GM Has A New Hybrid That Only Costs $14,500
Among the brands operated by General Motors, most of our readers will be familiar with Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, and Cadillac, plus a few defunct ones like Hummer, Oldsmobile, Pontiac, and Saturn. They are probably less familiar with SAIC-GM-Wuling (also abbreviated as SGMW). The joint-venture company between SAIC Motor, GM, and Liuzhou Wuling Motors currently builds China's cheapest electric vehicle, the Mini EV, which sells for only $4,500.
CNBC
Why Toyota – the world's largest automaker – isn't all-in on electric vehicles
Toyota, the king of hybrid vehicles, has come under scrutiny by some environmentalist groups for its cautiousness on investing in fully electric vehicles. The company doesn't believe battery-electric vehicles are the only solution to producing more sustainable vehicles and achieving carbon neutrality. Toyota has a goal to produce 3.5 million...
electrek.co
‘The time for hybrids, has finished’ – will Toyota, Honda, and Nissan wake up?
Japanese automakers Toyota, Honda, and Nissan, are being called out again for their lack of progress with battery electric vehicles and decarbonization efforts. Greenpeace, a nonprofit organization promoting a sustainable future, released a new study finding that Japanese automakers lag behind their peers. Japanese automakers have been notoriously slow in...
fordauthority.com
Revised Duramax 3.0L Diesel Debuts As New Ford 3.5L V6 PowerBoost Rival
Ford Motor Company and General Motors have gone head-to-head in the automotive market for the better part of the last century, and now, The General has detailed its latest Ford 3.5L V6 PowerBoost rival. As reported by our sister publication GM Authority, the recently-announced 3.0L inline-six turbodiesel Duramax engine – production code LZ0 – will attempt to give The Blue Oval’s PowerBoost V6 offering a run for its money.
FOXBusiness
Biden to announce $900 million electric vehicle infrastructure overhaul at Detroit auto show
President Joe Biden will attend an auto show in Detroit, Michigan on Wednesday, where he will tour the newest models in auto-manufacturers electric vehicle portfolios and announce a new infrastructure plan to make driving electric vehicles more accessible. Biden, a vintage car enthusiast and owner of a 1967 C2 Corvette...
Tesla Has A 'Competitive Moat' In This Area — Ford, GM Now Have A Chance Of Breaking It, Thanks To Biden: Analyst
The Biden administration’s incentives for electric-vehicle charging infrastructure will help address a major shortcoming faced by the EV industry, according to a Wedbush analyst. What Happened: The U.S. government announced $900 million in grants for EV chargers across 35 states as part of the $7.5 billion in funding allocated...
teslarati.com
Tesla’s vehicle manufacturing cost in 2017 was $84k per car – it has since dropped to $36k
During Tesla head of investor relations Martin Viecha’s talk at the recently-held invite-only Goldman Sachs tech conference in San Francisco, the executive shared several important tidbits of information that are pertinent to the EV maker’s plans for the future. These include, among other things, a “third revolution” of sorts in automotive manufacturing.
US News and World Report
Ford Will Challenge Dealers to Match Tesla's Lower Selling Costs
DETROIT (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co Chief Executive Jim Farley will go to Las Vegas next week to roll the dice on a strategy to convince dealers to cut as much as $2,000 from the cost of delivering an electric vehicle to a customer. Ford has told dealers that one...
Biden hops into Corvette, declares Detroit 'back' at EV-focused auto show
DETROIT, Sept 14 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden took a victory lap on Wednesday at the Detroit auto show as he highlighted automakers' electric-vehicle push, including billions of dollars in investments in battery plants, on the back of new government support.
electrek.co
Ford sets new requirements for dealers to sell EVs, including mandatory fast chargers and non-negotiable pricing
Ford Motor Company has unveiled a new companywide strategy to its dealership network of nearly 3,000 locations. Ford dealers have been alerted that they have until October 31 to decide whether they will invest their own money into one of two “certified” EV tiers to partake in Ford’s Model e business. Only those dealers who buy in will be authorized to sell EVs from January 1, 2024, onward. There’s a lot to unfold here, so let’s get right to it.
'Car guy' Biden touts electric vehicles at Detroit auto show
DETROIT (AP) — President Joe Biden, a "car guy" with his own vintage Corvette, showcased his administration's efforts to promote electric vehicles during a visit Wednesday to the Detroit auto show. Biden traveled to the massive North American International Auto Show to plug the huge new climate, tax and...
electrek.co
GM is investing half a billion to upgrade Indiana factory to support EV production
As part of GM’s plans to provide ‘EVs for everyone,’ the automaker says it will be upgrading its Marion, Indiana, assembly plant. General Motors will invest $491 million to prepare the facility for the automaker’s transition to electric with new stamping capabilities. GM’s Marion Metal Center...
fordauthority.com
Ford Blue Expected To Grow, Woo Buyers Despite EV Pivot
Ford is in the process of splitting itself into two distinct entities – Ford Blue for ICE vehicles, and Ford Model e for EVs. This monumental shift is being made for a number of reasons, including a refocus on quality, as well as customer experience, enhancing the post-purchase experience, and of course, helping the automaker cut costs and generate more profit. However, even as Ford continues to invest heavily in EVs, Ford Blue is still expected to continue to grow and attract new customers.
What Rivian Taught Drivers About Electric Off-Road Vehicles
Rivian changed the game with the electric R1T pickup truck. Here's what the automaker taught us about electric off-road vehicles. The post What Rivian Taught Drivers About Electric Off-Road Vehicles appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
FOXBusiness
Ford CEO Farley explains why the brand isn't going all-electric like GM
Ford is putting its foot on the gas pedal. The automaker has committed over $50 billion to electrify its lineup with new products and the factories needed to build them, but Ford CEO Jim Farley said it is also continuing to spend on future internal combustion engine (ICE) models like the 2024 Ford Mustang unveiled at the Detroit Auto Show and the upcoming F-Series Super Duty pickups.
Uber Comfort Electric Offers Rides in a Tesla Model 3, Ford Mustang Mach-E
Uber Comfort Electric allows drivers to ride in a new Tesla Model 3, Polestar II, or a Ford Mustang Mach-E EV. The post Uber Comfort Electric Offers Rides in a Tesla Model 3, Ford Mustang Mach-E appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CNBC
CSX names former Ford exec Joe Hinrichs as new CEO
Railroad company CSX named Joe Hinrichs, former president of Ford Motor, as the company's new CEO. CNBC's 'Squawk Box' team breaks down the details.
US News and World Report
Jeep Reveals New Vehicles at the NAIAS in Detroit
Today at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Jeep revealed four upcoming vehicles and showcased its global electrification plan to "future-proof" the Jeep brand. Jeep is the brand for 4x4s, but as it moves toward a zero-emission future, 4xe, which combines Jeep’s 4x4 capability with the potential of...
