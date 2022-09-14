Read full article on original website
James Ijames shares why he focuses on Black culture in his work
James Ijames is a Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright, director and educator. The North Carolina native pulls from his experiences growing up in his community. His productions are extremely intentional, they provide a voice to the disenfranchised and tell stories that are oftentimes ignored. Rolling out spoke with Ijames about his recent...
Dave Chappelle says that before Oscars slap, Will Smith 'did an impression of a perfect man for 30 years'
On stage in Liverpool on Thursday night, Dave Chappelle delivered a stinging assessment of the Oscars slap heard 'round the world.
Idris Elba Slams ‘Annoying’ Debate Over Black British Actors Taking American Roles: An ‘Unintelligent Argument’
The upcoming Whitney Houston biopic “I Wanna Dance Somebody” stars BAFTA-winning actor Naomi Ackie as the legendary singer, which means the debate over Black British actors taking roles away from American actors is bound to resurface. The debate surged in 2017 after Samuel L. Jackson called out Daniel Kaluuya’s casting in “Get Out,” for which the actor earned an Oscar nomination. “I tend to wonder what that movie would have been with an American brother who really feels that,” Jackson said. In a new interview on “The Shop” (via The Root), Idris Elba railed against the claim that Black British actors take...
Essence
There Is Anti-Black Racism And Colorism In The Latino Community. Professor Tanya K. Hernández Is Bold Enough To Talk About It
Hernández spoke with ESSENCE about her latest book, "Racial Innocence," and challenging the prevailing and long-established misconception that Latinos cannot be racist. With the 2020 murder of George Floyd igniting a racial reckoning in our country and the Black Lives Matter movement becoming more mainstream, the subsequent marches and protests have “mobilized Latinos to confront racism and anti-blackness within their own communities.”
digitalspy.com
Viola Davis's The Woman King lands 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating
The Woman King has earned itself a '100% Fresh' rating on Rotten Tomatoes after premiering at Toronto International Film Festival last week. Headlined by Oscar winner Viola Davis (soon to be seen in Black Adam too), director Gina Prince-Bythewood's bloodthirsty epic chronicles the plight of an all-female warrior unit known as the Agojie – real-life protectors of the African Kingdom of Dahomey 200 years ago.
Collider
Sheryl Lee Ralph Is the First Black Actress to Win the Emmy for Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series in 35 Years
When Abbott Elementary premiered last year, the series quickly become a well-loved and welcome hit, becoming a staple within the television landscape. After a successful first season, the show was nominated for six total Emmy awards. Included among the nominations was Sheryl Lee Ralph for Supporting Actress in a Comedy. Ralph won the category, making her only the second Black woman in Emmys history to do so. This win also marks the first-ever Emmy win for Ralph.
Joy Behar Reveals She Knows A Lot Of 'Secrets' About 'The View' After Starring On The Show For Decades
Joy Behar has gathered a lot of intel after being at The View for multiple decades. During a Q&A following a live taping on Thursday, September 8, the veteran talk show host revealed that she may consider penning a book about her time spent at the hit ABC show — though she does have some reservations about doing so.“I’ve been here since the beginning," an eyewitness revealed Behar, who was an original panelist during season one, told the crowd. "I know a lot of stuff and secrets.”NO PHONES, BATHROOM ESCORTS & DRESS CODES: WHAT'S IT LIKE TO BE AN AUDIENCE...
Essence
Civil Rights Icon Ruby Bridges Writes New Children's Book About Desegregation
The 48-page picture book tells Bridges' story of being the first Black student to attend an all-white school in Louisiana. Civil Rights icon Ruby Bridges made history at just six years old. She was the first Black student to attend an all-white school in 1960. Now she’s sharing her inspiring story with young readers through a brand-new children’s book.
Here’s Why August 28 Is A Major Date In Black History
The importance of the calendar date August 28 in the context of Black history in the United States gets underscored on an annual basis, and this year is no different. The post Here’s Why August 28 Is A Major Date In Black History appeared first on NewsOne.
Atlas Obscura
Meet History’s Trailblazing ‘Only Women’
In Atlas Obscura’s Q&A series She Was There, we talk to female scholars who are writing long-forgotten women back into history. There is a photograph of filmmaker Shirley Clarke taken in New York in 1962 that demands the viewer’s attention. Clarke, wearing all black, is surrounded by other independent and documentary filmmakers. She is in the dead center of the image, her eyes looking up, staring straight into yours. Her gaze is so powerful that you forget that amongst that group, she is the only woman filmmaker, a title she would carry for much of the 60s. For documentary filmmaker Immy Humes, this is the photograph that started it all.
After WWII, American Parents Sold Their Children for As Low as $2
Lucille Chalifoux hiding her face in shame after putting up her children for sale, Chicago, 1948Rare Historical Photos. The recession that the world is facing now is not near as bad as the previous one, especially the one after World War II when people were literally forced to sell their children. Although the United States did not face as much damage as other countries, it has spent a lot helping the allies and military investments. The economy got so out of balance that the people in the lower social class simply could not afford to have children. It was also the high unemployment rate that brought people to the brink of poverty. Many soldiers that came back from the war were not able to find work or support their families.
Viola Davis 'conflicted' as 'Woman King' faces crucial box office battle
Viola Davis said the future of big-budget Black female filmmaking in Hollywood is at stake as her ground-breaking African warrior epic "The Woman King" hits theaters this weekend. With a Black female director, Gina Prince-Bythewood, and a majority Black and female cast, it will open in more than 3,000 domestic theaters, with a budget including marketing that reportedly approaches $100 million.
Drew Sanders and Richard Faison bring self-awareness to fashion
Drew Sanders and Richard Faison are co-founders of The Aware Brand. The Aware Brand is an apparel line that educates, enlightens, and empowers its audience. The Aware Brand understands that self-awareness is the bedrock of self-confidence and self-realization. Sanders and Faison spoke with rolling out about the brand and how...
Teleau Belton is bringing NowThatsTV to reality
NowThatsTV LLC is a black-owned network founded and operated by Teleau Belton. The South Carolina native began in artist management while also working in photography and videography. His network dream began to take shape while filming his client Big Lex. The event sparked an interest in independently creating opportunities for content creators and filmmakers to have a platform and eventually came to fruition as NowThat’sTV.
Chuck D signs over his royalties and half of his copyright interest
Chuck D has sold a huge stake in his back catalogue including over 300 songs. The Public Enemy rapper has made a deal with his longtime publisher Reach Music to give the company 100 percent of his writer royalties plus half of his copyright interest. In a statement to Rolling Stone magazine, he said: “Doing this deal was the right timing for a forward and logical evolution of our business together in an ever-changing industry.“Reach has always been ahead of the curve on establishing respect for the hip-hop genre songwriting, and publishing-wise they will continue taking care of my works.”
Black or Bot? The Long, Sordid History of Co-opting Blackness Online
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. In late February, just after Russia invaded Ukraine, my Twitter feed began filling up with videos showing Black exchange students being refused passage on trains fleeing the escalating conflict, while white students had no problem boarding. But not everyone was buying it. In a now-deleted tweet, Teen Vogue Editor-in-Chief Versha Sharma shared a Washington Post article reporting on the spread of disinformation, and added, “as videos go viral, a reminder about verifying sources before sharing—and a reminder that Russia disinfo ops have specifically targeted Black people in the past with fake accounts and media.”
Phys.org
Male artists dominate galleries. Is it because 'women don't paint very well,' or just discrimination?
In the art world, there is a gaping gender imbalance when it comes to male and female artists. In the National Gallery of Australia, only 25% of the Australian art collection is work by women. This is far better than the international standard where roughly 90% of all artworks exhibited...
Rap icon Missy Elliott honored with street named for her in Virginia
Multifaceted music maven Missy Elliott has been bestowed her own street name in her Virginia hometown. It’s the latest honor for a spectacular career that has garnered her international fame and recognition. The “Rain” and “Work it” emcee wunderkind announced earlier to her five million Instagram fans that she...
What Is Whiteness? New ‘Show & Tell’ Book Aims To Dismantle Racism And White Supremacy
“Show & Tell” succeeds well in describing and criticizing, through many examples, how whiteness works. The post What Is Whiteness? New ‘Show & Tell’ Book Aims To Dismantle Racism And White Supremacy appeared first on NewsOne.
