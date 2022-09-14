Read full article on original website
bkreader.com
Police release photos of alleged Brooklyn subway slasher
Police released surveillance camera images of a man they suspect of slashing another rider on a Brooklyn subway train Monday. Police released images of the man they say slashed a guy in the back on a Brooklyn subway train Monday. The surveillance footage snapshots from inside a transit station show...
bkreader.com
Construction worker shot 4 times, killed in Brooklyn
A construction worker was killed in Brooklyn Wednesday, shot four times in the chest and knee. The shooting was reported outside the Boulevard Houses on Stanley Avenue in East New York just before noon. Police say the 31-year-old victim worked at the city-run complex and […] Click here to view...
bkreader.com
Brooklyn intersection to be named after late rabbi
Rabbi Melvin I. Burg stands above the Western Wall Plaza in Jerusalem along with his wife, Pearl, and son Rabbi Steven Burg. Credit: Aish Global. (September 14, 2022 / JNS) A Brooklyn rabbi who died a year ago will have an intersection named in his honor less than half […] Click here to view original web page at www.jns.org.
bkreader.com
Crooklyn House Seeking $4.5 Mil Buyer In Bed-Stuy: Report
The home made famous by Spike Lee, redone with beautiful details, is on the market. 7 Arlington Place in 2016. (Google Maps) BED-STUY, BROOKLYN — From ‘Crook’ to Look (at these beautiful period details)!. The Bed-Stuy home, which served as a main setting for Spike Lee’s semi-autobiographical...
bkreader.com
Pop-Up Jerk Chicken Spot Gets Forever Home In Bed-Stuy: Report
The Beloved mobile Caribbean spot Wadadli has opened a new cafe on Tompkins Avenue, according to an Eater report. Wadadli’s location at the corner of Putnam and Tompkins Avenues. (Google Maps) BED-STUY, BROOKLYN — A treasured pop-up Caribbean restaurant has found a new home in Bed-stuy as Wadadli […] Click here to view original web page at patch.com.
bkreader.com
SBS Awards BID Development Grants to 5 Brooklyn-Based Organizations
New York City’s Small Businesses services has awarded 16 community-based developmental organizations (CBDOs) — including five organizations based out of the Brooklyn area —$800,000 in Business Improvement District (BID) Exploration and Formation grants, announced the organization on Wednesday. The funding was announced by NYC Department of Small...
bkreader.com
BK Theater Production Reimagines Shakespeare Through Gender-Bending While Igniting a Feminist Revolution
William Shakespeare’s play “Measure For Measure” is about an Austrian judge who, when left in charge of Vienna, tries to exploit women while exercising his power to create an oppressive regime. Thankfully, in the eleventh hour, the duke of Vienna returns to foil the judge’s plans and...
bkreader.com
Who Cares About Hasidic Children?
The most powerful elected officials in New York had little to say about a blockbuster report from the New York Times into failing Hasidic Jewish private schools. Others ignored the findings, obfuscated, or chose a narrower focus. A rare few called for change. Given the political realities at play, […] Click here to view original web page at nymag.com.
bkreader.com
Meet the Creative Artists Behind Those Beautiful Murals in Prospect Heights
Meet the Creative Artists Behind Those Beautiful Murals in Prospect Heights. The final installment of a 3-part series on how murals have shaped one Brooklyn neighborhood, as told by the curator, community and creative artists. The UnderHill Walls mural project will be undergoing its regularly scheduled fall transformation, thanks to...
bkreader.com
Exploring The New Unknown with ‘Captain Kirk’ Douglas
Grammy Award-winning guitarist and Brooklyn resident Kirk Douglas, also known as “Captain Kirk,” has dropped a new single, “We Can Be One,” the first release from his upcoming album, “New Unknown.”. The lead single is significant, says Douglas, because it is a mantra for his...
bkreader.com
$250,000 Raised to Transfer Public School Kids to Yeshivahs
Take that, New York Times: A parlor meeting in a Crown Heights home raised $250,000 to fund the transfer of Jewish children from public schools to Chabad’s Chassidic Yeshiva education system. By COLlive reporter. Over a hundred supporters of the Menachem Education Foundation’s Our Heritage program gathered at the...
bkreader.com
BRIC Announces 2022-23 BRIClab Artists-in-Residence Program
BRIC, a multi-disciplinary arts and media institution located in Downtown Brooklyn, has announced the 2022-23 BRIClab artists-in-residence program. The residency program was created to offer emerging and mid-career artists mentorship, essential resources, financial support, and skills-based learning opportunities, according to BRIC. The institution says that its goal with the residency...
Masks now optional on New York City subways and other public transit
If you're thinking about a trip to New York City, here's what you'll need to know and expect if you want to visit during the coronavirus pandemic.
bkreader.com
BAM Announces Free Fall Concert Series at Fort Greene Park
Since its debut in 1995, BAM’s outdoor music series has become a favorite destination for Brooklyn music lovers. This free concert series is hosted by the Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM) and celebrates R&B, soul, jazz, funk, blues, spoken word, and more. For more than two decades, this concert...
