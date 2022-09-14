Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Springfield, MO (Photos and Maps)
You have come to the right place if you are looking for the best restaurants in Springfield, MO. We’ve compiled a list of 15 of the best places to eat in town, from burger joints to Mexican eateries. We have you covered no matter what you’re in the mood...
KYTV
BikeFest draws thousands to Lake of the Ozarks
LAKE OZARK, Mo. (KY3) -BikeFest is drawing thousands to Lake of the Ozarks marking the unofficial end of summer at the lake. “Bike Week is super exciting,” said Sgt. Scott Hines. Many people come from out of the area, and the increase in traffic can create a greater risk...
St. Charles’ first self-standing Chick-fil-A in the works
Chick-fil-A is planning for its first self-standing restaurant in St. Charles in the 2000 block of Zumbehl Road. It's not yet clear how soon the restaurant might open
This Restaurant Serves The Best Chicken Sandwich In Missouri
Here's where you can find it.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Here Are 20 Signs This Winter is Going to Suck in Iowa & Illinois
In the Midwest, we are no strangers to rough weather. Whether it's 100-degree days with high humidity during the summer months or the deep freeze that comes after a heavy snowstorm, we have to be prepared for everything. Severe storms, derechos, even a haboob? No one can be 100 percent...
kttn.com
MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of September 19, 2022
The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of Sept. 19 – 25. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map. Inclement weather may cause schedule...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Why this Wentzville woman is struggling to get a REAL ID ahead of the deadline
WENTZVILLE, Mo. — More than 1.6 million Missourians have already signed up to get a REAL ID, but a local woman reached out to 5 On Your Side with concerns that women of a certain age are being unfairly denied. With the May 3 deadline drawing closer by the...
sgfcitizen.org
James River Church demolishes historical structures, despite MSU archaeologist’s plea
James River Church Thursday morning demolished a two-story house with historical significance that dates to about 1864, despite a request from a local archaeologist to preserve the structure or, at least, pause destruction. In addition, a small brick building nearby that likely was once slave quarters was apparently also demolished.
Looking ahead to the MO Food Truck Festival this Saturday
The MO Food Truck Festival is one of the most exciting annual events for food lovers in Springfield.
Bed, Bath & Beyond is Closing 6 Illinois Stores But NOT Quincy
If you haven't heard, Bed Bath & Beyond has announced they will be closing many stores as part of a reorganization. They just provided a list of 6 more Illinois stores that will be closing their doors, but Quincy is not on the list. NBC Chicago was one of the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Car trouble leads Missouri man to $100,000 lottery prize
A Missouri man said car trouble led to his making a stop at which he bought a lottery ticket and won $100,000.
Get a Turkey This Fall? Missouri Wants You to Send Them a Feather
I have a weird request. Actually, it's not from me. It's the state of Missouri. If you happen upon a turkey this Fall, they would like you to send them a feather. Seriously. The Missouri Department of Conservation really does have a Fall Turkey Feather Submission form and there's some science behind the reason why.
kttn.com
Enjoy the foliage of the season with Missouri Department of Conservation’s fall color forecast
The temperatures are cooling down and trees are beginning to change color – a sure sign that fall has arrived. The Missouri Department of Conservation encourages people to enjoy fall foliage through camping, driving tours, hiking, or even floating. To help, MDC offers weekly online fall color updates from agency foresters all over the state at this link on the Missouri Department of Conservation website.
This Illinois Mississippi River Bridge is Up for a National Award
It's not often that a bridge...gets an award, but one Illinois bridge that spans the Mississippi River is up for a prestigious national trophy. America's Transportation Awards says that it "recognizes the best in transportation". They have 12 finalists for the 2022 version of this competition between structures that help us get from here to there. Of the dozen that are up for the best bridge in America, there's only one in the tri-state area and that's the The Memorial Bridge, Interstate 74 Mississippi River Crossing Project. This is the new bridge connecting Illinois to Iowa in the Quad Cities region.
Local food bank faces adversity with supply chain issues
As we inch towards the fall season, many people look ahead to the Thanksgiving holiday. But Thanksgiving turkeys might be hard to come by this year due to supply cost issues and inflation.
History radio show talks about Springfield racing
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – “Sharing Stories of the Crossroads” is a new radio program created by The History Museum on the Square on 92.3 FM. This week host John Sellars spoke with Lynn Sanders and Brent Slane about the history of racing in the Ozarks. Sanders and Slane are both members of the Racing Association. Sellars […]
sgfcitizen.org
University Heights landmark home boarded up while residents were at meeting to discuss saving it
Around the same time as 60 to 70 residents of the University Heights Neighborhood Association were meeting Wednesday night to learn tips on how to fight retail development in their historic neighborhood, workers were boarding up windows and doors on the house that’s at the heart of the zoning controversy.
Stop at a gas station leads to $100K lottery win in Springfield
“You never, ever think that anything like that is going to happen to you,” the winner said in the news release.
100.9 The Eagle
Quincy, IL
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
827K+
Views
ABOUT
100.9 The Eagle plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Tri-States. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://101theeagle.com/
Comments / 0