Chiefs K Harrison Butker restructures contract to free up cap space

By Charles Goldman
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Kansas City Chiefs had very little salary cap space entering Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season.

We expected that the team might make a cost-cutting move by the way of an extension or a contract restructure. They went the route of making a deal with a player currently on the roster.

As first reported by ESPN’s Field Yates, the Chiefs have restructured Harrison Butker’s contract. They converted approximately $2.2 million of his salary into a signing bonus, which creates nearly $1.5 million in cap space for the team in 2022. This should allow them to make the recent 53-man roster and practice squad signings without risking going over the salary cap.

This is really only a quick fix for Kansas City. Despite creating nearly $1.5 million in salary cap space, they likely still have less than $1 million in space. That’s from sending Trent McDuffie to injured reserve, signing Elijah Lee and Jack Cochrane to the 53-man roster and signing Corey Coleman, Dicaprio Bootle and Matt Ammendola to the practice squad. They’re all contributing factors to the team’s salary cap total.

As for Butker, he remains under contract through the 2024 NFL season. His cap hit will be slightly bigger in each of the next two seasons.

AFC West standings update entering Week 3

1. Chiefs (2-0) Kansas City rallied late to beat Los Angeles, 27-24. While it wasn’t a spectacular performance from Patrick Mahomes, who finished with 235 yards and two touchdowns, the Chiefs’ turning point was when rookie cornerback Jaylen Watson picked off a Justin Herbert pass and returned it 99 yards for the score. The pick-six broke a 17-17 tie, and Kansas City never looked back.
Arizona State fires Herm Edwards; Is Karl Dorrell next?

The Arizona State Sun Devils decided to shake things up and let Herm Edwards go as their head football coach after an ugly loss to Easter Michigan at home on Saturday night. Losing a buy game at home is never good, and this was the final straw in a long overdue decision regarding Edwards. Technically, he wasn’t fired, but the report said he was “stepping down.” Still, this isn’t a surprise, and now is the time to wonder if Karl Dorrell is next. After the Colorado Buffaloes got blitzed by Minnesota 49-7, Dorrell’s status has become a talking point. However, his huge buyout...
Packers 27, Bears 10: Breakdown of Green Bay's Week 2 win

With Sunday’s win in primetime, the Green Bay Packers have now won seven in a row against the Chicago Bears. Aaron Rodgers and the offense scored three touchdowns in a 27-10 win over Chicago and looked much more in sync than they did last week. Green Bay’s pass defense also produced a much better performance as they held the Bears to just 48 total yards through the air.
