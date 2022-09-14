ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Here's what Chiefs' coaches said about rookie CB Jaylen Watson's performance in Week 1

By Charles Goldman
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H1RKC_0hvHjlIC00

The Kansas City Chiefs haven’t been afraid to rely on their rookies this season. In Week 1, two defensive rookies earned the start and each of the team’s nine rookies on the 53-man roster got snaps.

One of the two starting rookies was CB Trent McDuffie, who suffered a hamstring injury against the Cardinals and was placed on injured reserve on Tuesday. With McDuffie hurt, the Chiefs turned to seventh-round rookie CB Jaylen Watson out of Washington State during the game. Watson stepped up and performed admirably after coming in cold off the bench.

With McDuffie sidelined for at least four weeks, Watson will play a vital part in the team’s defensive secondary. The Chiefs seem quite comfortable with that scenario right now too. It’s just about building on the Week 1 performance and getting the rookie prepared to start on a short week.

“Yeah, I thought he did a nice job,” Chiefs HC Andy Reid said of Watson on Monday. “(The draft) pick doesn’t matter now, right? It’s a matter of how he continues to up his game with the things that he’s seeing there. That’s the important part and focusing in on the gameplan and being able to execute that absolutely (the) best he can. There’s a lot to do when you start getting ready for these things, especially a Thursday night, you don’t have the whole training camp to get ready for it.”

In his first starting action, Watson played 25 coverage snaps and was targeted twice. One target resulted in a pass breakup, the other a six-yard touchdown pass to Marquise Brown.

“(I) was really happy with how Jaylen (Watson) went in there and did what he did,” Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo said. “They challenged him right away, which is what real good teams do. And he made that play down the sideline, which was good to see.”

Watson beat out fourth-round rookie CB Joshua Williams on the depth chart during the preseason, but even Williams saw action in the Week 1 game in the fourth quarter. Overall, Spagnuolo was pleased with what he saw from the entire group of defensive rookies.

“I think more than anything it was just good that they got first-game jitters out of their system,” Spagnuolo said. “They got a couple of reps under their belt and hopefully, that’ll help us in a quick turnaround to playing on Thursday.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Legendary Quarterback Named Possible Signing For Cowboys

Dak Prescott's thumb injury has left the Dallas Cowboys with a major concern at quarterback. Although the Cowboys haven't signed another signal-caller at the moment, BetOnline.ag believes there's a slight chance "America's Team" could take a look at a veteran quarterback with ample Super Bowl experience. At this moment, former...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Baltimore Sun

With fully guaranteed deal, Ravens QB Lamar Jackson could help ‘pave the way’ for NFL contracts

With Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson declining to talk Wednesday about his suspended contract talks — “I’m focused on the Dolphins now,” he told reporters — his last public comments on the matter this year could, appropriately enough, be about the issue of guaranteed money. After Sunday’s season-opening win over the New York Jets, a reporter asked Jackson whether he’d turned down an offer of a ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Look: Daughter Of NFL Owner Going Viral Tonight

On Thursday night, the Kansas City Chiefs played host to the Los Angeles Chargers in what promised to be one of the best games of the year. Before the festivities kicked off, the Chiefs top brass met with an important figure in tonight's game. No, it wasn't a player. Clark Hunt and the rest of the Chiefs ownership met with billionaire Jeff Bezos.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Football
City
Washington, MO
State
Washington State
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
City
Watson, MO
Kansas City, MO
Football
The Spun

Sean Payton Predicts Notable Quarterback Will Get Benched

Sean Payton has a lot of love for Teddy Bridgewater and he believes the veteran will get a chance to play at some point this season for the Miami Dolphins. Appearing on "The Herd," the former Saints coach said that even though the Dolphins offense looked good under Tua in Week 1, he could see a QB controversy brewing on South Beach.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Ezekiel Elliott’s strong message to Cowboys after Dak Prescott injury

The Dallas Cowboys 2022 season got off to a very rough start in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Not only did they lose by a score of 19-3, but they also lost their star quarterback Dak Prescott to a thumb injury that will hold him out for the next 6-8 weeks. In the wake of Prescott’s injury, running back Ezekiel Elliott has a plea for the Cowboys coaching staff that he’s hoping they will listen to.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Bears Legend Dick Butkus Has 3-Word Message For Aaron Rodgers

Before the NFL season started, Chicago Bears legend Dick Butkus made a strong statement about Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. On Wednesday night, he revisited that statement. In late August, Butkus tweeted: "Boy, I hope Aaron Rodgers has figured out how to throw passes to himself because if not,...
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rookies#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#Cb Trent Mcduffie#Cardinals
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Colin Kaepernick, Brett Favre Take

Spencer Toder, who is running for U.S. Senate, sparked an interesting conversation this week regarding former NFL quarterbacks Brett Favre and Colin Kaepernick. "It's wild to see how many people were furious about Colin Kaepernick taking a knee who aren't mad about Brett Favre taking money that should have gone to people in need," Toder tweeted on Wednesday night.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Will Cowboys pull off trade for notable quarterback?

The Dallas Cowboys need to add a quarterback to their depth chart in the wake of Dak Prescott’s injury, but it doesn’t seem like they will be swinging for the fences. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones appeared on 105.3 The Fan Tuesday and shared some interesting revelations. First, he said that after Prescott’s surgery, they now feel the quarterback might only miss 3-4 weeks rather than 6-8 weeks. Dallas doesn’t even have plans to place Prescott on injured reserve because they don’t want the quarterback to be forced to miss four games.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
FOX Sports

Do Pete Carroll, Seahawks have beef with Russell Wilson?

The Seattle Seahawks pulled off a 17-16 victory against their former quarterback Russell Wilson and his Denver Broncos on Monday night. Wilson and head coach Pete Carroll were together in Seattle for 10 years, most notably winning a Super Bowl in 2014. They traded Wilson to Denver in March and a back-and-forth ensued on who actually wanted the divorce: Wilson or the Seahawks organization as a whole?
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Tom Brady, Gisele Reportedly Make Living Arrangements Decision

It's no secret that world-famous couple Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are going through a rough patch. According to recent reports from CNN Entertainment, the superstar quarterback and Brazilian supermodel have decided to continue “living separately." The couple, who were married in 2009, are reportedly having "marital issues"...
NFL
The Spun

NFL Kicker Goes Unclaimed After Getting Released

The NFL is a cruel place for kickers. On Sunday, Rodrigo Blankenship missed what would have been a game-winning 42-yard field goal in a 20-20 tie between the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans. The Colts wasted little time waiving him on Tuesday. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Blankenship is...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Major Program Named Landing Spot For Scott Frost

The Scott Frost coaching era in Nebraska has come to an end. After an overwhelmingly disappointing career in Lincoln, Frost was given the boot following the Cornhuskers' upset loss to Georgia Southern this past weekend. So where is the unemployed football coach headed next?. 247Sports national analyst Cooper Petagna suggested...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Lions Sign Veteran Running Back To Active Roster

The Detroit Lions are adding some depth to their backfield ahead of their Week 2 tilt with the Washington Commanders. On Wednesday, the Lions added running back Justin Jackson to their active roster. Jackson, 26, spent the preseason with the Lions. In the preseason finale, he had 44 rushing yards...
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

151K+
Followers
200K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy