Read full article on original website
Related
Is James Hewitt Prince Harry's Real Father? Paternity Theories Swirl About Princess Di's Lover After Elizabeth's Death
Rumors have long been swirling that former British Army Major James Hewitt is the biological father of Princess Diana's youngest son, Prince Harry, and the theories are picking up traction yet again amid news of Queen Elizabeth's death. As the country mourns the passing of the longest-reigning U.K. ruler, Prince...
Prince Harry and Meghan will get ring-of-steel security for UK appearance but no official cops amid protection row
PRINCE Harry and Meghan will be given a ring-of-steel security operation for a charity appearance in the UK tomorrow amid a row over their protection. But it last night became clear that police in Manchester will not be providing officers, with the couple’s own security team and the event organisers expected to protect them.
Kate Middleton reacts after becoming first royal to inherit Princess Diana’s title
Kate Middleton has reacted after King Charles III announced she would become the first royal to inherit Princess Diana’s title. The new King made the announcement as he addressed the nation for the first time today (9 September), following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. During his...
Princess Diana’s Friend Who Spoke to Her Before Fatal Car Crash Reveals What She Talked About During Their Last Phone Call
Princess Diana's friend Richard Kay, who was the last person to speak to her by phone before she died, details their final call.
RELATED PEOPLE
Catherine, Princess of Wales and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex Mourn Queen Elizabeth II With Pearl Jewelry
LONDON — Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin has arrived at Westminster Hall, where she will lie in state until Monday, the day of her funeral. King Charles III, Prince William and Prince Harry followed the coffin on foot as it made its journey from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where other senior members of the royal family met them, including Camilla, Queen Consort; Catherine, Princess of Wales; Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Sophie, Countess of Wessex.
Why the Royal Family Did Not Want Elton John to Sing ‘Candle in the Wind’ at Princess Diana’s Funeral
This is the reason there was initially "pushback" from the Palace against Elton John performing "Candle in the Wind" during Princess Diana's funeral service.
Prince Charles Stuns Brits By Revealing How He Really Feels About Netflix's ‘The Crown’: ‘I’m Nowhere Near How They Portray Me’
Wondering what Prince Charles thinks of The Crown and his real-life counterpart? Look no further. The royal family member, 73, apparently referenced the show in the recent past, according to Scottish politician Anas Sarwar. At the 2022 Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Sarwar revealed that Charles, 73, referenced the acclaimed Netflix show that chronicles his mother, Queen Elizabeth‘s reign, as the prince introduced himself to Parliament members at an event in 2021.
25 years after Princess Diana's death, a friend says if she were still alive, there'd be "no split between Harry and William"
London — Wednesday marks 25 years since Princess Diana was tragically killed in a car crash in Paris. People gathered outside her former home in London, Kensington Palace, as they do every year on August 31, to pay their respects and honor the memory of the "People's Princess." Diana...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Princess Diana Had 2 Words to Describe Prince William and Prince Harry, Former Bodyguard Says
TL;DR: Princess Diana tried to give her sons as normal a life as possible. Her former bodyguard, Ken Wharfe, says she told him Prince William and Prince Harry could be a “bloody nuisance.” Princess Diana reportedly left disciplining her sons to staff. There’s no denying Princess Diana loved kids. She even worked as a kindergarten …
Why Princess Diana’s Mother Snapped at Charles After Prince Harry’s Birth
Princess Diana's mother went off on then-Prince Charles after he made a comment about Prince Harry that she didn't appreciate.
Kate Middleton: 1st Photo Of The Princess As She Hides Behind Sunglasses After Queen’s Death
Kate Middleton, 40, was photographed in the U.K. on Friday, September 9, the day after Queen Elizabeth‘s death. Kate, who now goes by the Princess of Wales as her husband Prince William, 40, takes the title of Prince of Wales, left Windsor Castle to pick up her kids at their school. The mother of three wore a black shirt and black sunglasses from behind the wheel of her car.
These Are Some of the Last Princess Diana Photos Taken Before Her Death
25 years since Princess Diana's death, look back on her final summer with some of the last photos taken of the People's Princess leading up to her death in August 1997.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kate Middleton and Princess Diana’s Wedding Dresses Both Had 1 Touching Detail That No One Ever Saw
Kate Middleton and her late mother-in-law Princess Diana each wore iconic wedding gowns with a hidden detail that no one ever saw.
Harry’s grief-stricken face reveals how ‘he’s mourning loss of family after moving to US’, body language expert says
PRINCE Harry is "overwhelmed" by grief following the Queen's death while also mourning the loss of his family after moving to the US, a body language expert claims. The Duke of Sussex has reunited with the Royals in wake of his grandmother's death after quitting the Firm in January 2020.
Princess of Wales wore the Queen's delicate earrings as she joined husband Prince William and senior royals to receive her coffin at Buckingham Palace
The Princess of Wales last night paid tribute to the Queen by wearing a pair of her earrings, it is believed. Kate, 40, donned a simple pair of pearl and diamond earrings as she joined her husband Prince William and other senior royals including King Charles, the Queen Consort and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, to receive the Queen's coffin at Buckingham Palace.
msn.com
So Long, Corgis! Meet the New Dogs Moving into Buckingham Palace
If there's one thing the royal family loves, it's dogs. Everybody knows about Queen Elizabeth's famous corgis, but the identities of King Charles III's dogs are more of a mystery. The queen's beloved Welsh Corgis will go down in history as some of the cutest British royal family pets, but the dogs that the new King Charles and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, prefer will definitely give them a run for their money once they take up residence at the palace.
Prince Harry will wear military dress to stand guard over the Queen's coffin. It's a dramatic reversal that could signal reconciliation in the royal family.
The Palace reversed its decision and Prince Harry will wear military dress at a vigil for the Queen. The decision could be a sign of reconciliation between Harry and the royal family. But the Firm may have also changed course because of public pressure.
Facts come to light regarding Princess Diana 25 years after her death
On August 31 1997 the world stood still after the news that Diana Princess of Wales had been injured in a horrific car crash. As time went on and,no news of her condition was revealed her fans began to suspect the worst and they were correct as the "People's Princess" had died.This was a historical event much like the deaths of Elvis Pressley, Whitney Houston, Michael Jackson and Prince that left many in disbelief.
Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Pay Tribute to Queen Elizabeth With Sparkling Jewelry
Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton's jewelry paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II at the late monarch's London service on Wednesday, Sept. 14. Markle and Middleton joined Prince Harry and Prince William at Westminster Hall for the queen's funeral service following a procession of the queen's coffin from Buckingham Palace. As a tribute to Elizabeth, Markle and Middleton each accessorized their all-black ensembles with jewelry that has special ties to the queen.
Prince Harry Gets to Wear Military Uniform to Queen’s Vigil: Reports
In an apparent change of heart, the Palace has said that no, actually, Prince Harry will be allowed to wear his military uniform to the final vigil for the late Queen Elizabeth II, scheduled to be held Saturday. The reversal was first reported by The Mirror. “Common sense has prevailed,” a royal source told the tabloid. “It was a ludicrous situation given the Duke of Sussex has served his country and is a highly respected member of the armed forces, with everything he has done for veterans.” Page Six later confirmed the news, with its own source saying that Harry, who earlier this week issued a diplomatic statement on the subject, had not requested the change. Omid Scobie, a Royal reporter with Bazaar and Yahoo! News, wrote that “it is understood the Palace caved to public sentiment” in upending its decision. The uproar was particularly heated in light of the fact that it was revealed by Scobie on Monday that Prince Andrew would be permitted to wear his military dress at the final royal vigil, “as a special mark of respect.” Both men will apparently not be allowed to wear military uniforms at Monday’s funeral.
Comments / 0