Daily Mail

No college football this week, Sergio? LIV Golf defector Garcia makes it to day two of Saudi-backed breakaway tour's Chicago tournament... a week after mysteriously quitting BMW PGA Championship after first day and showing up at Texas Longhorns game

Sergio Garcia managed to find his way to the second day of a golf tournament this afternoon - arriving at LIV Golf's Chicago Invitational just a week after he snubbed the BMW PGA Championship in favor of a Texas college football game. Garcia left the PGA Tour - and plenty...
CHICAGO, IL

