ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Comments / 0

Related
everythinglubbock.com

Enjoy breakfast at All American Eatery

LUBBOCK, Texas— All American Eatery offers a variety of meals made from scratch. You are sure to find something you love on the menu. For breakfast, lunch or dinner options visit the website.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock bride fulfills dream of father walking her down aisle at UMC

LUBBOCK, Texas— A Lubbock bride was able to fulfill her dream of having her father walk her down the aisle last week, according to University Medical Center. In a social media post, UMC announced they were able to make Amanda Salazar’s dream of having her father Santiago, by her side when she said “I do” a reality.
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Lubbock, TX
Pets & Animals
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
City
Lubbock, TX
Lubbock, TX
Lifestyle
everythinglubbock.com

Join several Lubbock Food Trucks in one spot

LUBBOCK, Texas- Food Truck Alley is an effort by the City of Lubbock to streamline the food truck permitting process by conducting both environmental health and fire prevention inspections the same day. You can also come out and enjoy great food. Admission and parking is free. Food Truck Alley will take place Tuesday, September 20 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the Civic Center parking lot.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Here’s All the People I’m Banning From Joyland

You might have heard a rumor that I'm buying Joyland. I'm still getting messages about buying Joyland. I have no plans (or money) to buy Joyland, but if I did, these are the people who would get "NO JOY" from me. It's the people-I-would-ban-from-Joyland-if-I-was-buying-Joyland-but-I'm-not-buying-Joyland list. Mike Leach. You might like...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock’s Skate Ranch Introduces Adult Skate Nights

Starting Thursday, September 15th, 2022 and continuing every Thursday night, is Adult Skate Night at Lubbock's Skate Ranch (4701 W Loop 289). Adult Skate Night begins at 8:30 p.m. and continues until 11:30 p.m. The cost is $9 for entry whether you choose to skate or not. You should choose to at least try to skate though, if you're physically able. I don't want to be the only one clinging to the wall to start.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Joyland Will Most Likely Not Be a Haunted Amusement Park

Things kind of spun out of control. I guess I have to start with the fact that I'm part owner of Nightmare On 19th Street in Lubbock and Bat City Scaregrounds in Austin. (I'm not looking to put plugs in here, but it's important to the story). My partner and I have been doing this for 16 years, and truth be told we're just now starting to see the light of day.
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jolie
Talk 1340

How Many In Lubbock Fake It At Work?

Do you feel like you have to fake it while at work everyday? No one can be happy all the time, so should you feel like you have to be happy or in a good mood while you are at work?. According to a study, faking being happy while at...
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

3 Lubbock City Pools to Be Turned Into Splash Pads

Getting splash pads has been something people in Lubbock have been asking about for years. Now, it's finally been passed. These Lubbock pools have been opened for decade, but now will be turned into something new. During the Lubbock City Council meeting, a 4-3 vote approved turning three city pools into splash pads.
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Best Friend#Tails#Bandana Boujee Mobile#Ales#Frito#Saving Grace
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
fox34.com

Texas Tech paying $300 to research participants

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech is looking to the Lubbock community for research participants in order to study the effects of fish oil and exercise on metabolic health. According to the post on the NExT Medicine Laboratory Facebook page, the study is specifically looking for overweight adults with elevated triglycerides. Those who are interested must meet certain criteria in order to take part in the study.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Jon Wolfe to Perform Free Lubbock Concert on September 24th

Calling all Jon Wolfe and country music fans, it's going to be a big day on Saturday, September 24th. Not only is Wolfe coming to perform live, but it's a free show. It's all going down before the big Texas Tech vs. Texas football game to get everyone hyped. It's happening for Raider Alley at the Historic Engineering Key on Texas Tech University's campus. You can easily walk there or take the Citibus to the satellite parking, which drops you off right there.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Talk 1340

Lubbock, TX
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
724K+
Views
ABOUT

Talk 1340 is where Lubbock talks Texas Tech sports, financial new along with news from KFYO and Texas State Network. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy