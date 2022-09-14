ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Eater

Upscale Champagne and Caviar Bar Opens in Downtown Austin Hotel

Downtown Austin hotel Fairmont opened a new fancy champagne and caviar bar starting today, Friday, September 16. Room 725 offers champagne by the bottle, glass, and flights; cocktails such as French 75s, martinis, and old fashioneds; caviars are available a la carte with accompaniments as well on dishes like foie gras, confit potatoes, and lobster claws; and there’s a vegan caviar option. There are also cigars. The indoor bar is open on Fridays and Saturdays from 6 to 11 p.m. Reservations can be placed online.
Eater

Fancy South Austin Hotels Are Opening Trendy Listening Bars With Records and Cocktails

2022 is the year of the listening bar in Austin — intimate spaces where people gather to listen to records — with two Travis Heights hotels opening new music-centric lounges on deck this year. First is Miami-based vinyl listening bar Dante’s HiFi within Soho House, which opened already. The second is the forthcoming Equipment Room inside Hotel Magdalena, set to open by the end of 2022.
Eater

2 Hot New Restaurants to Try This Weekend for Pizza Slices and Chinese American Food

Just in time for the weekend, Bay Area diners have two much-anticipated new restaurants to check out for a slice of pizza or Chinese American takeout classics. According to a post on Instagram, chef Brandon Jew has officially opened the second location of his counter service restaurant Mamahuhu in the North Bay city of Mill Valley. Jew’s fine dining Chinese restaurant Mister Jiu’s holds one Michelin star, but the chef spun off the original Mamahuhu in early 2020 as a way to pay homage to steam tray standards including sweet-and-sour chicken or beef and broccoli with a combo of high-quality ingredients and classic Chinese cooking techniques. The Mill Valley outpost is located at 173 Throckmorton Avenue, in the space formerly occupied by Mill Valley Beerworks.
tribeza.com

Gorgeous Austin Plant Shops for New and Experienced Green Thumbs

Finding the right plants for a specific space can be a fine-tuned skill, but designer Sara Barnes makes it easy at the warm and welcoming studio she runs with her husband, Matt. Tucked away off of South First next to The Soup Peddler and True Hemp Science, every nook in Frond is expertly curated with overflowing greenery, complementary ceramics and home goods that will help visitors envision the endless ways they can enhance their environment.
Secret SF

Grab A Beer At These Lively Oktoberfest Celebrations In The Bay Area

Oktoberfest 2022 starts this weekend and there are plenty of opportunities in the Bay Area to eat, drink, and party like a German. Oktoberfest started in Munich, Germany in 1810 to celebrate the wedding of the crown prince of Bavaria. Though Munich is still home to the most famous festival, Oktoberfest is celebrated across the globe and is synonymous with beer-fueled parties, traditional German garb, and general frivolity. Simply put, Oktoberfest is a very fun time. Whether or not you plan to don the traditional lederhosen or dirndl, there are plenty of Oktoberfest celebrations to enjoy in the Bay Area. Not to be outdone, Radhaus in SF’s Fort Mason is celebrating every single day of Oktoberfest with special events, gifts, and discounts.
Eater

This All-Day Restaurant Backed by a Thai Mini-Chain Aims to Be the Mission’s New Neighborhood Fave

It took two years — or about 100 years in pandemic time — for Varidda Voraakom and her husband to get their new restaurant open. But now, their homage to casual and comfortable dining, Cauliflower, has arrived on 16th Street in the Mission. The lowkey all-day restaurant is right across the street from Kilowatt Bar, up the block from Dalva, and down the way from Lers Ros Thai — which is no coincidence. Tom Narupon Silargorn, chef and owner behind the local Thai restaurant mini-chain with three outposts around San Francisco, got together with Voraakom’s husband and Steve K. Tavanit (who is also the cook at Cauliflower) to open this new restaurant. “This restaurant came from a group of friends,” Voraakom says.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
diablomag.com

The Carquinez Strait’s Food Scene

Towns and cities along the Carquinez Strait have long occupied a tranquil, largely overlooked pocket of the East Bay, throwbacks to the region’s small-town roots—with a quiet dining scene to match. That’s changed in recent years, as places like Martinez, Crockett, and even tiny Port Costa have been bubbling up with exciting, hip dining and drinking destinations that wouldn’t look out of place in San Francisco or Oakland.
Kicker 102.5

This Texas City’s Rent Has Increased By 86% In One Year

Yes, an 86% increase in one year. Can you guess which Texas city it is? Probably not too hard if you think about it. This Texas city, believe it or not, is now one of the Top 5 big cities to pay rent in the nation. No, it's not Houston or Dallas, not even San Antonio, I'm sure you've guessed it by now, it's the capital city of the Great State of Texas, Austin.
Eater

Looks Like the Former Russian House Is Opening a New Restaurant in North Loop

While downtown Eastern European restaurant the House (formerly known as Russian House) closed earlier this summer, it seems like the restaurant isn’t gone forever. Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) permitting shows that the company behind the restaurant is taking over the closed New American restaurant Sala & Betty address at 5201 Airport Boulevard in North Loop.
rwcpulse.com

Blog: Wyatt Earp’s Date With Destiny in Redwood City

The wild west is full of heroes and villains, tall tales and legends of all kinds. If asked who was the most famous Marshal, most people would likely say Wyatt Earp. He was involved in one of the most famous events that took place during those rough and tumble days: The Gunfight at the O.K. Corral, which took place in Tombstone, Arizona, in 1881.
Eater

Massive Planned Indoor Dog Park for Domain Changes Name and Adds Downtown Location

Turns out that Canine Commons, that giant indoor dog park that was announced back in November 2019 with a spring 2020 opening has since changed its name and opening schedule. Now it’s called Wünderhund with two planned locations but no projected opening dates. It’ll open somewhere in the Domain (as originally divulged) as well as downtown Austin. The idea remains the same: an indoor dog park with a lot of technology features to track the pups, plus coffee, Wi-Fi, lounging space, and a whole membership structure. There are also plans to open in Arizona, Nashville, and Omaha. People who already signed up for memberships but now want refunds since the Austin locations haven’t opened yet can request them online.
