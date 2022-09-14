ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Awesome 98

Lubbock Kids Will Love This Fun and Free Activity

Lubbock's Science Spectrum is filled with fantastical things for kids and adults alike. STEM education (science, technology, engineering, and math) is a major part of their initiative, and as of this month they're expanding one of these opportunities for their tiniest visitors. "Tot Come & Go is a hands on...
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

How Many In Lubbock Fake It At Work?

Do you feel like you have to fake it while at work everyday? No one can be happy all the time, so should you feel like you have to be happy or in a good mood while you are at work?. According to a study, faking being happy while at...
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

Lubbock Woman Startled by Adorable Late-Night Intruder

Everyone has a nighttime routine that they like to follow. For me, it involves skin care, getting comfy in bed, scrolling through my phone for a bit, and reading a couple of chapters from a book before setting my alarm and going to sleep. Late last night, I was reading...
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

3 Lubbock City Pools to Be Turned Into Splash Pads

Getting splash pads has been something people in Lubbock have been asking about for years. Now, it's finally been passed. These Lubbock pools have been opened for decade, but now will be turned into something new. During the Lubbock City Council meeting, a 4-3 vote approved turning three city pools into splash pads.
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

Why Did Seoul Korean Cuisine in Lubbock Move?

In news you may have missed with all the other openings and closings happening around Lubbock, Seoul Korean Cuisine has a new home, and it's not that far from the original location. Last month the popular dining spot moved to its new location after the owner decided to sell the...
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

You Can Now Get Vegan Panda Express Orange Chicken in Lubbock

Over the years, there's been a slow but fairly steady increase in fast food restaurants including vegetarian and vegan options. Other than places like Taco Bell that allows you to substitute their vegetarian-friendly beans for meat, we saw places like Burger King add the Impossible Whopper to their menu, Starbucks and Dunkin’ add Beyond Meat breakfast sandwiches to their menus, and more. It isn’t a perfect system, because many of these items are still cooked on the same surface as standard meat products, making it questionable to claim the items are vegan.
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

Jon Wolfe to Perform Free Lubbock Concert on September 24th

Calling all Jon Wolfe and country music fans, it's going to be a big day on Saturday, September 24th. Not only is Wolfe coming to perform live, but it's a free show. It's all going down before the big Texas Tech vs. Texas football game to get everyone hyped. It's happening for Raider Alley at the Historic Engineering Key on Texas Tech University's campus. You can easily walk there or take the Citibus to the satellite parking, which drops you off right there.
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

Lubbock Citizens Can Report Mosquito Hotspots

If you've spent any time outside in the evening lately in Lubbock, you've probably noticed that mosquitos are all over the place. The rain at the end of last month was beneficial, but it also ignited weed growth and gave mosquitoes a chance to hatch and attack people. The City...
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

Dissecting the Public Nudity at Buffalo Springs Lake

The talk of the internet in Lubbock this weekend was the lady playing catch and possibly more at the lake this weekend. I find this all very intriguing and I'd like to boil it down a bit, but if you're just joining us, here's a quick synopsis from our own Chad Hasty:
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

Here’s What Could Replace Joyland in Mackenzie Park

Joyland Amusement Park is no longer where the fun is. Owners of the park shocked Lubbock on Monday when they announced that after 50 years, the amusement park would be closing. According to KFYO News, the park is now for sale, and if a viable offer isn't found by October...
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

Calm Tuesday Results in Only 19 People Arrested in Lubbock

Since Monday seemed to be pretty wild then it only makes sense for Tuesday to be calm and a somewhat peaceful. There wasn't too much going on in Lubbock aside from the weekly City Council meeting that passed a new ordinance that would allow contractors to be fined for cutting gas lines, which has happened like 78 times this year. An apartment complex also caught on fire, displacing 21 people. Luckily, no one was injured. Also, the Lubbock Texas Anti-Gang Center arrested a 19-year-old and seized multiple guns and $2,000 in cash, which I could use right about now. We don't have that teen's mugshot to share with you all.
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

A Topo Chico Shortage Has Been Confirmed and Some Consumers Are Not Happy

There have been many different shortages or price increases this year. After deciding to give up soda, I discovered how much of a shortage of materials there really is. After parting ways with sodas and deciding to get some Topo Chico with lime, I was able to finish a whole case of the sparkling water within a week and a half. I decided to go back to the store for more, but discovered that wouldn't be as easy my first trip.
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

William Shatner Is Coming to Lubbock’s Buddy Holly Hall

2023 is already looking brighter as one of the best actors on the planet will be coming to Lubbock, live on stage, at The Buddy Holly Center. According to a press release sent out today, award-winning actor William Shatner will be in Lubbock for one unforgettable night on January 13th, 2023 at The Buddy Holly Hall. Shatner will take to the stage after a special screening of Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan.
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

Are Lubbock Neighbors Nicer Than Those in Other Texas Cities?

I spend a fair bit of time scrolling through my neighborhood Facebook page as well as the website Nextdoor. I enjoy seeing what different people in the area are up to, finding new information about Lubbock that I might not already be familiar with, and occasionally seeing some drama between neighbors. It's almost like watching a reality show some days with all the catty drama that will float around these groups.
Lubbock, TX

Awesome 98

Lubbock, TX
Awesome 98 plays The Greatest Hits of the 70s and 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

