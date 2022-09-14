ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bears Legend Dick Butkus Has 3-Word Message For Aaron Rodgers

Before the NFL season started, Chicago Bears legend Dick Butkus made a strong statement about Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. On Wednesday night, he revisited that statement. In late August, Butkus tweeted: "Boy, I hope Aaron Rodgers has figured out how to throw passes to himself because if not,...
Aaron Rodgers totally throws Packers wide receiver under the bus

Aaron Rodgers’ gave a blunt answer when answering a question about wide receiver Amari Rodgers’ role in the offense. This past Sunday, the Green Bay Packers lost 23-7 to the Minnesota Vikings, due in part to the offense being unable to get anything going. Specifically, the receiving game, where they were single-handedly out-gained as a unit by Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson.
Bakhtiari Had ‘Good Practice,’ Not Setback

Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari didn’t suffer a setback at Wednesday’s practice. Quite the opposite, in fact. “He had a good practice,” coach Matt LaFleur said before Thursday’s practice. At Wednesday’s practice, this video shot by Cody Krupp of Green Bay television station WLUK...
247Sports

NFL Week 2: Bears vs. Packers Ultimate Game Preview

What a Week 1 it was for the Chicago Bears to begin the Matt Eberflus and Ryan Poles era. Chicago beat the San Francisco 49ers in a monsoon at Soldier Field to move to 1-0 on the year. The opposite can be said for Green Bay as they fell on the road to Minnesota and it wasn't pretty.
CHICAGO, IL

