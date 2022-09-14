Read full article on original website
‘AGT’ Winner Mayyas Reveals How The $1 Million Prize Will Be Split Between The 40-Person Group
Mayyas to take over the world. The incredible Lebanese dance troupe was crowned the America’s Got Talent season 17 winner on September 14. From getting the Golden Buzzer to the finale, it’s been an amazing ride for Mayyas. The group has won the coveted $1 million prize and will receive a headline show in Las Vegas.
‘America’s Got Talent’ Judge Howie Mandel Blasts Recent Performance: ‘It Seemed Like a Parody’
Compared to his seasoned cohort Simon Cowell, America’s Got Talent judge Howie Mandel is typically one of the long-running competitive TV show’s more empathetic judges. However, amid the ongoing semi-finals, the 66-year-old comic and self-proclaimed germophobe blasted one recent performance, labeling it a “parody.”. Howie Mandel’s comments...
After America's Got Talent's Mayyas Dance Group Won Season 17, Host Terry Crews Shared How Close The Vote Actually Was
America's Got Talent has crowned the Season 17 champion, and host Terry Crews explained how close the top three was.
‘America’s Got Talent’ Judge Simon Cowell Offers Contestant Mysterious ‘Opportunity’
America’s Got Talent contestant Kristy Sellars claims that judge Simon Cowell “an opportunity” following her pole dance performance. Judge Howie Mandel praised the Mayyas’ semifinals performance on Tuesday, while contestant Sellars stated that the judges’ reactions to her pole dance routine were “amazing.”Sellars told Fox News that Cowell had spoken to her about “an opportunity” after the show, but she gave no more information.
An 'AGT' Shocker! Find Out Who Went Home on ‘America’s Got Talent’ on Results Night Four and Who Made the Finale!
With so many acts on night four of the Live Shows having had difficulties in winning over the judges, the results show took on even more importance than normal to see if America agreed with judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, and Sofia Vergara, who had given out tougher than normal critiques to the acts.
Heidi Klum bares it all in sheer star shirt on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’
Heidi Klum proved she’s a star in a sheer silver star blouse. The “America’s Got Talent” judge rocked the ab-baring sheer shirt with gray slacks and a matching blazer during an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Thursday. Klum, 49, showed off the see-through shirt with well-placed stars on her Instagram Stories, posting videos on her way to film the late-night show. Klum paired the silver studded jacket with a gray glittery smokey eye courtesy of her longtime makeup artist Linda Hay and long ash blonde bangs thanks to celebrity hairstylist Lorenzo Martin, which she showed off in a close-up in the...
How Yellowjackets Star Sophie Thatcher Got Ready for Her First-Ever Emmy Awards
It may have been Sophie Thatcher’s first-ever Emmy Awards, but the actor’s presence on the red carpet felt essential, an eddy of idiosyncrasy in a glamorous river. Like her character in the dark and addictive Yellowjackets, Thatcher’s style comes with an edge, a blend of doe-eyed pretty and jagged punk that infuses every look, the juxtaposition making it stronger. Thatcher and her glam team met at her boyfriend’s house in Sherman Oaks, combining their distinct visions to create an equally distinctive look.
Chapel Hart Explain Why ‘American Pride’ Made Them So Emotional on ‘AGT’ [Watch]
Chapel Hart turned to social media early Wednesday morning (Sept. 14) to explain why they became so emotional during their performance of "American Pride" during Tuesday night's (Sept. 13) episode of America's Got Talent. The family country trio consisting of Trea Swindle, Danica Hart and Devynn Hart have been a...
talentrecap.com
‘AGT’ Recap: Finalists Perform for Last Chance to Be Named Season 17 Winner
America’s Got Talent returned on Tuesday night for the first part of the Season 17 Finals, as 11 acts performed for America’s vote. This was their last chance to prove themselves worthy of the AGT title, to be announced during Wednesday’s results show. This year’s Finals features...
Jennifer Hudson to reunite with Simon Cowell on first episode of 'The Jennifer Hudson Show'
The first guest on Jennifer Hudson's new talk show will be a blast from the past: her former American Idol judge Simon Cowell. Hudson came in seventh place in the third season of the show, which was won by Fantasia Barrino -- but Hudson went on to become an EGOT winner.
‘AGT’ Fans React To Simon Cowell’s ‘Real Face’ On Season 17 After He Quit Botox And Fillers
Simon Cowell‘s fans and America’s Got Talent viewers have recently commented on the talent show judge’s “real face” on Twitter and elsewhere after he admitted to regretting plastic surgery in the past. Back in April, the television personality, 62, sat down for an interview with The Sun and revealed that he thought he had gone “a bit too far” with face fillers, adding that he found they made him look “like something out of a horror film.”
‘America’s Got Talent’ Judge Howie Mandel Reveals His All-Time Favorite Act
America’s Got Talent is on its way to the season finale. In the midst of it all, judge Howie Mandel shared what his all-time favorite act has been. This season of the popular competition show has been a doozy. Many extremely talented acts have made it to the finale, and many talented acts have been cut. It hasn’t been an easy season for the judges, that’s for sure. Howie Mandel loves originality in his acts.
‘AGT’ Finale Recap: The Season 17 Champion Is Crowned
After weeks of auditions and live shows, it’s time to crown a new America’s Got Talent winner. The performances have been memorable all season long, but just one has captured the heart of America. Only one act will win that coveted $1 million prize. The top 11 acts will hit the stage throughout the night before the results are revealed.
talentrecap.com
Simon Cowell Makes his First Podcast Appearance at ‘Howie Mandel Does Stuff’
America’s Got Talent judge, Simon Cowell makes his first podcast appearance ever on Howie Mandel Does Stuff podcast. As someone who has never been on a podcast before, Cowell did very well as a guest on the podcast. You definitely want to tune into this one to hear how Cowell became the talent show mogul he is today.
domino
The 1990s Called—It Wants You to Know This “Cheap” Wood Is Back
Historically, pinewood has conjured one of two thoughts: way-too-orange kitchen cabinets from the ’90s or Christmas garland. Because it’s so inexpensive—typically starting at $5 per square foot compared to $8 for popular oak—consumers equate the material with low quality. However, the wood type, known for its knotty grain and widespread availability, doesn’t deserve the bad rep it’s been given—and a recent visit to Finland for the Habitare trade show and Helsinki Design Week indicates that designers are starting to use the material in new ways. Even Leanne Ford crafted her first-ever office furniture out of pine for Crate & Barrel earlier this year.
Photos: Henry Silva through the years
Henry Silva through the years Henry Silva during Opening of the Deanne F. Johnson Center for Neurotherapeutics - October 12, 2004 at UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Matthew Simmons/WireImage) (Matthew Simmons/WireImage via Getty Images)
toofab.com
AGT Finale 5th Judge: Season 17 Crowns Winner -- Plus, Rejected Comics Brutally Roast Simon Cowell
RoastMaster General Jeff Ross joins Black Eyed Peas, Darius Rucker, Jon Pardi, Trombone Shorty and "AGT" alums Shin Lim, Darci Lyne, Terry Fator and Light Balance. After a night of mostly great performances -- and a couple huge disappointments -- it all came down to America’s vote to crown the Season 17 winner of “America’s Got Talent.”
‘AGT’ Recap: Simon Cowell Raves That No One Can ‘Top’ Mayyas After Their Stunning Performance
The America’s Got Talent season 17 finale kicks off with pole dancer Kristy Sellars. She honors her daughter in her emotional performance, which she only had a week to put together. Her performance gets a standing ovation from the judges and sets the night off right. “That was… wow,”...
