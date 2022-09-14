Read full article on original website
New pistol permit laws prompt local sheriff to adjust county policy, while course instructors add staff
Sheriff Milby still has confusion over who qualifies to teach the new courses, and how much more time it will take for his office to process the background checks.
Legal challenge looms against DEC for permitting regional waste transfer facility
ITHACA, N.Y.—County Line Materials Recovery Facility, a not-yet operational waste transfer facility in Cayuta, was permitted by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) to accept municipal and commercial waste. They were also permitted to transfer the resulting leachate to the Ithaca Area Wastewater Treatment Facility (IAWWTF)
ithaca.com
IPD Applied For Grant To Fund Crisis Intervention Specialists, DA Provides Input
The Ithaca Police Department has applied for a grant to fund three crisis intervention specialists that will work closely with IPD, according to the City of Ithaca’s acting Chief of Police, John Joly. During Wednesday night's meeting of the Common Council's Reimagining Public Safety special committee, Joly described the...
Farming around the Lake: Greenfield Farms awarded prestigious national conservation award
The Leopold Conservation Award was conferred on Skaneateles’ own Greenfield Farms last week. The national Award, given in conjunction with New York’s Agricultural Environmental Management (AEM) Award, “honors a farm for its extraordinary efforts to promote and protect the environment through the preservation of soil and water quality while ensuring farm viability for future generations.”
cortlandvoice.com
County Legislators want to join others in ‘anti-bail reform’ campaign
Cortland County legislators want to join fellow legislators in Tioga, Allegany and other counties in submitting local resolutions to the State Legislature in repudiation of the state’s current bail regulations. The item was discussed at Tuesday’s Judiciary and Public Safety Committee meeting. County Legislature Chair Kevin Fitch (R-LD-8) said...
ithaca.com
Concerned Parent Confronts School Board on Staffing Issues
During the last meeting of the Ithaca City Board of Education, longtime Ithaca resident and concerned parent of two students in the district, Paul Montolo, confronted the board about the crisis of teachers and other specialty staff leaving Ithaca schools in large numbers. Montolo told the board, “this is threatening...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Residents object to Onondaga County's eminent domain effort
Homeowners on Burnett Road came together Wednesday morning to speak against Onondaga County’s effort to take private land through eminent domain in order to expand White Pines Commerce Park with a semiconductor plant. “It’s just disgusting to see something like this. I live at the farthest end of the...
Four restaurants fail their health inspections: August 28-September 3
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of August 28 to September 3. Four food services failed their inspections: Attilio’s/Karen’s Catering No. 1 Kitchen Oishi Fusion Storming Crab All restaurants on the list failed with critical violations. Read to see how each establishment […]
whcuradio.com
Tompkins County sees increase in noise complaints
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Loud noises are getting on the nerves of Tompkins County residents. County dispatchers received 121 noise complaints in August. Compared to July, that’s a near 73 percent increase. Officials in Danby are drafting a law that would ban unreasonable noise. Town Supervisor Joel Gagnon...
Onondaga County’s only 24-hour emergency vet clinic ‘in crisis’, scaling back hours
DeWitt, N.Y. – The Veterinary Medical Center of CNY -- Onondaga County’s only 24-hour emergency pet care clinic -- is cutting back hours amid a critical staff shortage, its officials said. “We are in a crisis, and have been since prior to the pandemic,” said Heather Estey, chief...
COVID booster clinics in Central New York
(WSYR) — Are you looking for a clinic to receive a bivalent COVID-19 booster in Central New York? See below for the following clinics: Cayuga County: A walk-in Clinic at the Fingerlakes Mall will be on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 from 4:30 – 5:30 p.m. Below shows what the clinic will offer: 1st and 2nd […]
wxhc.com
Smoother Sailing This Time for Heavyload Transport on Route 281
Just like the last time, it was another beautiful day when a massive nearly 200,000 pound transport headed towards Albany, NY passed through Cortland County again yesterday, September 15th. This time, the move was quick as tree trimming wasn’t required. The last time the transport came through the area tree...
ithaca.com
When Ithaca Rode Shotguns
For many years, if anyone outside the region had heard of Ithaca, it was very likely because of either Cornell University or the guns of the Ithaca Gun Company. Now, except for its reputation among gun owners and collectors, Ithaca Gun has mostly receded into local history. Only the smokestack remains as a physical reminder of the factory, and issues surrounding redeveloping the site have swirled for years, but the story of the company’s rise and decline are an important part of Ithaca’s heritage.
whcuradio.com
Authorities in Cortland County say replace peeling license plates
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – If your license plate is peeling, it’s time to replace it. The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office is warning motorists to get new license plates if they are peeling or in bad shape. Unreadable plates could get you pulled over and fined. Authorities say...
1037qcountry.com
Route 79 road work in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Two weeks of paving will reduce a stretch of a road in Ithaca to one lane. Hector Street/NY-79 from Floral Avenue to Warren Place will shut down for pavement repairs on Monday, September 19th. That’s the 100 to 1000 blocks. Delays are expected during paving. The work is expected to wrap up on Friday, September 30th.
Syracuse Gun Show opens Saturday at NY State Fairgrounds amid confusion over new gun control laws
Geddes, N.Y. — New York State’s largest gun show opens Saturday in the Center of Progress building at the New York State Fairgrounds, and runs through Sunday. Hosted by the New York State Arms Collectors Association, the Syracuse Gun Show will have 800-1,000 tables featuring firearms and memorabilia from gun collectors and dealers from all over the United States.
Broome COVID Hospitalizations Up
The Broome County Health Department is reporting a relatively large increase in the number of people hospitalized due to COVID-19. That number as of September 13 was recorded at 62. Previous hospitalizations had been averaging at around 46. The County also reported three additional deaths since Friday, September 9 bringing...
ithaca.com
Ithaca Times Chooses Division
Earlier this morning [September 2] Ithaca Police Officers responded to another terrible situation that unfolded on the Ithaca Commons, a call for help involving a member of our community experiencing a mental health crisis. This incident was hastily reported on by Ithaca Times reporter Matt Dougherty on Twitter. Why does...
Mouse droppings in food at 1 of 4 failed restaurant inspections: 46 satisfactory; 5 corrected
Here are the food service inspections reported by the Onondaga County Health Department from Aug. 28 to Sept. 5:. Editor’s note: An earlier version of this article incorrectly reported an inspection report below for the No. 1 Kitchen restaruant was for the No. 1 Kitchen, 119 W. Seneca St., Manlius. The inspection report was for the No. 1 Kitchen on Nottingham Road in DeWitt. The incorrect information was provided by Onondaga County.
ithaca.com
Ithaca Steering To Become Pedaling Paradise
For those in wishing to hop on a bike for leisure, sport or commute, Ithaca has a number of bike shops, trails, and events that make it easy. Additionally, with local activists pushing for a Bike Share program and more bike lanes, the city is on a path to being an up-and-coming haven for cyclists.
