ESR iPhone 14-series cases upgrade to variants with "never-yellow" clarity and an innovative kickstand/rear camera window

If You Own These Old iPhone Or iPad Models, Apple Has A Rare Software Update For You
Apple Inc AAPL released a security update for some older iPhone, iPad, and iPod models on Wednesday. What Happened: The iOS 12.5.6 update is available for iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6 Plus smartphones. Apple said that the update also extends to the iPad Mini 2 and iPad Mini...
Apple Experts Agree: You Should Delete This iPhone App ASAP For A Faster Phone
Is it just your imagination or does your phone seem so much more sluggish these days? There are a number of reasons why your phone may not be resembling the device you took home from the Apple store (even if that purchase date wasn’t so long ago). Your charging habits could be causing battery power to dwindle faster. Maybe you’re storing it in places where the temperature is too high for its battery. Or, the most likely culprit of all, the many apps you’ve downloaded over the years include a few that are notorious for draining your phone of resources and slowing it down to a snail’s pace. Apple experts agree: you should delete this iPhone app ASAP for a faster phone.
How to use Apple’s new iOS 16 photo cutout feature that has users amazed
APPLE has introduced a background remover to its photo editing library for precision cut outs and fans are thrilled with the new tool. With iOS 16, taking out the background is as easy as hold-slide-send. iOS 16 has been lauded for adding a functional lock screen, clever security measures, and...
CNET
Your iPhone Might Be Missing Some iOS 16 Features. Here's Why
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's iOS 16 is now out, and you can download it right now if you have a compatible iPhone. Unfortunately, even if your iPhone is capable of running iOS...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNET
iOS 16: There's an Easy Fix for the iPhone's Frustrating New Search Button
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. If you've downloaded iOS 16, you likely noticed a bunch of new features on your iPhone. Many of them are lovely additions that make everyday tasks like sending text messages just a little easier. But, there are others that you might not be so fond of, even if you're getting the new iPhone 14.
17 New iOS Features You Should Set Up Right Now, And I Mean Right NOW
FINALLY we can see our battery percentage!
Urgent warning for anyone sending iMessage texts on iPhone after new update rolled out this week
An urgent warning has been issued for anyone sending iMessages on iPhone after a new update rolled out on Monday. The iPhone software update IOS 16 issued this week allows users to delete a sent text within two minutes, and edit one within 15 minutes. The feature is meant to...
Inc.com
5 Things You Should Do Immediately After You Install iOS 16 on Your iPhone
Yesterday, Apple released the latest version of iOS, the software that powers the iPhone. It included a number of new features, though that's not what this article is about. This article is about a few things you should do right away to take advantage of those features. It can be...
CNET
iOS 16 Cheat Sheet: The Only Guide You'll Need for the New iPhone OS
Apple released iOS 16 less than a week after its Far Out event where the company announced the next line of iPhones, Apple Watches -- including the Apple Watch Ultra -- and AirPods Pro. We put together this roundup to help you learn about iOS 16 and how to use the new features it brings to your iPhone.
notebookcheck.net
OPPO K10x launches as China's latest Snapdragon 695-powered Android smartphone
The Honor X40 has only just launched with the Snapdragon 695 SoC; however, the OPPO K10x has already superceded it as the latest Android smartphone with the same 5G-enabled platform. Then again, the former's 120Hz display has been graced with FHD+ OLED tech, whereas the latter's has not. At 6.59...
9to5Mac
Apple now warning Dark Sky for iOS users of the upcoming shutdown
Apple is moving forward with its plans to shut down the Dark Sky weather app at the end of this year. If you open the Dark Sky app today, you’ll see a new pop-up message telling you that “support for the Dark Sky app” will end on January 1, 2023. This comes a day after iOS 16 debuted with more changes to the built-in Weather app…
notebookcheck.net
Google Tensor G2: Performance details for Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro leak with significant GPU improvements
Kuba Wojciechowski has shared plenty of information about Tensor G2, the chipset that Google has already confirmed will power the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. For reference, Google will announce the Tensor G2 on October 6 in the Pixel 7 series, alongside the Pixel Watch. While Google has not shared any performance numbers yet, Wojciechowski suggests that the Tensor G2 will follow in the A16 Bionic's footsteps by offering a modest uplift from last year's Google Tensor. A leaked Geekbench listing underlines this, screenshots of which we have embedded below.
CNET
iOS 16.0.1 Update for iPhone 14 Reportedly Fixes FaceTime, iMessage Issues
Apple has already issued an update for iOS 16 designed to patch several issues for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, 9to5Mac has reported. Here are the full iOS 16.0.1 release notes, according to 9to5Mac, which has access to an iPhone 14 Pro on which the update appeared late Wednesday:
notebookcheck.net
Rumor | Compact Google Pixel 7 variant with flagship specs could be in the works
While Google is busy preparing the new Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro for an official unveiling on October 6, the rumor mill keeps on churning new information regarding the company’s plans for its smartphone lineup. The latest report, which comes to us courtesy of the Chinese leaker Digital Chat Station, reveals that Google might be working on a compact phone.
An Apple Expert Tells Us What To Do To Speed Up Your iPhone Instantly
Why is your phone suddenly running at a snail’s pace, you may be wondering? Why does it take forever to download apps, search for sites, send and receive texts — basically, to do everything that it used to do at a much faster speed? The truth is you could be doing everything right, but your phone is vulnerable to time. On top of that, some of the habits you have acquired over the years or settings that you haven’t been taking advantage of or disabling could also be contributing to a slower device. Tech Expert Jacob Smith from Desktopman.com outlines five ways you can help speed up your iPhone instantly.
notebookcheck.net
LG CineBeam HU915QE and HU915QB 2022 4K laser projector models launch in Canada
LG has announced that its 2022 CineBeam 4K laser projector models are available in Canada. The devices were unveiled in May and launched in the US over the summer. The ultra-short throw projectors can cast an image 100-in (~254 cm) wide when as little as 9.8 cm (~3.9-in) away from the wall. The gadgets have a 0.19 throw ratio and a maximum image size 120-in (~305 cm).
notebookcheck.net
Redmi Pad: WiFi-only model certified as configurations leak ahead of tipped October launch
After launching a new variant of the Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro 12.4 last week in China, the company looks set to come back with a new tablet: the Redmi Pad. The Redmi Pad has leaked over the past few weeks, and new information now reveals more about Redmi's inaugural tablet.
notebookcheck.net
COLMI P8 GT smartwatch with reported SpO2 monitor available worldwide
A new COLMI wearable is available globally via AliExpress, the P8 GT smartwatch. The gadget has a wide range of features, including calling, music control and notifications when you connect to your smartphone via Bluetooth 5.1; it is worth noting that your phone must run Android 4.4 or iOS 9.0 and above here. The watch is reported to have several health tools, including SpO2, heart rate and sleep monitoring.
notebookcheck.net
Vwar GT4 smartwatch with 1.91-in screen and alleged blood pressure monitor launches
The Vwar GT4 smartwatch is now available worldwide. The wearable has a large 1.91-in (~48 mm) screen with a 320 x 390 px resolution. You can connect the watch to your smartphone via Bluetooth 5.0. The connection allows you to control music and receive phone calls on the gadget; Vwar claims its dual microphone system helps to reduce background noise to make it easier for you to be heard by the caller.
NFL・
iOS 16.1: Apple preparing new iPhone software with ‘Live Activities’ and other updates
Apple is preparing another major update for the iPhone, soon after its new iOS 16 download has arrived.This week, Apple introduced a significant new software update for its phones. The download brought a range of new features, including a redesigned Lock Screen and the option to delete sent messages.However, some of the major features that were initially promised for iOS 16 were left out. Notable among them was Live Activities, a tool that allows notifications to show constantly changing information, such as sports scores , on the Lock Screen.That feature was promoted even more heavily with the iPhone 14 Pro...
