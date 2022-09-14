Read full article on original website
Like a poet writing thrillers: why you should read Javier Marías
Javier Marías won’t get the Nobel prize that many people, including me, think he deserved. No matter. He had plenty of prizes while he was alive. The greater loss is that we won’t get any more of his extraordinary novels. There is no other writer like him, certainly not in English. He was a complete original, at ease with philosophy and pop-cultural trivia, genre and literary fiction. He looked the great writers of the past, from many national traditions, squarely and companionably in the eye.
Stephen King takes Colleen Hoover's crown: His new book 'Fairy Tale' is a No. 1 best seller
The master of horror reigns at No. 1 on this week's USA TODAY's Best Selling Books list with his new novel "Fairy Tale."
The Best Books for a Broken Heart
For years after my last failed relationship, I would hoard lines from books that seemed to describe my ex perfectly and devastatingly. “It gratified him to feel like a desperate man,” Willa Cather writes of the surly husband, Frank, in O Pioneers! “His unhappy temperament was like a cage; he could never get out of it; and he felt that other people, his wife in particular, must have put him there.” Yes, yes, that was exactly how he was! I thought, scribbling down the quote.
'Three Thousand Years of Longing' will leave you charmed — and a little worn out
Tilda Swinton plays a literary scholar who has an encounter with a wish-granting genie, played by Idris Elba, in this flashy and ornate new fantasy film.
Alejandro G. Iñarritu: ‘I May Be Too Mexican for Americans and Too American for Mexicans’
Alejandro G. Iñarritu traipsed around the Canadian wilderness to direct “The Revenant,” which won three Oscars, and became immortalized as the proverbial Hardest Movie to Make. However, the director feels differently. “‘The Revenant’ is nothing compared to this,” said Iñarritu as he settled into an interview at the Telluride Film Festival, where “Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths” made its North American premiere. “I am not joking. I think this is the most complicated film I have done.” The arguments to back that up include the incredible range of special effects that Iñarritu injects into a wild, surrealist (and often...
'Diary of a Misfit' blends reportage, research and memoir
Washington Post reporter Casey Parks' first book, Diary of a Misfit: A Memoir and a Mystery, follows her attempts to uncover Roy Hudgins' story while rediscovering her own along the way.
epicstream.com
Howl's Moving Castle Movie vs. Book Differences Explained
Many fans are surprised to find out that Howl's Moving Castle is one of the many anime based on classic literature. Both the book and the anime are excellent works in their own right, but how do they diverge? Here are the differences between the Howl's Moving Castle book and the movie:
Terrifying dragons have long been a part of many religions, and there is a reason for their appeal
The premiere of HBO’s prequel to “Game of Thrones,” “House of the Dragon” will undoubtedly bring more attention to the ferocious dragon. Two-legged or four, fire-breathing or shape-shifting, scaled or feathered, dragons fascinate people across the world with their legendary power. This shouldn’t be surprising. Long before “Harry Potter,” “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” and other modern interpretations increased the dragon’s notoriety in the 21st century, artifacts from ancient civilizations indicated their importance in many religions across the world. As a scholar of monsters, I’ve found dragons to be a nearly universal symbol for many civilizations. Scientists have...
16 New Historical Fiction Books To Cozy Up With This Fall
From Russian folklore to a Scarlet Letter retelling to 1940s magical realism to Old West bloody true crime — these are the books you don't want to miss.
First fiction work by Nobel prize-winning poet Louise Glück to be published in UK
The first work of fiction by American poet and Nobel laureate Louise Glück is to be published in the UK later this year. Marigold and Rose: A Fiction is a “prose narrative” about the twins of the title, and follows them in the first year of their life as they “begin to piece together the world as they move between Mother’s stories of ‘Long, long ago’ and Father’s ‘Once upon a time’”.
Debut novels dominate National Book Awards longlist, George Floyd bio among nonfiction titles
The longlists for fiction and nonfiction in the National Book Award competition are out, and there are a lot of new faces.
Agatha Christie by Lucy Worsley review – in search of the elusive author
If Agatha Christie remains elusive, it’s not for the want of those trying to find her. Janet Morgan’s official biography of 1984 and Laura Thompson’s equally detailed but ultimately more impressionistic portrait of 2007 have both been updated and reissued; and there are numerous other analyses that try to understand how the woman who routinely described herself as a housewife became Britain’s bestselling novelist of all time. Enter historian Lucy Worsley, whose declared intention is to rescue Christie, who died in 1976 at the age of 85, from the misperceptions that cling to her life and her works of fiction.
‘Feminist icon’ Miss Marple returns in 12 new authorised mystery stories
Authors of a new collection of stories featuring one of Agatha Christie’s most beloved creations, Miss Marple, have described the character as a “feminist icon” and “one of the great unsung heroines of literature”. The collection, titled Marple, marks the first time anyone other than...
'Lessons' finds some familiarity with author Ian McEwan's own life
In this expansive novel, which ranks among McEwan's best work, a man assesses his life's trajectory from childhood to old age, focusing especially on what he considers wrong turns and disappointments.
All the Broken Places by John Boyne review – a sequel of sorts
John Boyne’s latest novel is a sequel of sorts to 2006’s The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas, perhaps his best known work. Written for children, it was essentially a fable, about Bruno, the young son of an Auschwitz commander, who makes friends with Shmuel, a Jewish boy, through the fence that surrounds the camp. Although the book has been accused of spreading misinformation about the Holocaust, it remains an involving account of humanity amid horror.
whatdowedoallday.com
Books for 8 Year Olds
An 8-year-old who loves to read is a reader for life! That's why it's so important to help your 8-year-old children and students (typically 3rd graders) find books that are engaging and make them want to keep reading!. While some kids this age are reading voraciously, others may still be...
KIDS・
