Two killed, seven injured in Washington Park shooting

By Marissa Perlman, Jermont Terry, Suzanne Le Mignot
 3 days ago

43 shell casings recovered after mass shooting in Washington Park 02:03

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two people were killed and seven more were injured Tuesday evening in a shooting in Washington Park.

The shooting took place toward the north end of the park near 51st Street and Champlain Avenue.

Area One Chicago Police Deputy Chief Fred Melean said police were called to the park at 7:46 p.m. A quarrel between two groups led to a shootout.

Police said a total of nine people were shot, two of whom died.

Police update on Washington Park shooting 02:47

A 43-year-old man, later identified as Lionel Coward by the Medical Examiner's Office, was shot in the head and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. Khalil Denny, 19, suffered gunshot wounds to the body, and also was pronounced dead at University of Chicago Medical Center, according to police and the medical examiner's office.

The seven surviving victims range in age from 19 years old to 46 years old.

  • A 30-year-old man who was shot in the left shin was in good condition at University of Chicago Medical Center,
  • A 39-year-old man who was shot in the right ankle in good condition at University of Chicago Medical Center,
  • A 27-year-old woman who was shot in the upper left thigh was in good condition at University of Chicago Medical Center,
  • A 22-year-old man who was shot in the left elbow was in good condition at University of Chicago Medical Center,
  • A 19-year-old man who was shot in the upper right shoulder was in good condition at Insight Hospital,
  • A 33-year-old woman suffered a graze wound to the right arm, but no hospital information was available,
  • A 46-year-old man suffered a graze wound to the right calf, but no hospital information was available.

Tuesday night, officers were seen searching the grass near a baseball diamond with flashlights, looking for bullet casings. People in the park were caught off guard when shots rang out.

Video shows some lying on the ground unable to move after getting caught in the crossfire.

Outside the hospital Wednesday, CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot spoke to a woman on crutches and a man who had his hand bandaged. Both were victims in the shooting.

They said they didn't want to go on camera, because they feared for their safety after the shooting in Washington Park.

"There were over 43 shell casings recovered," said Chicago Police Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan. "What we do know is two groups were shooting at each other. It's likely a gang related conflict."

Deenihan said police want the public's help "to identify who actually was discharging a firearm; to bring some of these people into custody."

Police Supt. David Brown said it is believed both sides were shooting at each other in the park. When asked if any of the victims that were injured have any criminal background or gang affiliation, Brown said it is not yet known.

"We don't know that yet. We have yet to get interviews from these folks. Some are not cooperative, but we'll keep at it," Brown said. "We just need the public's help, to confirm and corroborate some of the things that we right now, don't know."

Mass shooting in Washington Park leaves 2 dead, 7 wounded 01:20

UniverSoul Circus is underway in Washington Park, and runs through early October, but the circus had already closed for the night at the time of the shooting, and all of the guests and workers had left the park, according to Police Supt. David Brown.

"This was just a group in a separate part of the park that got into personal conflict, with gang affiliations, that we believe from the information that we have now, was shooting at each other," Brown said.

However, some participants in the softball game were struck by the gunfire.

Torrence Cooks organized the game, and said those players have nothing to do with gangs.

"Unfortunately, some of the high-powered machines they was using reached across the field and hit a few innocent bystanders in the legs and arms," Cooks said.

Melean said more security will be in place at the park when the circus is in progress than was present Tuesday night.

Meantime, Supt. Brown says it's possible an automatic weapon may have been used in the shooting given how many shell casings were found.

Witnesses said they heard nearly 30 rounds fired quickly – forcing them to take cover. Police said they recovered more than 40 shell casings, but have not recovered any weapons.

"On a night when people should enjoy themselves – the weather's nice and everything like this – it's just a sad time that many will make political," said activist Pastor Donovan Price, "but unfortunately, this is people's lives. It's not a political stage show."

Police asked any witnesses to come forward and contact Area One detectives. Anonymous tips can also be provided at (833) 408-0069 or cpdtip.com .

