GPD Win 4: eGPU support confirmed for AMD Ryzen 7 6800U and Radeon 680M powered gaming handheld

OPPO K10x launches as China's latest Snapdragon 695-powered Android smartphone
The Honor X40 has only just launched with the Snapdragon 695 SoC; however, the OPPO K10x has already superceded it as the latest Android smartphone with the same 5G-enabled platform. Then again, the former's 120Hz display has been graced with FHD+ OLED tech, whereas the latter's has not. At 6.59...
Google Tensor G2: Performance details for Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro leak with significant GPU improvements
Kuba Wojciechowski has shared plenty of information about Tensor G2, the chipset that Google has already confirmed will power the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. For reference, Google will announce the Tensor G2 on October 6 in the Pixel 7 series, alongside the Pixel Watch. While Google has not shared any performance numbers yet, Wojciechowski suggests that the Tensor G2 will follow in the A16 Bionic's footsteps by offering a modest uplift from last year's Google Tensor. A leaked Geekbench listing underlines this, screenshots of which we have embedded below.
GPD Win 4: Company pokes fun at Valve Steam Deck as more display specifications confirmed
GPD has shed more light on the Win 4, its next-generation gaming handheld. As we reported earlier this week, GPD has already confirmed that the Win 4 will utilise the Ryzen 7 6800U, AMD's premier APU for ultra-portable devices. Not only does the Win 4 feature the Radeon 680M, an iGPU with 12 Compute Units based on the RDNA 2 architecture, but it also supports eGPUs for superior graphics performance when connected to an external monitor.
Vivo X Fold "Plus" is tipped to launch soon following the renewed Android flagship's TENAA appearance
Fans of new foldable devices that pose the greatest potential challenge to Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold4 flagship may be glad to know that the Vivo V229A is now a TENAA-certified device and, as such, is poised to debut soon - well, in China, at the least. The V229A is patently...
EVGA leaves the GPU market amid conflict with Nvidia and won't release any RTX 4000 graphics card
After several painful years of inflated desktop GPU prices, gamers around the world are anxiously awaiting the official reveal and subsequent release of Nvidia's next-gen GeForce RTX 4000 series of graphics cards. While these cards are rumored to offer some noticeable performance gains in some cases, prospective buyers of these next-gen GPUs will unfortunately have one less reputable AIB brand to choose from.
Xiaomi 13 Pro live image leaks revealing a familiar design, MIUI 14 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Xiaomiui claims to have unearthed a hands-on photo of the Xiaomi 13 Pro, months ahead of the device's announcement. Typically, Xiaomi releases new flagships during the winter, but only in China. As the Xiaomi Mi 11 and Xiaomi 12 series demonstrated, global launches often take a few months to arrive. Based on earlier rumours, the Xiaomi 13 series could debut in November, a month ahead of the Xiaomi 12 series' anniversary.
Redmi Pad: WiFi-only model certified as configurations leak ahead of tipped October launch
After launching a new variant of the Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro 12.4 last week in China, the company looks set to come back with a new tablet: the Redmi Pad. The Redmi Pad has leaked over the past few weeks, and new information now reveals more about Redmi's inaugural tablet.
Xiaomi CIVI 2 launch imminent with global launch also planned as Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G NE or Xiaomi 13 Lite
Xiaomiui claims to have unearthed details about the CIVI 2, a successor to both the CIVI and the CIVI 1S. According to the website, Xiaomi has finalised the device's initial software release, V13.0.1.0.SLLCNXM, which it will distribute in China. Purportedly, the CIVI 2 could launch later this month in China, although Xiaomi has not started teasing a new product release yet.
Xiaomi 12T and Xiaomi 12T Pro European prices leak with specifications and press images
Press images of the Xiaomi 12T and Xiaomi 12T Pro have leaked, as have specifications and European prices for the pair. Surprisingly, Xiaomi is set to make the Xiaomi 12T and Xiaomi 12T Pro significantly more expensive than their predecessors. For some reason, the Xiaomi 12T will launch for as much as the Xiaomi 11T Pro did last year.
Zen 4 vs Zen 3: AMD Ryzen 9 7950X manages crucial performance efficiency gains over Ryzen 9 5950X despite huge TDP rise
It’s not too long before AMD will unleash Zen 4 properly upon us for sale and yet another benchmark appearance by a Ryzen 7000 desktop processor has suggested it will be a positive launch for Team Red. The 16-core, 32-thread high-end Ryzen 9 7950X was picked out of the Sandra database by APISAK, and it has amassed some very healthy scores in the Processor Multi-Media tests (see screenshots below). The same dataminer that shared the database entry also compared the results with those by an AMD Ryzen 9 5950X, with the Multi-Media Quad Int results showing a +118.56% difference in favor of the Zen 4 chip (Ryzen 9 7950X: 439.30 Mpix/s vs. Ryzen 9 5950X: 201 Mpix/s). With that kind of generational improvement, it appears we can just say Zen 4 is a massive success and Zen 3 is no longer relevant.
Lenovo ThinkBook Plus G3: Innovative laptop with 21:10 display is now orderable in Europe
Lenovo has started offering the ThinkBook Plus G3 in Europe, having unveiled the laptop in January at CES 2022. As we discussed at the time, the ThinkBook Plus G3 has a 17.3-inch display that operates at 3,072 x 1,440 pixels with a 21:10 aspect ratio. While that would be a selling point itself, Lenovo has also included a secondary display next to the keyboard for note-taking. For reference, the secondary display measures 8-inches across, making it considerably wider than a dedicated number pad.
Rumor | Compact Google Pixel 7 variant with flagship specs could be in the works
While Google is busy preparing the new Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro for an official unveiling on October 6, the rumor mill keeps on churning new information regarding the company’s plans for its smartphone lineup. The latest report, which comes to us courtesy of the Chinese leaker Digital Chat Station, reveals that Google might be working on a compact phone.
Alleged GTA 6 gameplay footage confirms female protagonist, in-game locations and Vice City throwback
It has been a while since Rockstar officially confirmed that GTA 6 was in development. The company has put out zero teasers of the game since, indicating that it is quite a while away from release. Some estimates suggest that it could not see the light of day until 2024. Now, some GTA 6 gameplay has supposedly been leaked on YouTube and Twitter.
AMD Ryzen 9 7900X: Penultimate Zen 4 behemoth outperforms the Intel Core i7-13700KF on Geekbench
At this point, just about every high-end Intel Raptor Lake and AMD Zen 4 processors has been benchmarked to some degree. The flagship Core i9-13900K and Ryzen 9 7950X have traded blows with each other on more than one occasion. Even the mid-range Core i5-13600K and Ryzen 5 7600X promise to be formidable mid-rangers, although Team Blue seems to have AMD's number this time. There is, however, one SKU that has eluded Geekbench, the AMD Ryzen 9 7900X. The penultimate Zen 4 SKU is poised to take on the Intel Core i7-13700K, and it does just that with flying colours.
Vivo Y32t debuts as a smartphone with a choice between MediaTek and Qualcomm processors
Android Chinese Tech Launch Smartphone Touchscreen. 2022 seems to be the year of smartphone consumer choice along increasingly unexpected, fine and specific lines, the most notable of which might be battery charging speeds. Now, Vivo has taken this trend 1 step further with the option of either the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 or MediaTek Helio G70 in the exact same new device.
LG CineBeam HU915QE and HU915QB 2022 4K laser projector models launch in Canada
LG has announced that its 2022 CineBeam 4K laser projector models are available in Canada. The devices were unveiled in May and launched in the US over the summer. The ultra-short throw projectors can cast an image 100-in (~254 cm) wide when as little as 9.8 cm (~3.9-in) away from the wall. The gadgets have a 0.19 throw ratio and a maximum image size 120-in (~305 cm).
Intel Arc A770 desktop GPU can be overclocked from 2.1 to 2.7 GHz with just 3 W over default TBP
In a recent Q&A session with the HotHardware community, Intel Fellow Tom Petersen revealed a few new details about the top-of-the-line Arc A770 desktop GPU. Unfortunately, the release date was not even hinted at, but Petersen did provide some interesting overclocking tidbits. The default core clock of the A770 model...
Honor Pad 8 pops up on Flipkart ahead of its Indian-market launch
Honor's new Pad 8 has been released to the European and Chinese markets thus far; now, the OEM has announced that it is ready to expand its availability to India as well. The 12-inch device is to be sold via Flipkart in its new country. It has been some time...
Ulefone Power Armor 16 Pro is touted to become the world's loudest smartphone on its launch
Ulefone may have taken inspiration from the Xiaomi 12S Ultra in designing its next new rugged smartphone; however, where that 2022 flagship smartphone centers top-end cameras in its round rear hump, the Power Armor 16 Pro rocks a markedly huge speaker grille instead. This is because its maker intends to...
Anbernic RG353V: New retro gaming handheld previewed with a vertical layout and a 3.5-inch display
Anbernic is preparing to unleash another gaming handheld, having recently introduced a new version of the Win600. This time, Anbernic has developed the RG353V, a sibling to the RG353P that the company released in June. As their names suggest, the RG353V is the vertical alternative to the RG353P, which has a portrait layout. Incidentally, the RG353V resembles the GKD Mini Plus, albeit with analog sticks at the bottom.
