniel LaNasa, the two programs will highlight contemporary composers. The first concert, Songs...
Oratorio Society of New York to Present World Premiere of ‘A Nation of Others’
The Oratorio Society of New York will open its 2022-23 season with the world premiere of Paul Moravec and Mark Campbell’s “A Nation of Others.”. The Pulitzer Prize-winning, composer/librettist team’s “A Nation of Others” explores the individual and collective experiences of immigrants and refugees who arrived on Ellis Island in 1921. The 55-minute-long oratorio tells imagined stories that show the struggles and celebrations of cultural fusion and diversity among immigrants.
Sondra Radvanovsky Leads Metropolitan Opera’s ‘Medea’
(Credit: Paola Kudacki / Met Opera) The Metropolitan Opera is set to open its 2022–23 season with the company premiere of Cherubini’s “Medea.”. The opera, which will open on Sept. 27, 2022, was made famous by Maria Callas in the 1950s. Sondra Radvanovsky will sing Medea for...
Palazzo Pesce to Pay Tribute to Grace Bumbry
On Sept. 16, Grace Bumbry is set to receive a tribute from an entire community in Teatro Van Westerhout in Mola di Bari. In association with Agìmus, Palazzo Pesce will present the ceremony in honor of Grace Bumbry and the closing concert by students of the Advanced Masterclass for opera singers.
Singing Penguins – Composer Allen Shearer & Librettist Claudia Stevens on the Inspiration for ‘Prospero’s Island’
“O brave new world that has such creativity in’t!’. “Prospero’s Island,” the forthcoming chamber opera by composer Allen Shearer and librettist Claudia Stevens, tells the tale. Ninth Planet, in co-production with InTandem, will present the world premiere at San Francisco’s Herbst Theater on March 25, 2023.
Works & Process at the Guggenheim to Preview Met Opera’s ‘Medea’
(Photos by Marty Sohl / Met Opera) Works & Process at the Guggenheim is set to present a preview of the Met Opera’s upcoming production of “Medea” on Sept. 19, 2022. The event will feature soprano Sondra Radvanovsky, director David McVicar, conductor Carlo Rizzi, tenor Matthew Polenzani, soprano Janai Brugger, and pianist Howard Watkins in a panel discussion that will be moderated by Met Opera General Manager Peter Gelb.
J’Nai Bridges & Rihab Chaieb Lead Canadian Opera Company’s ‘Carmen’
The Canadian Opera Company is set to present Bizet’s “Carmen” with two mezzos. J’Nai Bridges makes her COC debut in the title role and shares it with COC Ensemble Studio alumna Rihab Chaieb. They are joined by Argentine tenor Marcelo Puente as Don José and Lebanese-Canadian...
Michael Mayes & Susan Bullock Headline The Atlanta Opera’s ‘Bluebeard’s Castle’
The Atlanta Opera’s Discoveries Series is set to kick off the 2022-23 Season with Bela Bartók’s “Bluebeard’s Castle” on October 7- 9. The opera, which will be presented in association with Atlanta State University School of Music from Kennesaw, will star Michael Mayes and Susan Bullock. It will be directed by Daisy Evans and conducted by Stephen Higgins.
Renée Fleming, Laquita Mitchell, David Pomeroy, Maya Kherani, Susan Platts Headline Rhode Island Philharmonic’s 2022-23 Season
The Rhode Island Philharmonic has announced its 2022-23 season. For the purposes of this article, our focus will be solely on vocal performances. Christine Noel will lead Händel’s “Messiah,” which will feature the Providence Singers and soloists Maya Kherani, Emily Marvosh, Brian Giebler, and Andrew Garland.
Teatro Regio di Parma Announces Cast Change for Opening of ‘Il Trovatore’
The Teatro Regio di Parma has announced a cast change for its opening night performance of “Il Trovatore.”. The company said that due to indisposition Silvia Dalla Benetta will not be able to sing the role of Leonora on Sept. 24, 2022. As a result, Anna Pirozzi will perform in her stead.
Obituary: Conductor Klaus Weise Dies at Age 86
Conductor Klaus Weise has died at age 86. The sought-after maestro from Pomerania began his career in Trier before putting down roots in Kiel, where he served as general music director at Theater Kiel from 1981 to 1985. He would later return to Kiel in 2001 and 2007 as a guest conductor of the Kiel Philharmonic.
San Francisco Opera Launches ‘The Opera in You’ Writing Workshops
San Francisco Opera will launch a new storytelling workshop “The Opera in You” starting on Sept. 17, 2022. The workshop, which will be presented in collaboration with the San Francisco Public Library, will invite audience members to share their own operatic stories. The events are open to the public at no cost.
Gloriæ Dei Cantores to Present ‘Angelic Hosts’ Concert
The Gloriæ Dei Cantores (Singers to the Glory of God) will present an in-person and live-streamed concert in honor of St. Michael and all angels. “Angelic Hosts” will feature a range of works by Gabrieli, Tchaikovsky, Howells, Sowerby, and Britten, celebrating Gregorian chant, romantic music, and 21st-century pieces.
Lyric Opera of Chicago Names New Vice President of People & Culture
Lyric Opera of Chicago has Announces Jennifer Elaine Boyd as the New Vice President of People & Culture. Boyd comes to Lyric as the next step in a successful career as a senior human resources executive and consultant. She has worked with several significant nonprofit organizations, including YMCA of the USA and After School Matters.
Jonas Kaufmann, Maria Agresta, Cecilia Bartoli & Javier Camarena Lead Opera Monte Carlo’s 2023 Season
Opera Monte Carlo has announced its 2023 season featuring many of the greatest artists of our time. Cecilia Bartoli stars in Handel’s “Alcina” with Philippe Jarroussky, Sandrine Piau, Varduhi Abrahamyan, Maxim Mironov, and Peter Kalman. Gianluca Capuano conducts the production by Christof Loy. Performance Dates: Jan. 20-26,...
