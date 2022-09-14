Are you a techie who knows how to translate? Then join our Team!. Those who are looking for a compact and light Android smartphone will hardly get around a Zenfone 9. The Asus smartphone convinces in our test with a very good gimbal technology and very fast system performance. The compact case of our test unit houses a flagship SoC with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, which is combined with 16 GB of LPDDR5-RAM and 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Despite its compact size, there are hardly any compromises compared to the noticeably larger high-end competitors. The battery life of the Zenfone 9 is also at a really good level. With that, the Taiwanese manufacturer has transformed the largest complaint against its predecessor into an attractive strength of the compact smartphone series.

CELL PHONES ・ 1 DAY AGO