Outsider.com

‘America’s Got Talent’ Judge Howie Mandel Blasts Recent Performance: ‘It Seemed Like a Parody’

Compared to his seasoned cohort Simon Cowell, America’s Got Talent judge Howie Mandel is typically one of the long-running competitive TV show’s more empathetic judges. However, amid the ongoing semi-finals, the 66-year-old comic and self-proclaimed germophobe blasted one recent performance, labeling it a “parody.”. Howie Mandel’s comments...
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘America’s Got Talent’ Judge Simon Cowell Offers Contestant Mysterious ‘Opportunity’

America’s Got Talent contestant Kristy Sellars claims that judge Simon Cowell “an opportunity” following her pole dance performance. Judge Howie Mandel praised the Mayyas’ semifinals performance on Tuesday, while contestant Sellars stated that the judges’ reactions to her pole dance routine were “amazing.”Sellars told Fox News that Cowell had spoken to her about “an opportunity” after the show, but she gave no more information.
Page Six

Heidi Klum bares it all in sheer star shirt on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

Heidi Klum proved she’s a star in a sheer silver star blouse.  The “America’s Got Talent” judge rocked the ab-baring sheer shirt with gray slacks and a matching blazer during an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Thursday. Klum, 49, showed off the see-through shirt with well-placed stars on her Instagram Stories, posting videos on her way to film the late-night show. Klum paired the silver studded jacket with a gray glittery smokey eye courtesy of her longtime makeup artist Linda Hay and long ash blonde bangs thanks to celebrity hairstylist Lorenzo Martin, which she showed off in a close-up in the...
CELEBRITIES
Vogue Magazine

How Yellowjackets Star Sophie Thatcher Got Ready for Her First-Ever Emmy Awards

It may have been Sophie Thatcher’s first-ever Emmy Awards, but the actor’s presence on the red carpet felt essential, an eddy of idiosyncrasy in a glamorous river. Like her character in the dark and addictive Yellowjackets, Thatcher’s style comes with an edge, a blend of doe-eyed pretty and jagged punk that infuses every look, the juxtaposition making it stronger. Thatcher and her glam team met at her boyfriend’s house in Sherman Oaks, combining their distinct visions to create an equally distinctive look.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

‘AGT’ Fans React To Simon Cowell’s ‘Real Face’ On Season 17 After He Quit Botox And Fillers

Simon Cowell‘s fans and America’s Got Talent viewers have recently commented on the talent show judge’s “real face” on Twitter and elsewhere after he admitted to regretting plastic surgery in the past. Back in April, the television personality, 62, sat down for an interview with The Sun and revealed that he thought he had gone “a bit too far” with face fillers, adding that he found they made him look “like something out of a horror film.”
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘America’s Got Talent’ Judge Howie Mandel Reveals His All-Time Favorite Act

America’s Got Talent is on its way to the season finale. In the midst of it all, judge Howie Mandel shared what his all-time favorite act has been. This season of the popular competition show has been a doozy. Many extremely talented acts have made it to the finale, and many talented acts have been cut. It hasn’t been an easy season for the judges, that’s for sure. Howie Mandel loves originality in his acts.
TV SHOWS
HollywoodLife

‘AGT’ Finale Recap: The Season 17 Champion Is Crowned

After weeks of auditions and live shows, it’s time to crown a new America’s Got Talent winner. The performances have been memorable all season long, but just one has captured the heart of America. Only one act will win that coveted $1 million prize. The top 11 acts will hit the stage throughout the night before the results are revealed.
TV SHOWS
talentrecap.com

Simon Cowell Makes his First Podcast Appearance at ‘Howie Mandel Does Stuff’

America’s Got Talent judge, Simon Cowell makes his first podcast appearance ever on Howie Mandel Does Stuff podcast. As someone who has never been on a podcast before, Cowell did very well as a guest on the podcast. You definitely want to tune into this one to hear how Cowell became the talent show mogul he is today.
CELEBRITIES
domino

The 1990s Called—It Wants You to Know This “Cheap” Wood Is Back

Historically, pinewood has conjured one of two thoughts: way-too-orange kitchen cabinets from the ’90s or Christmas garland. Because it’s so inexpensive—typically starting at $5 per square foot compared to $8 for popular oak—consumers equate the material with low quality. However, the wood type, known for its knotty grain and widespread availability, doesn’t deserve the bad rep it’s been given—and a recent visit to Finland for the Habitare trade show and Helsinki Design Week indicates that designers are starting to use the material in new ways. Even Leanne Ford crafted her first-ever office furniture out of pine for Crate & Barrel earlier this year.
HOME & GARDEN
102.5 The Bone

Photos: Henry Silva through the years

Henry Silva through the years Henry Silva during Opening of the Deanne F. Johnson Center for Neurotherapeutics - October 12, 2004 at UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Matthew Simmons/WireImage) (Matthew Simmons/WireImage via Getty Images)
PHOTOGRAPHY

