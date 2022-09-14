ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Football Preview: Rhode Island

NEWARK, Del. – The No. 9/10 University of Delaware football team opens CAA play on Saturday as the Blue Hens travel to No. 17/14 Rhode Island. Kickoff at URI's Meade Stadium is set for 1 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on FloSports. It is the only FCS matchup in Week 3 to feature two top-25 programs.
Huskies Sign Luke and Will as Part of Team Impact

STORRS, Conn. – University of Connecticut head men's ice hockey coach Mike Cavanaugh. announced a new team member, signing 7-year-old Luke DiStefano and 10-year-old Will DiStefano through Team IMPACT. Luke and Will, who have immune system disorders, were officially introduced at a signing day press conference on Wednesday, September...
Adam Sandler Mohegan Sun stand-up show rescheduled

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — Superstar comedian Adam Sandler’s upcoming show at Mohegan Sun Arena has been rescheduled. While the show was originally set to take place at 8 p.m. on Saturday, October 29, it will now take place over a week earlier on Thursday, October 20 at 8 p.m., the venue said. The Uncasville show […]
Not your typical golf course fare

EAST HARTFORD — For the past two years, The One Wood Pub at the East Hartford Golf Club has had to make some strong pivots in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, as owner Matt Corey has made adjustments to bring people back to the clubhouse. Address: 130 Long...
Bank Rhode Island provides $10.5 million in financing for the acquisition and conversion for Residences at India Point project

Providence, RI The commercial real estate division of Bank Rhode Island (BankRI) has closed a deal with 180 GMC, LLC to provide $10.5 million in financing for the acquisition and conversion of the former Tockwotton building. The property will be transformed into the Residences at India Point, with 71 apartments planned for development. The project is expected to begin later this year and its estimated completion is fall 2024.
Brett Smiley to be New Mayor of Providence

Brett Smiley, the former top aide to outgoing Mayor Jorge Elorza and former Governor Gina Raimondo, is going to be elected Mayor of Providence. During his campaign, Smiley tied his political fortunes to now U.S Commerce Secretary Raimondo, mentioning her endorsement in his ads. Elorza had rejected Smiley's candidacy and...
Dump truck strikes overpass on I-84 west in Tolland

TOLLAND, CT (WFSB) - A dump truck driver struck an overpass while traveling on Interstate 84 west in Tolland on Wednesday morning. The state Department of Transportation said the crash happened between exits 69 and 68 just before 3:45 a.m. The three right lanes were closed as of 6:25 a.m.
Pell Bridge Receives $82.5 Million in Federal Funding for Rehabilitation

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg on Thursday announced that the Biden-Harris Administration has awarded $82.5 million to the Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority from the Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) competitive grant program. INFRA supports highway, multimodal freight and rail projects that will "make the nation's transportation systems...
Seekonk Fire Chief Suspended

Seekonk Fire Chief Sandra Lowery has been suspended with pay since August 4. The Reporter has obtained a copy of a letter sent to Lowery by Town Administrator Shawn Cadime. It has been heavily redacted. “During the period of your administrative leave, you are not to perform any duties of...
