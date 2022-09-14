ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Charles
Catherine, Princess of Wales and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex Mourn Queen Elizabeth II With Pearl Jewelry

LONDON — Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin has arrived at Westminster Hall, where she will lie in state until Monday, the day of her funeral. King Charles III, Prince William and Prince Harry followed the coffin on foot as it made its journey from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where other senior members of the royal family met them, including Camilla, Queen Consort; Catherine, Princess of Wales; Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Sophie, Countess of Wessex.
Prince Charles Stuns Brits By Revealing How He Really Feels About Netflix's ‘The Crown’: ‘I’m Nowhere Near How They Portray Me’

Wondering what Prince Charles thinks of The Crown and his real-life counterpart? Look no further. The royal family member, 73, apparently referenced the show in the recent past, according to Scottish politician Anas Sarwar. At the 2022 Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Sarwar revealed that Charles, 73, referenced the acclaimed Netflix show that chronicles his mother, Queen Elizabeth‘s reign, as the prince introduced himself to Parliament members at an event in 2021.
Kate Middleton: 1st Photo Of The Princess As She Hides Behind Sunglasses After Queen’s Death

Kate Middleton, 40, was photographed in the U.K. on Friday, September 9, the day after Queen Elizabeth‘s death. Kate, who now goes by the Princess of Wales as her husband Prince William, 40, takes the title of Prince of Wales, left Windsor Castle to pick up her kids at their school. The mother of three wore a black shirt and black sunglasses from behind the wheel of her car.
Princess of Wales wore the Queen's delicate earrings as she joined husband Prince William and senior royals to receive her coffin at Buckingham Palace

The Princess of Wales last night paid tribute to the Queen by wearing a pair of her earrings, it is believed. Kate, 40, donned a simple pair of pearl and diamond earrings as she joined her husband Prince William and other senior royals including King Charles, the Queen Consort and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, to receive the Queen's coffin at Buckingham Palace.
So Long, Corgis! Meet the New Dogs Moving into Buckingham Palace

If there's one thing the royal family loves, it's dogs. Everybody knows about Queen Elizabeth's famous corgis, but the identities of King Charles III's dogs are more of a mystery. The queen's beloved Welsh Corgis will go down in history as some of the cutest British royal family pets, but the dogs that the new King Charles and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, prefer will definitely give them a run for their money once they take up residence at the palace.
Facts come to light regarding Princess Diana 25 years after her death

On August 31 1997 the world stood still after the news that Diana Princess of Wales had been injured in a horrific car crash. As time went on and,no news of her condition was revealed her fans began to suspect the worst and they were correct as the "People's Princess" had died.This was a historical event much like the deaths of Elvis Pressley, Whitney Houston, Michael Jackson and Prince that left many in disbelief.
Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Pay Tribute to Queen Elizabeth With Sparkling Jewelry

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton's jewelry paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II at the late monarch's London service on Wednesday, Sept. 14. Markle and Middleton joined Prince Harry and Prince William at Westminster Hall for the queen's funeral service following a procession of the queen's coffin from Buckingham Palace. As a tribute to Elizabeth, Markle and Middleton each accessorized their all-black ensembles with jewelry that has special ties to the queen.
Prince Harry Gets to Wear Military Uniform to Queen’s Vigil: Reports

In an apparent change of heart, the Palace has said that no, actually, Prince Harry will be allowed to wear his military uniform to the final vigil for the late Queen Elizabeth II, scheduled to be held Saturday. The reversal was first reported by The Mirror. “Common sense has prevailed,” a royal source told the tabloid. “It was a ludicrous situation given the Duke of Sussex has served his country and is a highly respected member of the armed forces, with everything he has done for veterans.” Page Six later confirmed the news, with its own source saying that Harry, who earlier this week issued a diplomatic statement on the subject, had not requested the change. Omid Scobie, a Royal reporter with Bazaar and Yahoo! News, wrote that “it is understood the Palace caved to public sentiment” in upending its decision. The uproar was particularly heated in light of the fact that it was revealed by Scobie on Monday that Prince Andrew would be permitted to wear his military dress at the final royal vigil, “as a special mark of respect.” Both men will apparently not be allowed to wear military uniforms at Monday’s funeral.
