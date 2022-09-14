ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

The 5 Richest Members of Congress

Serving in Congress requires you to swear an oath to defend and uphold the Constitution. An oath of poverty, however, is not included, and there are a few members of Congress who are striking examples of that. The five richest members of U.S. Congress are each worth at least $200...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Lawmakers#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Politics Whitehouse
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks

Comments / 0

Community Policy