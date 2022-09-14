ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
therealdeal.com

Prospect plans Lauderhill project with up to 275 apartments

The developer of an apartment complex with as many as 275 units in suburban Lauderhill is targeting tenants priced out of downtown Fort Lauderdale. Young professionals and young families “who can’t buy a house and can’t afford the downtown Fort Lauderdale rents, that’s the group we’re kind of pinpointing,” Navish Chawla, a partner in the development arm of DeLand-based Prospect Real Estate Group, told The Real Deal.
LAUDERHILL, FL
therealdeal.com

American Landmark sells Boynton Beach apartments for $71M

American Landmark sold a Palm Beach County apartment complex for $71 million, nearly 70 percent above its purchase price four years ago. An entity managed by Zoe Buchard of Kent, Washington, and Gary and Susan Burchard of West Palm Beach bought High Ridge Landing at 3609 High Ridge Way in Boynton Beach, records show. The buyer obtained a $37.5 million loan from the Western Southern Life Insurance Company.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
therealdeal.com

LM Restaurants plans waterfront eatery, hotel in Deerfield Beach

The Moshakos family’s LM Restaurants wants to open a waterfront dining and hotel venue next to an eatery it owns in Deerfield Beach. LM Restaurants, through an affiliate, bought the 1.7-acre vacant development site at 1755 Southeast Third Court for $10 million from an entity led by Phillip Schuman, according to records. The property is just south of East Hillsboro Boulevard.
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
therealdeal.com

Lyon Living Pays $33M for Sunrise apartment complex

A garden-style rental community in Sunrise traded for $13 million above its previous sale price three years ago. An affiliate of Lyon Living, a Newport Beach, California-based multifamily real estate investment firm, paid $33.1 million for Courtyards at Sunrise, a 128-unit apartment complex at 4108 Pine Island Road, records show. The buyer obtained a $28 million loan from Comerica Bank.
SUNRISE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Miami, FL
Government
City
Miami, FL
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Miami, FL
Sports
Local
Florida Government
therealdeal.com

Shoma launches sales of planned North Bay Village condos

UPDATED, Sept. 16, 10:50 a.m.: Shoma Group is pivoting its plans from apartments to condos at a North Bay Village site it acquired earlier this year. Shoma, led by Chairman Masoud Shojaee and President Stephanie Shojaee, is launching sales of the Shoma Bay condos, with prices starting in the $400,000s, according to a press release. The Coral Gables-based developer tapped Craig Studnicky’s ISG World to lead sales and marketing of the units.
NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy