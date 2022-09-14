New York Fashion Week — the first batch of Spring 2023 shows — has come to a close, which means... Well, several things. Lower Manhattan traffic is about get a lot less congested; a whole bunch of fashion folks are going to hop across the pond for the next several weeks of European presentations; and it's time to reflect on the standout runway beauty moments we won't soon forget.

