WHEC TV-10
News10NBC Investigates: Webster couple victimized in check scheme involving Monroe County Clerk’s Office
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — As News10NBC first reported, the Monroe County Clerk’s Office is at the center of a criminal investigation being conducted by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office concerning checks sent to the Clerk’s office that were stolen, altered and cashed. Jim and Melissa Yates...
longisland.com
Attorney General James’ Office of Special Investigation Releases Report on Death of Simran Gordon
New York Attorney General Letitia James’ Office of Special Investigation (OSI) today released its report on the death of Simran Gordon in Rochester, Monroe County. Following a thorough and comprehensive investigation, including review of footage from body worn cameras (BWCs), surveillance video, interviews with responding police officers and civilian witnesses, and review of radio transmissions, 911 calls, ballistics testing reports, crime scene evidence, and photographs, OSI concluded that a prosecutor would not be able to disprove beyond a reasonable doubt at trial that the officer who shot Mr. Gordon was justified. In the report released today, OSI recommends that law enforcement agencies take special care to avoid prejudice or influence when issuing public statements about a person who died in an encounter with an officer of the law.
WHEC TV-10
Monroe County DA’s Office: Nearly 25% of people arrested for murder in 2022 were parolees
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — District Attorney Sandra Doorley released a chart on Friday showing an increase in the percentage of people arrested for murder in Rochester who were parolees. In 2018, 0% of people arrested for murder were on parole at the time. By 2020, that number jumped to 20%....
Monroe County offering free bivalent COVID-19 boosters
The Pfizer bivalent booster is available to individuals 12 years and older whose last COVID-19 vaccination was at least two months ago.
Attorney General releases report on fatal Family Dollar shootout
Gordon then attempted to shoot the officer again, but the officer shot Gordon once again and then disarmed him.
New pistol permit laws prompt local sheriff to adjust county policy, while course instructors add staff
Sheriff Milby still has confusion over who qualifies to teach the new courses, and how much more time it will take for his office to process the background checks.
Route 390 reopens after police address incident with suicidal male
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Route 390 was closed both northbound and southbound between Chili Avenue and Scottsville Road for a short time Friday evening. According to investigators, police learned a suicidal male was in the area. They found him in a car in a parking lot just off Rt. 390 and closed roadways because they […]
Dump truck rollover crash on Union St. in Rochester, traffic diverted
The operator of the truck is currently being checked for injuries.
WHEC TV-10
Police speaks after potential social media threat was directed at Rochester General Hospital
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester police lieutenant Greg Bello and Rochester Regional’s Chief Medical Officer will speak at 10:30 a.m. after a potential threat was directed at Rochester General Hospital. You can watch it live here. RPD said that someone made a potential threat against Rochester General Hospital on...
iheart.com
Arrest Made in State Street Homicide
A Rochester man has been charged in a homicide last month in the city's Brown Square neighborhood. 29-year-old Saquan Felton allegedly shot 27-year-old Jameik Foster Senior to death outside a restaurant on State Street, and wounded another man. Police say an argument led to the shooting. Felton then allegedly fled...
Woman pleads guilty to stealing $8,000 from Rochester non-profit
Investigators discovered she embezzled $900 in funds provided for work training programs and instead used it to pay off her rent.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Businesses on North Clinton Avenue put out call for help following recent crime
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Businesses in one area of the city of Rochester are putting out a desperate call for help as the area is facing a severe crime problem. Owner of Convenient Market & Deli, Super Patel, says the troubles become one thing after another as he describes some vandalism.
Rochester General Hospital lockdown due to social media threat
Officers received information about a potential threat to the hospital via social media, causing the hospital to go into lockdown.
WHEC TV-10
Police officer in Geneva seriously injured taking domestic violence suspect into custody
GENEVA, N.Y. (WHEC) — A police officer in Geneva was seriously injured taking a domestic violence suspect into custody. Police say it happened Wednesday on Routes 5 & 20. They only intended to interview Justin Lloyd, but determined they had to take him into custody to protect the victim.
WATCH LIVE: RPD explains lockdown at Rochester General Hospital
Captain Tauriello added that those who have a scheduled appointment at the hospital are still welcome to enter.
WHEC TV-10
Murder suspect located in Nevada
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Rochester police report that they have identified the person who allegedly shot and killed a man on State Street last month. An investigation by the Major Crimes Unit revealed that Saquan Felton, 29, shot and killed Jameik Foster Sr., 27, on Aug. 21. at 547 State Street.
wutv29.com
Suspicious calls prompt lockout at Batavia medical facility
Batavia, N.Y. — A lockout has been lifted at Premier Genesee Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation following a string of suspicious calls Wednesday. Staff members reported receiving calls from an individual making threats toward the facility on Bank Street in Batavia. The center went into lockout, meaning all exterior...
13 WHAM
Deputies recognized for heroic actions earlier in the year
Rochester, N.Y. — Recognition Tuesday nigh for several first responders who saved the lives of two children in Seneca County earlier this year. Back in May, deputies found a one-year-old child covered in flammable liquid at a truck stop in the town of Tyre. They also found a four-year-old...
Parolee arrested in Nevada after murder on State Street in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A parolee who police say fled to Nevada after a fatal shooting in Rochester last month was arrested Thursday. According to investigators, Jameik Foster, 27, was shot and killed during an “non-sanctioned” party at the Burrito Urbano Restaurant on State Street on August 21. Foster was one of two people shot […]
Bello signs new law, aims to drop gas emissions in Monroe County by 80%
Officials said that the Climate Action Plan is a framework to prioritize future projects to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
