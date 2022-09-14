Kuba Wojciechowski has shared plenty of information about Tensor G2, the chipset that Google has already confirmed will power the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. For reference, Google will announce the Tensor G2 on October 6 in the Pixel 7 series, alongside the Pixel Watch. While Google has not shared any performance numbers yet, Wojciechowski suggests that the Tensor G2 will follow in the A16 Bionic's footsteps by offering a modest uplift from last year's Google Tensor. A leaked Geekbench listing underlines this, screenshots of which we have embedded below.

CELL PHONES ・ 10 HOURS AGO