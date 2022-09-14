Read full article on original website
Microsoft Surface Pro 9: Intel Alder Lake-P series and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 processors headed to next-generation 2-in-1 convertibles
Earlier this year, Microsoft introduced Project Volterra, a stackable mini-PC running Windows on ARM. Thought to be running the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3, Project Volterra is more of Microsoft's version of the Apple Developer Transition Kit (DTK) than the Apple M1-based Mac mini. According to Rich Woods, the Surface Pro 9 will be Microsoft's second device with the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3, albeit branded as the Microsoft SQ3. For context, the XDA Developer's Managing Editor previously implied that the next-generation Surface Pro X would not rely on the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3, with the chipset only having recently 'started shipping in the ThinkPad X13s'.
Ethereum completes PoS merge, but GPU-based ETH mining is not dead yet
With the recently completed Ethereum PoS merge, the coin would effectively become unmineable via GPUs some time in 2023. However, an immediate GPU dump is unlikely, as new PoW alternatives including Ethereum Classic or the newly-created EthereumPOW hard fork still see considerable support from certain large GPU mining players. Ethereum’s...
How To Update HDMI Driver on Windows
HDMI issues generally shows up in the form of distorted video or audio output, or in worse cases, no output at all. Several effective fixes exist for such problems, from verifying the connection and the component’s integrity to configuring the display settings properly. One such fix is to update...
Asus Zenfone 9 verdict: The software support of the small flagship smartphone is still lacking
Are you a techie who knows how to translate? Then join our Team!. Those who are looking for a compact and light Android smartphone will hardly get around a Zenfone 9. The Asus smartphone convinces in our test with a very good gimbal technology and very fast system performance. The compact case of our test unit houses a flagship SoC with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, which is combined with 16 GB of LPDDR5-RAM and 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Despite its compact size, there are hardly any compromises compared to the noticeably larger high-end competitors. The battery life of the Zenfone 9 is also at a really good level. With that, the Taiwanese manufacturer has transformed the largest complaint against its predecessor into an attractive strength of the compact smartphone series.
OPPO K10x launches as China's latest Snapdragon 695-powered Android smartphone
The Honor X40 has only just launched with the Snapdragon 695 SoC; however, the OPPO K10x has already superceded it as the latest Android smartphone with the same 5G-enabled platform. Then again, the former's 120Hz display has been graced with FHD+ OLED tech, whereas the latter's has not. At 6.59...
AMD vs Nvidia: Which graphics card should you get?
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Nvidia’s graphics cards had a comfortable lead on AMD’s cards for years, but AMD’s Radeon RX 6000-series lineup put the two brands in a competition like never before. Both manufacturers are constantly adding new features and updating their graphics architecture in their cards to keep the competition hot, but Nvidia’s key features like ray tracing and supersampling have been around for longer, whereas AMD has the lead on frame rates (for now). Ultimately, you’ll have to decide if you prefer the best frame rates or the best ray tracing.
OPPO Find X6-series display and processor configurations supposedly leak out ahead of their launch
5G Android Leaks / Rumors OnePlus Smartphone Touchscreen. Even in the third quarter of 2022, leaks concerning flagship smartphones destined for a 2023 release are already springing in profusion. Some of the latest of these concern the OPPO "Find X6" series, which, as such, are painted as successors for the existing Find X5 and X5 Pro.
Nvidia RTX 4060: everything we know about Nvidia's next-gen 'budget' graphics card
With the launch of Nvidia Lovelace seemingly imminent, there's been a lot of buzz around the tech grapevine about what these next-gen cards have to offer, especially the high-end enthusiast cards. But the Nvidia RTX 4060 hasn't been totally forgotten in the mix. And while it's not nearly enough to...
Xiaomi CIVI 2 launch imminent with global launch also planned as Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G NE or Xiaomi 13 Lite
Xiaomiui claims to have unearthed details about the CIVI 2, a successor to both the CIVI and the CIVI 1S. According to the website, Xiaomi has finalised the device's initial software release, V13.0.1.0.SLLCNXM, which it will distribute in China. Purportedly, the CIVI 2 could launch later this month in China, although Xiaomi has not started teasing a new product release yet.
Intel Core i5-13600KF multi-core performance fails to impress in maiden Geekbench appearance
An official Raptor Lake SKU chart leaked recently showcasing the possible 13th gen CPUs that Intel might unveil at the Raptor Lake launch event reportedly scheduled for September 27. Aside from the unlocked K-series processors like the Core i9-13900K, the chart also listed the KF-series Core i9-13900KF, the Core i7-13700KF, and the Core i5-13600KF chips. First spotted by BenchLeaks, the Core i5-13600KF has now made its debut on Geekbench for valid test runs.
Lenovo ThinkBook Plus G3: Innovative laptop with 21:10 display is now orderable in Europe
Lenovo has started offering the ThinkBook Plus G3 in Europe, having unveiled the laptop in January at CES 2022. As we discussed at the time, the ThinkBook Plus G3 has a 17.3-inch display that operates at 3,072 x 1,440 pixels with a 21:10 aspect ratio. While that would be a selling point itself, Lenovo has also included a secondary display next to the keyboard for note-taking. For reference, the secondary display measures 8-inches across, making it considerably wider than a dedicated number pad.
Intel overclocks its Arc A750 to 2.7 GHz using the factory air cooler
In context: Intel marketer Ryan Shrout joined veteran engineer Tom Petersen in the lab for another debrief about the upcoming Arc Alchemist GPUs. This time they delved into the cooling capacity and overclocking potential of the Arc A750 and Arc A770 Limited Edition cards. For some context, the Limited Edition...
NVIDIA teases AD102 GPU performance and Ada Lovelace architecture name
NVIDIA continues to tease the launch of its next-generation graphics cards on social media, having teased a September 20 arrival earlier this week. Subsequently, the company appears to have confirmed the name of the architecture powering what are thought to be RTX 40 series graphics cards, as well as what VideoCardz believes are three specifications for a specific SKU.
Updated | Rampant Ryzen 9 7900X further exposes UserBenchmark bias as AMD's 12-core Zen 4 chip rips up Raptor Lake rivals
Update September 16: Another Ryzen 9 7900X UserBenchmark run has been recorded, with this second test resulting in a huge bench of 143%. This is in contrast with the 135% recorded by the sample discussed below, and it now leaves the upcoming Zen 4 part on a stunning average of 139% based on two samples.
Honor X40 5G: Mid-range smartphone launches with a curved 120 Hz AMOLED display and a Snapdragon 695 chipset
Honor has presented the X40, or X40 5G, as it often refers to the device in its marketing materials. Revealed in four colours, the Honor X40 5G measures 161.6 x 73.9 x 7.9 mm and weighs 172 g, within which it features a 6.67-inch curved AMOLED display. According to Honor, the large panel operates at 2,400 x 1,080 pixels with a 120 Hz refresh rate in a 20:9 aspect ratio. Additionally, Honor has included an 8 MP front-facing camera, which it complements with 50 MP primary and 2 MP auxiliary rear-facing cameras.
ROG X670E Crosshair Extreme Rocks All-New Gen 5 M.2 SSD Riser Card
We have our first look at Asus's new proprietary Gen-Z.2 riser card, which can support upcoming Gen 5 M.2 SSDs.
Intel drops the Celeron and Pentium names for its low-end laptop CPUs (updated)
Get ready for the catchy 'Intel Processor' badge instead. Intel has used the Celeron and Pentium brands for CPUs since the 1990s, but they're finally fading away — if not quite in the way you'd expect. The company is replacing both brand names for low-end laptop chips in favor of the simpler (if not exactly creative) "Intel Processor" badge starting in 2023. The move will help "simplify" the lineup, Intel VP Josh Newman said.
Zen 4 vs Zen 3: AMD Ryzen 9 7950X manages crucial performance efficiency gains over Ryzen 9 5950X despite huge TDP rise
It’s not too long before AMD will unleash Zen 4 properly upon us for sale and yet another benchmark appearance by a Ryzen 7000 desktop processor has suggested it will be a positive launch for Team Red. The 16-core, 32-thread high-end Ryzen 9 7950X was picked out of the Sandra database by APISAK, and it has amassed some very healthy scores in the Processor Multi-Media tests (see screenshots below). The same dataminer that shared the database entry also compared the results with those by an AMD Ryzen 9 5950X, with the Multi-Media Quad Int results showing a +118.56% difference in favor of the Zen 4 chip (Ryzen 9 7950X: 439.30 Mpix/s vs. Ryzen 9 5950X: 201 Mpix/s). With that kind of generational improvement, it appears we can just say Zen 4 is a massive success and Zen 3 is no longer relevant.
EVGA will stop making Nvidia graphics cards, citing abusive relationship
A hot potato: The relationship between Nvidia and one of its top board partners seems to have reached a breaking point. EVGA won't produce RTX 40 series GPUs, effectively exiting the graphics card market entirely. Possibly heralding the end of EVGA, the decision could bring closer attention to the business interactions between GPU makers and board partners.
EVGA leaves the GPU market amid conflict with Nvidia and won't release any RTX 4000 graphics card
After several painful years of inflated desktop GPU prices, gamers around the world are anxiously awaiting the official reveal and subsequent release of Nvidia's next-gen GeForce RTX 4000 series of graphics cards. While these cards are rumored to offer some noticeable performance gains in some cases, prospective buyers of these next-gen GPUs will unfortunately have one less reputable AIB brand to choose from.
