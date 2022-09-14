Providence, RI The commercial real estate division of Bank Rhode Island (BankRI) has closed a deal with 180 GMC, LLC to provide $10.5 million in financing for the acquisition and conversion of the former Tockwotton building. The property will be transformed into the Residences at India Point, with 71 apartments planned for development. The project is expected to begin later this year and its estimated completion is fall 2024.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO