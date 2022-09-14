ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado one of worst states in country for road rage, according to Forbes

By Spencer McKee
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 2 days ago
Photo Credit: Petko Ninov (iStock). Petko Ninov

A recent survey conducted by teams at Forbes Advisor determined that Colorado is one of the worst states in the country for road rage, thanks to the state's confrontational drivers.

The Forbes Advisor team looked at 10 metrics from a survey of 5,000 American drivers to determine that Colorado has the 3rd-worst road rage nationwide, behind Utah (first) and Missouri (second).

Some of the statistics behind this determination are shocking, with 14% of Coloradans claiming they've been followed by another driver who then exited their vehicle to yell or attempt to fight with them. Meanwhile, 46% of Colorado's drivers said they had been threatened or insulted by someone else on the road. These threats can also result in true violence, with 25% of Centennial State drivers claiming that they know someone who has sustained injuries as the result of road rage.

In terms of what type of road rage is most likely to happen nationwide, based on data from the same survey, aggressive honking, tailgating, and rude gestures were the most commonly reported actions. When road ragers were asked why they responded negatively on the road, the most common claim was that the other driver was driving inappropriately, followed by the road rager reasoning that they were already stressed or that heavy traffic was a contributing factor.

The two states with the least road rage were reportedly North Dakota, followed by Pennsylvania.

See the full report on the survey here.

The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

