Read full article on original website
Related
sent-trib.com
William C. Eblin
William C. Eblin, 75, Rudolph, died Sept. 16, 2022. Arrangements are pending with Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home, Bowling Green.
sent-trib.com
Michael “Mike” Instone
Michael “Mike” Instone, age 68, passed away on September 14, 2022. Michael was born in Bowling Green, Ohio to Gloria (Fletcher) and the late Robert Instone. Michael and Jill Instone were together 25 years, finally marrying on November 6, 2018 and she survives him. Mike is also survived...
sent-trib.com
Lenora Wallace
Lenora “Lee” Clara (Dyer) Wallace, 97, of Bowling Green, OH passed away Sept 13, 2022. She was born on April 28, 1925 to the late Charles E and Laura Dyer. She married the late Herbert “Herb” J Wallace on April 26, 1947. Lee is survived by...
sent-trib.com
Kristine “Krissy” Sue Smith
Kristine “Krissy” Sue Smith, 53, Deshler, died Sept. 15, 2022. Arrangements are being handled by Feehan-Rodenberger Funeral Home, Deshler.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sent-trib.com
Brenda Ann (Cheetwood) Fowler
Brenda Ann (Cheetwood) Fowler departed this world peacefully on September 2, 2022 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Toledo after a courageous battle with cancer. Brenda was born on May 4, 1953 in Bowling Green, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Evelyn (Stoots) Cheetwood of...
sent-trib.com
Virginia R. “Ginny” Morehouse
Virginia R. “Ginny” Morehouse, 89, of Maine, and formerly of Perrysburg, Ohio, passed away Thursday, December 10, 2020, at the Knox Center, Rockland, ME. Ginny will be laid to rest next to her husband Donald, 11 a.m., Saturday, September 24, 2022 in St. Rose Cemetery, 11442 Avenue Road, Perrysburg.
sent-trib.com
Parks party puts pickleball in the spotlight: BG fundraiser set for Sept. 23
The Bowling Green Parks and Recreation Foundation’s annual Party for the Parks this year has a focus on pickleball. The majority of the proceeds from the event will be going towards funding outdoor courts for the sport, planned at the Bowling Green Community Center. The event, taking place at...
sent-trib.com
Jackets defeat Generals in key NLL match
WHITEHOUSE — There is an old saying in net sports like volleyball and tennis that goes, “Hit them where they aren’t.”. That is what Perrysburg junior middle blocker Wrigley Takats did time after time in the first two sets while leading the Yellow Jackets to a 25-19, 26-24, 17-25, 25-20 Northern Lakes League volleyball victory over Anthony Wayne.
RELATED PEOPLE
sent-trib.com
Local Briefs: 9-17-2022
The Sentinel-Tribune will have a new website and a new e-edition platform beginning Tuesday. It is at the same web address, sent-trib.com. For the short term, as we transition through this process, there will be no log-in required on the new site. Look for the new log-in process with detailed...
sent-trib.com
VIDEO: Penta students turn tomatoes into meals
Students in the Culinary Arts program at Penta Career Center are learning important skills while helping out the community. On Tuesday students were peeling, seeding and freezing tomatoes to donate the Islamic Center of Greater Toledo. The Islamic Center serves over 300 people, the second Saturday of each month, as part of their community meal program. Shared Legacy Farms in Elmore, Ohio donated the tomatoes and some students also helped harvest the tomatoes.
sent-trib.com
Falcons rally, but fall to Xavier, 1-0
CINCINNATI, Ohio – Xavier got an early goal, then held off a late charge by the Bowling Green women’s soccer team as the Musketeers downed the Falcons by a 1-0 count on Friday at Corcoran Field. In a battle of defending conference champions, Chloe Netzel scored in the...
sent-trib.com
Akpunonu draws national accolades
Bowling Green State University men’s soccer standout Joey Akpunonu has been named to the Top Drawer Soccer national team of the week. Akpunonu, a 6-foot-3, 185-pound junior defender, earns the honor for the first time in his Falcon career. Akpunonu, a native of Toledo (St. John’s Jesuit), played key...
IN THIS ARTICLE
sent-trib.com
BGSU’s Perry finishes second, Haffa third at Mel Brodt Open
At the Bowling Green State University-hosted Mel Brodt Collegiate Open, the Falcons’ mens team finished third and the women finished fourth. For the men, A.J. Haffa finished third and for the women Kailee Perry was runner-up. The top 15 finishers in each event were recognized by BGSU alum and 1972 Olympic champion Dave Wottle following the meet.
sent-trib.com
Adams scores twice as Bobcats down Blue Devils, 2-1
HOLLAND — Bowling Green junior midfielder Maddy Adams scored both goals to lead the Bobcats to a 2-1 Northern Lakes League girls soccer victory over Springfield Wednesday. Adams’ performance lifted the Bobcats to a 2-5 record and the Bobcats’ first conference victory in three games. It was also Adams’ first two goals of the season.
sent-trib.com
Eagles remain at 5-0
PEMBERVILLE — Eastwood grabbed a 14-6 halftime lead, and then held on to defeat Genoa, 34-26, in a Northern Buckeye Conference game Friday night on Freedom Field at Jerry Rutherford Stadium. Eastwood senior quarterback Case Boos ran for five touchdowns as the Eagles remain unbeaten at 5-0 overall and...
sent-trib.com
Eastwood volleyball gets four-set win over Royals
PEMBERVILLE — Eastwood improved to 7-2 overall and 4-1 in the Northern Buckeye Conference with a 25-10, 22-25, 25-15, 25-18 victory over visiting Elmwood Tuesday. Elmwood falls to 4-6 and 1-4. Bowling Green 3, Napoleon 0. NAPOLEON — In Northern Lakes League volleyball Tuesday, Bowling Green swept host Napoleon...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sent-trib.com
BGSU distinguished alumni to offer public lectures starting today
As part of their induction into the Bowling Green State University Academy of Distinguished Alumni, honorees in the 2022 class of distinguished alumni will present lectures about their careers, accomplishments and time at BGSU to students, faculty, staff and community members on Thursday and Friday at various places on the BGSU campus. The lectures are a part of the BGSU 100th Homecoming celebration.
sent-trib.com
Owens volleyball ranked 5th in national poll
PERRYSBURG — Owens Community College volleyball is 11-4, but more importantly the Express have won nine matches in a row and are ranked fifth in the NJCAA Division III volleyball poll. The 2021 Ohio Community College Athletic Conference Player of the year, Maddie White, earned OCCAC player of the...
sent-trib.com
Wick joins Northwestern Water and Sewer District Board of Trustees
Elizabeth Wick is now a member of the Northwestern Water and Sewer District’s Board of Trustees. She fills the vacant position of retired member John Cheney. Wick was named to the board by Wood County Commissioners earlier this month and took her oath during the board meeting on Sept. 8. Her term expires in December 2025.
sent-trib.com
Royals grind out 21-7 win over defending champion Otsego
BLOOMDALE — Elmwood got their opportunity to knock down the two-time defending Northern Buckeye Conference champions Otsego, and the Royals took advantage. Elmwood put up 385 total yards of offense, including 245 rushing to defeat the visiting Knights, 21-7, Friday. The Royals are a perfect 5-0 and 2-0 in the NBC, while the Knights fall to 3-2 and 1-1.
Comments / 0