Enjoy breakfast at All American Eatery
LUBBOCK, Texas— All American Eatery offers a variety of meals made from scratch. You are sure to find something you love on the menu. For breakfast, lunch or dinner options visit the website.
Save Big on Kid’s Items at This Amazing Lubbock Shopping Event!
Just Between Friends of Lubbock is an organization that hosts two pop-up kid's consignment sales each year and one of them starts this Friday! Owner and Event Coordinator Kelsie Sanchez is thrilled for the public to come and check out all of the magnificent merchandise that they have to offer during this exclusive event.
Hot for Harley: A Van Halen Tribute Band and Harley-Davidson
Harley-Davidson and a Van Halen tribute band? Can anything beat that?. Well, I'd personally like it more if Nine Inch Nails came to town and played in a dingy old basement, but I'll take what I can get. Next Halen, the Van Halen tribute band, will be performing at Wild...
Lubbock bride fulfills dream of father walking her down aisle at UMC
LUBBOCK, Texas— A Lubbock bride was able to fulfill her dream of having her father walk her down the aisle last week, according to University Medical Center. In a social media post, UMC announced they were able to make Amanda Salazar’s dream of having her father Santiago, by her side when she said “I do” a reality.
Join several Lubbock Food Trucks in one spot
LUBBOCK, Texas- Food Truck Alley is an effort by the City of Lubbock to streamline the food truck permitting process by conducting both environmental health and fire prevention inspections the same day. You can also come out and enjoy great food. Admission and parking is free. Food Truck Alley will take place Tuesday, September 20 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the Civic Center parking lot.
Here’s All the People I’m Banning From Joyland
You might have heard a rumor that I'm buying Joyland. I'm still getting messages about buying Joyland. I have no plans (or money) to buy Joyland, but if I did, these are the people who would get "NO JOY" from me. It's the people-I-would-ban-from-Joyland-if-I-was-buying-Joyland-but-I'm-not-buying-Joyland list. Mike Leach. You might like...
Lubbock’s Skate Ranch Introduces Adult Skate Nights
Starting Thursday, September 15th, 2022 and continuing every Thursday night, is Adult Skate Night at Lubbock's Skate Ranch (4701 W Loop 289). Adult Skate Night begins at 8:30 p.m. and continues until 11:30 p.m. The cost is $9 for entry whether you choose to skate or not. You should choose to at least try to skate though, if you're physically able. I don't want to be the only one clinging to the wall to start.
Joyland Will Most Likely Not Be a Haunted Amusement Park
Things kind of spun out of control. I guess I have to start with the fact that I'm part owner of Nightmare On 19th Street in Lubbock and Bat City Scaregrounds in Austin. (I'm not looking to put plugs in here, but it's important to the story). My partner and I have been doing this for 16 years, and truth be told we're just now starting to see the light of day.
How Many In Lubbock Fake It At Work?
Do you feel like you have to fake it while at work everyday? No one can be happy all the time, so should you feel like you have to be happy or in a good mood while you are at work?. According to a study, faking being happy while at...
‘Miracles still happen,’ Lubbock community helps struggling stranger find new hope
LUBBOCK, Texas — Two weeks ago, Teri Fontenot and her two dogs braved strong storms of the year under an awning at Clapp Park. Facing an empty bank account and full shelters, a metal bench was her only support in the world. This week, she returned to Clapp Park in her new car – sporting […]
3 Lubbock City Pools to Be Turned Into Splash Pads
Getting splash pads has been something people in Lubbock have been asking about for years. Now, it's finally been passed. These Lubbock pools have been opened for decade, but now will be turned into something new. During the Lubbock City Council meeting, a 4-3 vote approved turning three city pools into splash pads.
Celebrate the Holidays With Lindsey Stirling at the Buddy Holly Hall
You might know her from her time on America's Got Talent in 2010, you're one of her 13 million subscribers on YouTube, or you've seen her pop up on your TikTok feed. No matter how you're familiar with Lindsey Stirling, you're going to want to catch her Snow Waltz tour coming to Lubbock this November.
Ector Country Is Getting Dragged Online for Busting a Tamale Lady
For nearly five years in the early 2010s, I worked at a local sign shop. I loved working there for the most part, but by far the best part was Tamale Tuesdays. On the first Tuesday of every month, a beautiful woman would show up bearing gifts. She'd walk in...
Lubbock’s Cactus Theater Is Streaming the Texas Tech Game for Free Before a Concert
The Cactus Theater is holding a concert this weekend in honor of Hispanic Heritage month but has recently made some changes. The theater has decided to move the time of their concert featuring Los Texmaniacs back so they could hold a free event for the community. For the first road...
28 People Arrested in Lubbock on September 15th, Four With the Same Last Name
It's finally Friday after what feels like a short week. I do think my brain is ready for the official start of fall, so maybe that's why this week felt so short, along with the cool air that has started to trickle in. There has also been an influx of...
‘Slash His Tires': Comments Go Off on Inconsiderate Lubbock Neighbor
There are few things more obnoxious in this world than an inconsiderate neighbor. Whether they’re nosy, loud, messy, or just plain rude, you're trapped living next to them as you struggle to figure out the best way to handle their terrible behavior. One thing that many people complain about...
Lubbock’s Casa Ole Location Is Officially Not Casa Ole Anymore
For some reason, as long as Casa Ole right off the Loop and Quaker looked like Casa Ole, I held out hope that that little slice of nostalgia might return to Lubbock one day like it never left. My dreams were dashed several years ago when Chick-fil-A replaced the 4th and Frankfort location.
Texas Tech paying $300 to research participants
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech is looking to the Lubbock community for research participants in order to study the effects of fish oil and exercise on metabolic health. According to the post on the NExT Medicine Laboratory Facebook page, the study is specifically looking for overweight adults with elevated triglycerides. Those who are interested must meet certain criteria in order to take part in the study.
Is Lubbock Stuck in the Weeds of Hypocrisy About Cleaning Up Your Yard?
So, the City of Lubbock is looking for Yard Karens to complain about weeds in their neighbors' lawns. Understandably, that's going over REALLY WELL. I'm going to tell our friends at City Hall the same thing that I tell the people who write our silly little stories and post them up on social media:
Jon Wolfe to Perform Free Lubbock Concert on September 24th
Calling all Jon Wolfe and country music fans, it's going to be a big day on Saturday, September 24th. Not only is Wolfe coming to perform live, but it's a free show. It's all going down before the big Texas Tech vs. Texas football game to get everyone hyped. It's happening for Raider Alley at the Historic Engineering Key on Texas Tech University's campus. You can easily walk there or take the Citibus to the satellite parking, which drops you off right there.
