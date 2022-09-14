Read full article on original website
Weekend Events has ideas for weekend fun
LUBBOCK, Texas—Every Thursday, Brandi and BrenShavia share a few weekend happenings to help you get ready for the weekend. Lubbock and the surrounding area offer so many events for the family, date night or a night with friends.
Enjoy breakfast at All American Eatery
LUBBOCK, Texas— All American Eatery offers a variety of meals made from scratch. You are sure to find something you love on the menu. For breakfast, lunch or dinner options visit the website.
Check Out Lubbock Live Festival For The Arts This Weekend
This Saturday night, September 17th, 2022, be sure to head out to support Lubbock Live Festival For The Arts, at Two Docs Brewing Co., featuring countless talented local artists, musicians, and performers. The small ticket price goes to a great cause! 65% of this year's proceeds will go to East Lubbock Art House.
Rocky Horror Shadowcast In Lubbock To Kick Off Halloween Season
Here's a chance to have some fun, and learn what a "shadowcast" is. I had never heard the term "shadowcast" until I saw the event below. Just to be 100% sure I looked up the term to be sure. The best definition comes from the Urban Dictionary because it actually references this phenomenon in relation to Rocky Horror:
Save Big on Kid’s Items at This Amazing Lubbock Shopping Event!
Just Between Friends of Lubbock is an organization that hosts two pop-up kid's consignment sales each year and one of them starts this Friday! Owner and Event Coordinator Kelsie Sanchez is thrilled for the public to come and check out all of the magnificent merchandise that they have to offer during this exclusive event.
Hot for Harley: A Van Halen Tribute Band and Harley-Davidson
Harley-Davidson and a Van Halen tribute band? Can anything beat that?. Well, I'd personally like it more if Nine Inch Nails came to town and played in a dingy old basement, but I'll take what I can get. Next Halen, the Van Halen tribute band, will be performing at Wild...
Hellzapoppin Circus Sideshow Returns to Lubbock’s Jake’s Backroom
Monday, September 19th, Hellzapoppin Circus Sideshow returns to Jake's Backroom (50th & Slide). Hellzapoppin, like the best things in life (Halloween, Christmas, and your birthday), typically comes but once a year. If you went to a previous performance of Hellzapoppin here in Lubbock, you know how good they are. "Professional" and "Circus Sideshow" don't seem like two things that would ever go together, but with Hellzapoppin, it's true. You get truly talented and charismatic performers doing unbelievable, sometimes even shocking, feats.
Join several Lubbock Food Trucks in one spot
LUBBOCK, Texas- Food Truck Alley is an effort by the City of Lubbock to streamline the food truck permitting process by conducting both environmental health and fire prevention inspections the same day. You can also come out and enjoy great food. Admission and parking is free. Food Truck Alley will take place Tuesday, September 20 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the Civic Center parking lot.
Lubbock bride fulfills dream of father walking her down aisle at UMC
LUBBOCK, Texas— A Lubbock bride was able to fulfill her dream of having her father walk her down the aisle last week, according to University Medical Center. In a social media post, UMC announced they were able to make Amanda Salazar’s dream of having her father Santiago, by her side when she said “I do” a reality.
Lubbock’s Skate Ranch Introduces Adult Skate Nights
Starting Thursday, September 15th, 2022 and continuing every Thursday night, is Adult Skate Night at Lubbock's Skate Ranch (4701 W Loop 289). Adult Skate Night begins at 8:30 p.m. and continues until 11:30 p.m. The cost is $9 for entry whether you choose to skate or not. You should choose to at least try to skate though, if you're physically able. I don't want to be the only one clinging to the wall to start.
Here’s All the People I’m Banning From Joyland
You might have heard a rumor that I'm buying Joyland. I'm still getting messages about buying Joyland. I have no plans (or money) to buy Joyland, but if I did, these are the people who would get "NO JOY" from me. It's the people-I-would-ban-from-Joyland-if-I-was-buying-Joyland-but-I'm-not-buying-Joyland list. Mike Leach. You might like...
Is Lubbock’s Splash Pads for Pools Plan a Good Trade?
I've harped on the need for splash pads for decades, but I didn't think we'd get them this way. The Lubbock City Council has voted to turn three neighborhood pools into splash pads. There are some upsides, starting with the fact that they will be able to be open for longer each year than the pools were. Now that we have accentuated the positive, let's look at the negative.
Lubbock Woman Startled by Adorable Late-Night Intruder
Everyone has a nighttime routine that they like to follow. For me, it involves skin care, getting comfy in bed, scrolling through my phone for a bit, and reading a couple of chapters from a book before setting my alarm and going to sleep. Late last night, I was reading...
Buck-A-Ride Night Returns to Lubbock’s South Plains Fair
I really like getting a good deal, so I really love Buck-A-Ride Night at South Plains Fair, which is Thursday, September 22nd this year. Rides are obviously only $1, but there's way more savings in store. In addition to the inexpensive ride price, Buck-A-Ride also means there's no parking fee...
Good Day Good Dogs: Charlie and Spot
LUBBOCK, Texas (KJTV) - From the Good Dog Gang:. This trio of puppies were found tied in a bag on the highway a couple of weeks ago. They are precious little boys! They are almost 9 weeks old and ready to find their forever homes. Oreo has been adopted!
‘Miracles still happen,’ Lubbock community helps struggling stranger find new hope
LUBBOCK, Texas — Two weeks ago, Teri Fontenot and her two dogs braved strong storms of the year under an awning at Clapp Park. Facing an empty bank account and full shelters, a metal bench was her only support in the world. This week, she returned to Clapp Park in her new car – sporting […]
Start Your Day Off Bright at At’l Do Farms’ Opening Day
The forecast is looking sunny for opening day at At'l Do Farms, and we're not just talking about the weather. The farm just announced that their sunflower field blossomed early this year, which means that folks will want to plan their visit in September if they want to snag some of these beautiful blooms.
After 50 Years, Joyland Amusement Park Will Not Reopen
The owners of Joyland Amusement Park have announced on Facebook that after 50 years of memory making, the park will not be reopening. The announcement came the afternoon of Monday, September 12th. In the announcement, Joyland said:. We have been blessed with 50 years of wonderful memories, fabulous employees and...
Ector Country Is Getting Dragged Online for Busting a Tamale Lady
For nearly five years in the early 2010s, I worked at a local sign shop. I loved working there for the most part, but by far the best part was Tamale Tuesdays. On the first Tuesday of every month, a beautiful woman would show up bearing gifts. She'd walk in...
5 Ways to Not Get Ripped Off on Concert Tickets in Lubbock
It's easy to get ripped off out there. I was informed by Din Productions about a group that had purchased tickets online for In This Moment's previously booked appearances had to be turned away. The problem wasn't that the old tickets weren't being accepted, the problem was that those tickets (I think they were e-tickets) were never good in the first place.
