Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Raiders Vs. Cardinals: Two teams trying to avoid the dreaded 0–2 startEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Treat your fur babies to a day at the pool. Doggie Paddle & Play September 24thEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
2 Interesting takeaways from the Raider's season openerEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Canelo Alvarez is Set for Trilogy Bout Against Gennadiy GolovkinAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: The Rebels welcome 2–1 North Texas in the last game before conference playEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Related
bluehens.com
Football Preview: Rhode Island
NEWARK, Del. – The No. 9/10 University of Delaware football team opens CAA play on Saturday as the Blue Hens travel to No. 17/14 Rhode Island. Kickoff at URI's Meade Stadium is set for 1 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on FloSports. It is the only FCS matchup in Week 3 to feature two top-25 programs.
Turnto10.com
NBC 10's Frank Carpano, Doug White inducted into Rhode Island Radio and TV Hall of Fame
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Two names familiar to NBC 10 viewers were enshrined in the Rhode Island Radio and Television Hall of Fame on Thursday night. Sports Team 10's Frank Carpano and the late Doug White are members of the class of 2022. The Hall of Fame celebrated with...
University of Connecticut
Huskies Sign Luke and Will as Part of Team Impact
STORRS, Conn. – University of Connecticut head men's ice hockey coach Mike Cavanaugh. announced a new team member, signing 7-year-old Luke DiStefano and 10-year-old Will DiStefano through Team IMPACT. Luke and Will, who have immune system disorders, were officially introduced at a signing day press conference on Wednesday, September...
Adam Sandler Mohegan Sun stand-up show rescheduled
UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — Superstar comedian Adam Sandler’s upcoming show at Mohegan Sun Arena has been rescheduled. While the show was originally set to take place at 8 p.m. on Saturday, October 29, it will now take place over a week earlier on Thursday, October 20 at 8 p.m., the venue said. The Uncasville show […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Journal Inquirer
Not your typical golf course fare
EAST HARTFORD — For the past two years, The One Wood Pub at the East Hartford Golf Club has had to make some strong pivots in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, as owner Matt Corey has made adjustments to bring people back to the clubhouse. Address: 130 Long...
Turnto10.com
3 Rhode Island men charged in scheme to defraud car dealerships in 2 states
(WJAR) — Three Rhode Island men are charged in a scheme to defraud car dealerships in Rhode Island and New Hampshire, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Rhode Island announced on Thursday. The three men are accused of using stolen identities to secure financing for a vehicle online and...
nerej.com
Bank Rhode Island provides $10.5 million in financing for the acquisition and conversion for Residences at India Point project
Providence, RI The commercial real estate division of Bank Rhode Island (BankRI) has closed a deal with 180 GMC, LLC to provide $10.5 million in financing for the acquisition and conversion of the former Tockwotton building. The property will be transformed into the Residences at India Point, with 71 apartments planned for development. The project is expected to begin later this year and its estimated completion is fall 2024.
Longtime state Rep. Anastasia Williams defeated by political newcomer
Enrique Sanchez, a 26-year-old progressive, defeated state Rep. Anastasia Williams in the Democratic primary for District 9 in Providence.
IN THIS ARTICLE
GoLocalProv
Brett Smiley to be New Mayor of Providence
Brett Smiley, the former top aide to outgoing Mayor Jorge Elorza and former Governor Gina Raimondo, is going to be elected Mayor of Providence. During his campaign, Smiley tied his political fortunes to now U.S Commerce Secretary Raimondo, mentioning her endorsement in his ads. Elorza had rejected Smiley's candidacy and...
Eyewitness News
Dump truck strikes overpass on I-84 west in Tolland
TOLLAND, CT (WFSB) - A dump truck driver struck an overpass while traveling on Interstate 84 west in Tolland on Wednesday morning. The state Department of Transportation said the crash happened between exits 69 and 68 just before 3:45 a.m. The three right lanes were closed as of 6:25 a.m.
GoLocalProv
Pell Bridge Receives $82.5 Million in Federal Funding for Rehabilitation
U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg on Thursday announced that the Biden-Harris Administration has awarded $82.5 million to the Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority from the Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) competitive grant program. INFRA supports highway, multimodal freight and rail projects that will "make the nation's transportation systems...
rinewstoday.com
Mayor-elect Smiley on Hope St. bike path: “If the business owners & residents don’t want it…
Providence mayoral candidates were very involved with the potential trial of the Hope Street Bike Path. In a congratulatory interview with the winner – incoming Mayor Brett Smiley – WPRO’s Gene Valicenti grilled the new Mayor on several topics – one of which was Bike Paths and the Hope Street “trial”.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
reportertoday.com
Seekonk Fire Chief Suspended
Seekonk Fire Chief Sandra Lowery has been suspended with pay since August 4. The Reporter has obtained a copy of a letter sent to Lowery by Town Administrator Shawn Cadime. It has been heavily redacted. “During the period of your administrative leave, you are not to perform any duties of...
Comments / 1