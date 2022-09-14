Historically, pinewood has conjured one of two thoughts: way-too-orange kitchen cabinets from the ’90s or Christmas garland. Because it’s so inexpensive—typically starting at $5 per square foot compared to $8 for popular oak—consumers equate the material with low quality. However, the wood type, known for its knotty grain and widespread availability, doesn’t deserve the bad rep it’s been given—and a recent visit to Finland for the Habitare trade show and Helsinki Design Week indicates that designers are starting to use the material in new ways. Even Leanne Ford crafted her first-ever office furniture out of pine for Crate & Barrel earlier this year.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 11 HOURS AGO