Teeing up the golf ball is something amateur golfers do mindlessly. Put the tee in the ground, put the golf ball on top and fire away. However, if your tee height doesn’t match the type of shot you’re trying to hit, be prepared to lose a lot of golf balls.
No college football this week, Sergio? LIV Golf defector Garcia makes it to day two of Saudi-backed breakaway tour's Chicago tournament... a week after mysteriously quitting BMW PGA Championship after first day and showing up at Texas Longhorns game
Sergio Garcia managed to find his way to the second day of a golf tournament this afternoon - arriving at LIV Golf's Chicago Invitational just a week after he snubbed the BMW PGA Championship in favor of a Texas college football game. Garcia left the PGA Tour - and plenty...
Matt Fitzpatrick leads, Rory McIlroy trails by one with 18 holes to go at DS Automobiles Italian Open
The two biggest names in the field are at the top of the leaderboard with 18 holes to play at the DS Automobiles Italian Open. The reigning U.S. Open champion, Matt Fitzpatrick, leads Aaron Rai and recent FedEx Cup champion Rory McIlroy by one shot heading into Sunday at Rome’s Marco Simone GC, the host of the 2023 Ryder Cup.
