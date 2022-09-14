ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baker Mayfield has a creative idea to avoid having his passes batted down

One of the biggest storylines of the first week of the 2022 NFL season was the meeting between Baker Mayfield and his former team, the Cleveland Browns. The game ended on a rather controversial note, as a roughing the passer penalty enforced against the Carolina Panthers put Cleveland in position for rookie kicker Cade York’s 58-yard field goal to win the game on the final play.
Larry Brown Sports

Myles Garrett has funny take on Browns’ new midfield logo

The Cleveland Browns have an unconventional new logo at midfield for the 2022 season, and Myles Garrett has some mixed feelings about it. The Browns let their fans vote on which logo should be painted at midfield of FirstEnergy Stadium. The voters selected “Brownie the Elf,” the team’s primary logo from 1948-1969, and the organization previewed the finished product earlier in the week.
brownsnation.com

Browns Nation News And Notes (9/15/22)

It is Thursday, September 15, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns had media availability in the locker room at Berea for the first time since COVID-19 became a reality. Sights and sounds from the Berea locker room top the Thursday edition of Browns Nation news and notes. 1. “Chunt” Hold Joint...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Final injury report for Jets vs. Browns

Friday’s injury report was pretty positive for the most part for the Jets. All but two available players practiced in full Friday, including safety Jordan Whitehead. When practice resumed Wednesday, Whitehead was considered “definitely questionable” by head coach Robert Saleh and was “week to week” at best. He is still questionable for Sunday, but the arrow is certainly pointing up after getting in a full practice Friday.
Yardbarker

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman converts to Catholicism

The announcement said Freeman was “received into the Catholic Church. After preparing with Father Nate Wills, C.S.C., chaplain of the Notre Dame football team, Marcus made a profession of faith, was confirmed, and received his First Holy Communion.”. Freeman was raised in the Christian and Korean church traditions. His...
ClutchPoints

Jets: 4 bold predictions for Week 2 vs. Browns

One week into the NFL season, it feels like the New York Jets are facing a must-win scenario when they visit the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. Ahead of the Jets-Browns game, we’ll be making our Jets Week 2 predictions. Coach Robert Saleh, who has staunchly defended his team throughout...
Yardbarker

Guardians' Zach Plesac reportedly dropped by agency after latest injury

While Heyman does not explicitly say so, it certainly sounds like this is linked to Plesac’s self-induced injuries. Plesac recently fractured a finger from punching the mound in frustration, and that comes on the heels of him getting hurt while angrily removing his shirt in 2021. In 2020, he was sent home by the Guardians for violating COVID-19 protocols on a road trip in Chicago.
