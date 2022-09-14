Read full article on original website
Fort Fairfield Sweeps Katahdin; Presque Isle Beats Caribou; Recap
Several boys' and girls' soccer teams were playing across Aroostook County on Wednesday as teams now get into the middle of their game schedule. There are a number of schools that will begin the harvest break on Friday and will now have large gaps between games until mid-October. Cats' and...
The Highest Level of ‘Stress Inflation’ is in Aroostook County, Maine
We are all feeling higher levels of stress in our daily lives. The pandemic has been extremely hard and inflation is making everything so much more expensive. We’re paying more at the gas station to fill up, food costs have skyrocketed and electricity is off the charts. We’ll really feel the impact when heating costs factor in this winter.
Maine Any-deer Tag Payment Deadline Nears
The names of lucky hunters hitting the woods this fall with any-deer tags have been listed. Be sure to pay for the tag before this deadline. The 2022 Maine antlerless deer permit drawing was be held earlier this month. The privilege allows the permittee to hunt antlerless deer, or bucks with antlers less than three inches in length.
$44 Million Allocated for Phase II of Presque Isle Bypass Project
The Maine Department of Transportation will receive $44.1 million from the federal government to complete Phase II of a commercial bypass route of Presque Isle’s Main Street. The construction of a 6.3-mile-long, two-lane highway will connect U.S. Route 1 south of the city to the current bypass section already...
What a View – Mt. Katahdin Scenic Overlook is a Must-See Spot
The Mt. Katahdin Scenic Overlook on I-95 in Medway, Maine is a place you want to visit every time you travel through the area. It’s always different and gorgeous, even on an overcast day. It’s even better when the skis are clear. We have a gallery below that highlights some of the features the park.
Boondock’s Grille has Closed in Fort Fairfield, Maine
Boondock's Grille on Main Street in Fort Fairfield said it has closed as of Saturday, September 10, 2022. The owner, Steve Adams, posted the notice to the restaurant’s Facebook page. He said he wanted the public to understand why he made the decision. The Owner Cited Several Reasons for...
Houlton Humane Society In Need of Fosters
HOULTON, Maine (WAGM) - An increase in animals being surrendered has some shelters seeking alternative ways to care for them. NewsSource8′s Brian Bouchard has the story. “We’re a no kill shelter, we try to help as many animals in our community and the towns we contract with as possible. Because we’re no kill, we don’t euthanize to make room for new animals. We have to look for other alternatives like foster care”
Maine animal shelters in high demand as many deal with overcrowding
MAINE, USA — Animal shelters across Maine are facing high demand as many are at capacity. The Bangor and Houlton Humane Societies, both full, have waitlists for people requesting to surrender their animals. "It started with the pandemic, with the beginning of COVID, and has just never sort of...
Nice Weather on the Way in Aroostook County, Maine
THURSDAY, Sept 8 - A scattered shower and the chance for a thunderstorm is on the horizon for Thursday and Thursday night. FRIDAY, Sept 9 - We will have a mild day with a high reaching the upper 70’s, and maybe even 80. Weekend Weather. SATURDAY, Sept 10 -...
US DEA Operation Leads to Law Enforcement Presence in Van Buren.
VAN BUREN, Maine (WAGM) - According to a spokesperson for the US DEA, the DEA conducted an operation related to an ongoing investigation which lead a presence of DEA in Van Buren. The Spokesperson could not give any details of the operation at this time, citing an ongoing investigation but said there was no threat to the public.
US DEA Operation Prompts Lockdown of Van Buren School
VAN BUREN, Maine (WAGM) - According to a spokesperson for the US DEA, the DEA conducted an operation related to an ongoing investigation which lead a presence of DEA in Van Buren. The Spokesperson could not give any details of the operation at this time, citing an ongoing investigation but said there was no threat to the public. The Presence sent the Van Buren School into a “Soft Lockdown”. In a Facebook post, Van Buren District School said “Earlier today we were notified about an individual from the community in which the police were looking for. Through communication with some concerned citizens and law-enforcement the name of the individual or evidence that this information was factual could not be provided to us. For students and staff safety the decision was made for the MSAD 24 school to go into a soft lockdown. Students continued through their regularly scheduled classes for the day. No students were allowed outside of the building. School staff reassured that the building was locked and were made aware to be extra cautious before allowing anyone into the building. At this time it still has not been confirmed about this information in regards to the individual being sought out.”
There’s a Mysterious Corn Maze in Maine With a Sign That Simply Says ‘Enter’
In the last decade or so, corn mazes have become big business across many parts of the country. That includes Maine, where many local farms has seized the opportunity to bring in some extra cash during the fall months by offering up family friendly corn mazes or turning those corn fields into something haunted. The Treworgy corn maze in Levant has become a destination for its yearly theme, including the 2022 maze in the likeness of Winnie the Pooh. But there are a handful of other mazes that exist across the state that are far more under the radar, including one spotted in Mapleton that feels more ominous than inviting.
