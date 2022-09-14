Read full article on original website
Related
Observer
An 18-Year-Old Hacked Into Uber’s Computer Systems to Argue Drivers Should Be Better Paid
An 18-year-old hacked into Uber’s computer systems yesterday (Sept. 15), the New York Times reported. Sam Curry, a security engineer at Yuga Labs who had been in contact with the hacker, told the newspaper the person appeared to “pretty much have full access to Uber,” including the internal messaging system Slack, email, and source code.
Fracking won’t solve energy crisis and could cause ‘serious’ damage, watchdog warns
The return of fracking will not ease the UK’s energy crisis and could cause “serious” environmental damage, the head of a government watchdog is warning.Lord Deben, chair of the independent Climate Change Committee urged Liz Truss to “look at the facts” – just days before she is expected to give the go-ahead to drilling for shale gas in England.He dismissed the claim, made by some government ministers, that the soaring price of gas had created an opportunity for the UK to exploit its reserves through fracking.“The price of gas isn’t fixed by whether we get it out of British...
Biden: U.S. will defend Taiwan from 'unprecedented attack' by China
Sept. 19 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden repeated his assertion that American forces would defend Taiwan militarily against an attempted invasion by China, a claim that he has made several times during his administration. Biden made the remarks Sunday on CBS' "60 Minutes" when asked by interviewer Scott Pelley...
Observer
Apple Has Displaced Tesla As the No.1 Shorted Stock on Wall Street
For almost three years, Tesla was consistently the most shorted stock on Wall Street. The electric carmaker recently yielded that position to Apple, the world’s most valuable public company, according to S3 Partners, a financial data analytics firm. Investors who short a stock expect it to decline in value....
Comments / 0