Jennifer Behr is seeking a Production/PD Coordinator in Brooklyn, NY

Jennifer Behr introduced her namesake collection of distinctive, luxury hair accessories in 2005. Since then, the collection has grown to include a range of seductive headpieces, jewelry and knits. Jennifer Behr is sold at fine retailers all over the world including Bergdorf Goodman, Net-A-Porter, Saks Fifth Avenue, Neiman Marcus and many more.
79 Memorable Beauty Looks From New York Fashion Week

New York Fashion Week — the first batch of Spring 2023 shows — has come to a close, which means... Well, several things. Lower Manhattan traffic is about get a lot less congested; a whole bunch of fashion folks are going to hop across the pond for the next several weeks of European presentations; and it's time to reflect on the standout runway beauty moments we won't soon forget.
