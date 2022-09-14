In an apparent change of heart, the Palace has said that no, actually, Prince Harry will be allowed to wear his military uniform to the final vigil for the late Queen Elizabeth II, scheduled to be held Saturday. The reversal was first reported by The Mirror. “Common sense has prevailed,” a royal source told the tabloid. “It was a ludicrous situation given the Duke of Sussex has served his country and is a highly respected member of the armed forces, with everything he has done for veterans.” Page Six later confirmed the news, with its own source saying that Harry, who earlier this week issued a diplomatic statement on the subject, had not requested the change. Omid Scobie, a Royal reporter with Bazaar and Yahoo! News, wrote that “it is understood the Palace caved to public sentiment” in upending its decision. The uproar was particularly heated in light of the fact that it was revealed by Scobie on Monday that Prince Andrew would be permitted to wear his military dress at the final royal vigil, “as a special mark of respect.” Both men will apparently not be allowed to wear military uniforms at Monday’s funeral.

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO