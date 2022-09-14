The two biggest names in the field are at the top of the leaderboard with 18 holes to play at the DS Automobiles Italian Open. The reigning U.S. Open champion, Matt Fitzpatrick, leads Aaron Rai and recent FedEx Cup champion Rory McIlroy by one shot heading into Sunday at Rome’s Marco Simone GC, the host of the 2023 Ryder Cup.

GOLF ・ 20 MINUTES AGO