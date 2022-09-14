Read full article on original website
Bears Legend Dick Butkus Has 3-Word Message For Aaron Rodgers
Before the NFL season started, Chicago Bears legend Dick Butkus made a strong statement about Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. On Wednesday night, he revisited that statement. In late August, Butkus tweeted: "Boy, I hope Aaron Rodgers has figured out how to throw passes to himself because if not,...
Aaron Rodgers totally throws Packers wide receiver under the bus
Aaron Rodgers’ gave a blunt answer when answering a question about wide receiver Amari Rodgers’ role in the offense. This past Sunday, the Green Bay Packers lost 23-7 to the Minnesota Vikings, due in part to the offense being unable to get anything going. Specifically, the receiving game, where they were single-handedly out-gained as a unit by Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson.
Matchup Problems Facing the Bears Against Packers
While there are problems for the Bears on both sides of the football against Green Bay, it always seems Aaron Rodgers is able to exploit those on offense.
Sean Payton not a fan of Aaron Rodgers' visible frustration in loss to the Vikings
The Super Bowl champion head coach, and long time enemy of Vikings fans, wasn't happy with Rodgers' attitude during Sunday's loss
Aaron Rodgers says ‘communication’ is biggest issue between him and Green Bay Packers receivers
Green Bay Packers superstar Aaron Rodgers seems to like his 2022 wide receiver corps. However, he plans to hold them
Bears vs. Packers game picks: Can Chicago leave Lambeau Field with a win?
The Chicago Bears (1-0) will battle the Green Bay Packers (0-1) on Sunday Night Football, where they’ll be looking to turn the tide in what’s been a one-sided rivalry over the last couple of decades. The Bears are coming a comeback win over the San Francisco 49ers (0-1)...
Three Keys to a Bears Win Over Packers
The Bears obviously can't follow the same path to a win over Green Bay as against San Francisco last week due to different circumstances.
Yardbarker
Bakhtiari Had ‘Good Practice,’ Not Setback
Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari didn’t suffer a setback at Wednesday’s practice. Quite the opposite, in fact. “He had a good practice,” coach Matt LaFleur said before Thursday’s practice. At Wednesday’s practice, this video shot by Cody Krupp of Green Bay television station WLUK...
Emma: As Bears and Packers meet again, this rivalry will miss the late Les Grobstein
When the Bears and Packers play at Lambeau Field on Sunday night, it will mark the first game since the passing of Score legend Les Grobstein, who was the essence of the rivalry.
247Sports
NFL Week 2: Bears vs. Packers Ultimate Game Preview
What a Week 1 it was for the Chicago Bears to begin the Matt Eberflus and Ryan Poles era. Chicago beat the San Francisco 49ers in a monsoon at Soldier Field to move to 1-0 on the year. The opposite can be said for Green Bay as they fell on the road to Minnesota and it wasn't pretty.
