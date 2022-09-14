Read full article on original website
Lenovo ThinkBook Plus G3: Innovative laptop with 21:10 display is now orderable in Europe
Lenovo has started offering the ThinkBook Plus G3 in Europe, having unveiled the laptop in January at CES 2022. As we discussed at the time, the ThinkBook Plus G3 has a 17.3-inch display that operates at 3,072 x 1,440 pixels with a 21:10 aspect ratio. While that would be a selling point itself, Lenovo has also included a secondary display next to the keyboard for note-taking. For reference, the secondary display measures 8-inches across, making it considerably wider than a dedicated number pad.
LG CineBeam HU915QE and HU915QB 2022 4K laser projector models launch in Canada
LG has announced that its 2022 CineBeam 4K laser projector models are available in Canada. The devices were unveiled in May and launched in the US over the summer. The ultra-short throw projectors can cast an image 100-in (~254 cm) wide when as little as 9.8 cm (~3.9-in) away from the wall. The gadgets have a 0.19 throw ratio and a maximum image size 120-in (~305 cm).
Xiaomi 12T and Xiaomi 12T Pro European prices leak with specifications and press images
Press images of the Xiaomi 12T and Xiaomi 12T Pro have leaked, as have specifications and European prices for the pair. Surprisingly, Xiaomi is set to make the Xiaomi 12T and Xiaomi 12T Pro significantly more expensive than their predecessors. For some reason, the Xiaomi 12T will launch for as much as the Xiaomi 11T Pro did last year.
COLMI P8 GT smartwatch with reported SpO2 monitor available worldwide
A new COLMI wearable is available globally via AliExpress, the P8 GT smartwatch. The gadget has a wide range of features, including calling, music control and notifications when you connect to your smartphone via Bluetooth 5.1; it is worth noting that your phone must run Android 4.4 or iOS 9.0 and above here. The watch is reported to have several health tools, including SpO2, heart rate and sleep monitoring.
Vwar GT4 smartwatch with 1.91-in screen and alleged blood pressure monitor launches
The Vwar GT4 smartwatch is now available worldwide. The wearable has a large 1.91-in (~48 mm) screen with a 320 x 390 px resolution. You can connect the watch to your smartphone via Bluetooth 5.0. The connection allows you to control music and receive phone calls on the gadget; Vwar claims its dual microphone system helps to reduce background noise to make it easier for you to be heard by the caller.
Volkswagen shares up slightly on Porsche's 70-75 billion euro valuation
BERLIN, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) shares rose slightly on Monday after the carmaker said it was targeting a valuation of up to 75 billion euros ($74.84 billion) for sportscar brand Porsche (PSHG_p.DE), in potentially Europe's third biggest IPO ever.
Ulefone Power Armor 16 Pro is touted to become the world's loudest smartphone on its launch
Ulefone may have taken inspiration from the Xiaomi 12S Ultra in designing its next new rugged smartphone; however, where that 2022 flagship smartphone centers top-end cameras in its round rear hump, the Power Armor 16 Pro rocks a markedly huge speaker grille instead. This is because its maker intends to...
Himiway announces new screen for e-bikes with improved brightness
Himiway has announced that it is working on a “new innovative screen” for bikes. The company suggests that the device will significantly improve the existing model. The company aims to resolve many problems faced by riders today, such as low brightness, making the screen hard to read in sunny or low-light conditions and lacking information.
Rumor | Compact Google Pixel 7 variant with flagship specs could be in the works
While Google is busy preparing the new Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro for an official unveiling on October 6, the rumor mill keeps on churning new information regarding the company’s plans for its smartphone lineup. The latest report, which comes to us courtesy of the Chinese leaker Digital Chat Station, reveals that Google might be working on a compact phone.
OPPO celebrates its 18th anniversary with the launch of its new Global Community website
5G Accessory Android Audio Launch Smartphone Software Tablet Wearable. OPPO has announced that it is holding its birthday celebration today (September 17, 2022). The company has been around since 2004, and has achieved a lot during the ensuing years - even if a lot of that seems to have been done over the last few.
This Fintech Stock Has 1 Dark Cloud on the Horizon
For some companies, relying on a huge customer is a double-edged sword.
Anbernic RG353V: New retro gaming handheld previewed with a vertical layout and a 3.5-inch display
Anbernic is preparing to unleash another gaming handheld, having recently introduced a new version of the Win600. This time, Anbernic has developed the RG353V, a sibling to the RG353P that the company released in June. As their names suggest, the RG353V is the vertical alternative to the RG353P, which has a portrait layout. Incidentally, the RG353V resembles the GKD Mini Plus, albeit with analog sticks at the bottom.
Google Tensor G2: Performance details for Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro leak with significant GPU improvements
Kuba Wojciechowski has shared plenty of information about Tensor G2, the chipset that Google has already confirmed will power the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. For reference, Google will announce the Tensor G2 on October 6 in the Pixel 7 series, alongside the Pixel Watch. While Google has not shared any performance numbers yet, Wojciechowski suggests that the Tensor G2 will follow in the A16 Bionic's footsteps by offering a modest uplift from last year's Google Tensor. A leaked Geekbench listing underlines this, screenshots of which we have embedded below.
1MORE SonoFlow over-ear headphones launch with ANC, Bluetooth and LDAC support
May be best known for its various earphones; however, it asserts that its new wireless over-ear headphones are at least as advanced, with their support for ANC, the "latest & fastest" LDAC codec and a Hi-Res Audio certification. The SonoFlow headphones support Bluetooth 5.0 rather than the newer 5.3 standard,...
GPD Win 4: Company pokes fun at Valve Steam Deck as more display specifications confirmed
GPD has shed more light on the Win 4, its next-generation gaming handheld. As we reported earlier this week, GPD has already confirmed that the Win 4 will utilise the Ryzen 7 6800U, AMD's premier APU for ultra-portable devices. Not only does the Win 4 feature the Radeon 680M, an iGPU with 12 Compute Units based on the RDNA 2 architecture, but it also supports eGPUs for superior graphics performance when connected to an external monitor.
Xiaomi CIVI 2 launch imminent with global launch also planned as Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G NE or Xiaomi 13 Lite
Xiaomiui claims to have unearthed details about the CIVI 2, a successor to both the CIVI and the CIVI 1S. According to the website, Xiaomi has finalised the device's initial software release, V13.0.1.0.SLLCNXM, which it will distribute in China. Purportedly, the CIVI 2 could launch later this month in China, although Xiaomi has not started teasing a new product release yet.
Intel Arc A770 desktop GPU can be overclocked from 2.1 to 2.7 GHz with just 3 W over default TBP
In a recent Q&A session with the HotHardware community, Intel Fellow Tom Petersen revealed a few new details about the top-of-the-line Arc A770 desktop GPU. Unfortunately, the release date was not even hinted at, but Petersen did provide some interesting overclocking tidbits. The default core clock of the A770 model...
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 gains usability improvements with One UI 4.1.1 and Android 12L
Samsung has started rolling out One UI 4.1.1 to the Galaxy Z Fold2, the latest Galaxy Fold to receive the interim update before One UI 5 arrives. Seemingly, Samsung is gradually bringing One UI 4.1.1 to all Galaxy Fold models, with the original Galaxy Fold the last in line to receive the update. As always, it could take Samsung a few days to release the update to all eligible smartphones; currently, the update has reached some European countries, including Germany.
iPhone 14 seems to prove as durable as it is dissectible in a new drop test video
Apple iPhone Smartphone Touchscreen Leaks / Rumors. The first teardown videos for the iPhone 14 are now out there, and they contain indications that many right-to-repair or device-sustainability enthusiasts may find welcome. Apple's latest base-model mobile flagship has reverted to a design incorporating a "removable" rear glass panel. This does...
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2: Next-generation SoC's Cortex-X3 core could boost as high as 3.5 GHz
Qualcomm's next-generation Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile AP is expected to arrive before its predecessors- between November 15 and 17, to be precise. Despite being weeks away from launch, it has yet to show up on any benchmarking platforms. Everything we know about the SoC so far comes from scattered leaks. Weibo's Digital Chat Station has been a reliable source and now, the leaker has more information about the chipset.
