Presque Isle, ME

Q106.5

Maine Any-deer Tag Payment Deadline Nears

The names of lucky hunters hitting the woods this fall with any-deer tags have been listed. Be sure to pay for the tag before this deadline. The 2022 Maine antlerless deer permit drawing was be held earlier this month. The privilege allows the permittee to hunt antlerless deer, or bucks with antlers less than three inches in length.
MAINE STATE
Presque Isle, ME
Houlton, ME
Houlton, ME
Presque Isle, ME
wagmtv.com

Houlton Humane Society In Need of Fosters

HOULTON, Maine (WAGM) - An increase in animals being surrendered has some shelters seeking alternative ways to care for them. NewsSource8′s Brian Bouchard has the story. “We’re a no kill shelter, we try to help as many animals in our community and the towns we contract with as possible. Because we’re no kill, we don’t euthanize to make room for new animals. We have to look for other alternatives like foster care”
HOULTON, ME
John Bapst
Dan Henderson
wagmtv.com

US DEA Operation Leads to Law Enforcement Presence in Van Buren.

VAN BUREN, Maine (WAGM) - According to a spokesperson for the US DEA, the DEA conducted an operation related to an ongoing investigation which lead a presence of DEA in Van Buren. The Spokesperson could not give any details of the operation at this time, citing an ongoing investigation but said there was no threat to the public.
VAN BUREN, ME
wagmtv.com

US DEA Operation Prompts Lockdown of Van Buren School

VAN BUREN, Maine (WAGM) - According to a spokesperson for the US DEA, the DEA conducted an operation related to an ongoing investigation which lead a presence of DEA in Van Buren. The Spokesperson could not give any details of the operation at this time, citing an ongoing investigation but said there was no threat to the public. The Presence sent the Van Buren School into a “Soft Lockdown”. In a Facebook post, Van Buren District School said “Earlier today we were notified about an individual from the community in which the police were looking for. Through communication with some concerned citizens and law-enforcement the name of the individual or evidence that this information was factual could not be provided to us. For students and staff safety the decision was made for the MSAD 24 school to go into a soft lockdown. Students continued through their regularly scheduled classes for the day. No students were allowed outside of the building. School staff reassured that the building was locked and were made aware to be extra cautious before allowing anyone into the building. At this time it still has not been confirmed about this information in regards to the individual being sought out.”
VAN BUREN, ME
101.9 The Rock

There’s a Mysterious Corn Maze in Maine With a Sign That Simply Says ‘Enter’

In the last decade or so, corn mazes have become big business across many parts of the country. That includes Maine, where many local farms has seized the opportunity to bring in some extra cash during the fall months by offering up family friendly corn mazes or turning those corn fields into something haunted. The Treworgy corn maze in Levant has become a destination for its yearly theme, including the 2022 maze in the likeness of Winnie the Pooh. But there are a handful of other mazes that exist across the state that are far more under the radar, including one spotted in Mapleton that feels more ominous than inviting.
MAPLETON, ME
101.9 The Rock

101.9 The Rock

Presque Isle, ME
The Rock 101.9 FM plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, ME. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

