While Heyman does not explicitly say so, it certainly sounds like this is linked to Plesac’s self-induced injuries. Plesac recently fractured a finger from punching the mound in frustration, and that comes on the heels of him getting hurt while angrily removing his shirt in 2021. In 2020, he was sent home by the Guardians for violating COVID-19 protocols on a road trip in Chicago.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO