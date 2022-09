Cafe Rio Mexican Grill is opening two Denver-area locations this fall: Greenwood Village on Sept. 30, and Highlands Ranch in December. "We're thrilled to be opening two new locations in Colorado where we've been part of the greater Denver community for over 12 years," Steve Vaughan, CEO of Cafe Rio Mexican Grill, said in a company press release. "With these openings, we'll be able to offer more locations to Coloradans to experience our fresh, award-winning, and flavor-packed recipes in their own neighborhoods."

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO