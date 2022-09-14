ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

CarBuzz.com

GM Has A New Hybrid That Only Costs $14,500

Among the brands operated by General Motors, most of our readers will be familiar with Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, and Cadillac, plus a few defunct ones like Hummer, Oldsmobile, Pontiac, and Saturn. They are probably less familiar with SAIC-GM-Wuling (also abbreviated as SGMW). The joint-venture company between SAIC Motor, GM, and Liuzhou Wuling Motors currently builds China's cheapest electric vehicle, the Mini EV, which sells for only $4,500.
CNBC

Why Toyota – the world's largest automaker – isn't all-in on electric vehicles

Toyota, the king of hybrid vehicles, has come under scrutiny by some environmentalist groups for its cautiousness on investing in fully electric vehicles. The company doesn't believe battery-electric vehicles are the only solution to producing more sustainable vehicles and achieving carbon neutrality. Toyota has a goal to produce 3.5 million...
electrek.co

‘The time for hybrids, has finished’ – will Toyota, Honda, and Nissan wake up?

Japanese automakers Toyota, Honda, and Nissan, are being called out again for their lack of progress with battery electric vehicles and decarbonization efforts. Greenpeace, a nonprofit organization promoting a sustainable future, released a new study finding that Japanese automakers lag behind their peers. Japanese automakers have been notoriously slow in...
fordauthority.com

Revised Duramax 3.0L Diesel Debuts As New Ford 3.5L V6 PowerBoost Rival

Ford Motor Company and General Motors have gone head-to-head in the automotive market for the better part of the last century, and now, The General has detailed its latest Ford 3.5L V6 PowerBoost rival. As reported by our sister publication GM Authority, the recently-announced 3.0L inline-six turbodiesel Duramax engine – production code LZ0 – will attempt to give The Blue Oval’s PowerBoost V6 offering a run for its money.
teslarati.com

Tesla’s vehicle manufacturing cost in 2017 was $84k per car – it has since dropped to $36k

During Tesla head of investor relations Martin Viecha’s talk at the recently-held invite-only Goldman Sachs tech conference in San Francisco, the executive shared several important tidbits of information that are pertinent to the EV maker’s plans for the future. These include, among other things, a “third revolution” of sorts in automotive manufacturing.
US News and World Report

Ford Will Challenge Dealers to Match Tesla's Lower Selling Costs

DETROIT (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co Chief Executive Jim Farley will go to Las Vegas next week to roll the dice on a strategy to convince dealers to cut as much as $2,000 from the cost of delivering an electric vehicle to a customer. Ford has told dealers that one...
electrek.co

Ford sets new requirements for dealers to sell EVs, including mandatory fast chargers and non-negotiable pricing

Ford Motor Company has unveiled a new companywide strategy to its dealership network of nearly 3,000 locations. Ford dealers have been alerted that they have until October 31 to decide whether they will invest their own money into one of two “certified” EV tiers to partake in Ford’s Model e business. Only those dealers who buy in will be authorized to sell EVs from January 1, 2024, onward. There’s a lot to unfold here, so let’s get right to it.
CBS Detroit

'Car guy' Biden touts electric vehicles at Detroit auto show

DETROIT (AP) — President Joe Biden, a "car guy" with his own vintage Corvette, showcased his administration's efforts to promote electric vehicles during a visit Wednesday to the Detroit auto show. Biden traveled to the massive North American International Auto Show to plug the huge new climate, tax and...
fordauthority.com

Ford Blue Expected To Grow, Woo Buyers Despite EV Pivot

Ford is in the process of splitting itself into two distinct entities – Ford Blue for ICE vehicles, and Ford Model e for EVs. This monumental shift is being made for a number of reasons, including a refocus on quality, as well as customer experience, enhancing the post-purchase experience, and of course, helping the automaker cut costs and generate more profit. However, even as Ford continues to invest heavily in EVs, Ford Blue is still expected to continue to grow and attract new customers.
FOXBusiness

Ford CEO Farley explains why the brand isn't going all-electric like GM

Ford is putting its foot on the gas pedal. The automaker has committed over $50 billion to electrify its lineup with new products and the factories needed to build them, but Ford CEO Jim Farley said it is also continuing to spend on future internal combustion engine (ICE) models like the 2024 Ford Mustang unveiled at the Detroit Auto Show and the upcoming F-Series Super Duty pickups.
US News and World Report

Jeep Reveals New Vehicles at the NAIAS in Detroit

Today at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Jeep revealed four upcoming vehicles and showcased its global electrification plan to "future-proof" the Jeep brand. Jeep is the brand for 4x4s, but as it moves toward a zero-emission future, 4xe, which combines Jeep’s 4x4 capability with the potential of...
DETROIT, MI

