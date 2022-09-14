Read full article on original website
Hot for Harley: A Van Halen Tribute Band and Harley-Davidson
Harley-Davidson and a Van Halen tribute band? Can anything beat that?. Well, I'd personally like it more if Nine Inch Nails came to town and played in a dingy old basement, but I'll take what I can get. Next Halen, the Van Halen tribute band, will be performing at Wild...
Lubbock Kids Will Love This Fun and Free Activity
Lubbock's Science Spectrum is filled with fantastical things for kids and adults alike. STEM education (science, technology, engineering, and math) is a major part of their initiative, and as of this month they're expanding one of these opportunities for their tiniest visitors. "Tot Come & Go is a hands on...
How Many In Lubbock Fake It At Work?
Do you feel like you have to fake it while at work everyday? No one can be happy all the time, so should you feel like you have to be happy or in a good mood while you are at work?. According to a study, faking being happy while at...
Lubbock Woman Startled by Adorable Late-Night Intruder
Everyone has a nighttime routine that they like to follow. For me, it involves skin care, getting comfy in bed, scrolling through my phone for a bit, and reading a couple of chapters from a book before setting my alarm and going to sleep. Late last night, I was reading...
3 Lubbock City Pools to Be Turned Into Splash Pads
Getting splash pads has been something people in Lubbock have been asking about for years. Now, it's finally been passed. These Lubbock pools have been opened for decade, but now will be turned into something new. During the Lubbock City Council meeting, a 4-3 vote approved turning three city pools into splash pads.
Lubbock’s Cactus Theater Is Streaming the Texas Tech Game for Free Before a Concert
The Cactus Theater is holding a concert this weekend in honor of Hispanic Heritage month but has recently made some changes. The theater has decided to move the time of their concert featuring Los Texmaniacs back so they could hold a free event for the community. For the first road...
Why Did Seoul Korean Cuisine in Lubbock Move?
In news you may have missed with all the other openings and closings happening around Lubbock, Seoul Korean Cuisine has a new home, and it's not that far from the original location. Last month the popular dining spot moved to its new location after the owner decided to sell the...
28 People Arrested in Lubbock on September 15th, Four With the Same Last Name
It's finally Friday after what feels like a short week. I do think my brain is ready for the official start of fall, so maybe that's why this week felt so short, along with the cool air that has started to trickle in. There has also been an influx of...
You Can Now Get Vegan Panda Express Orange Chicken in Lubbock
Over the years, there's been a slow but fairly steady increase in fast food restaurants including vegetarian and vegan options. Other than places like Taco Bell that allows you to substitute their vegetarian-friendly beans for meat, we saw places like Burger King add the Impossible Whopper to their menu, Starbucks and Dunkin’ add Beyond Meat breakfast sandwiches to their menus, and more. It isn’t a perfect system, because many of these items are still cooked on the same surface as standard meat products, making it questionable to claim the items are vegan.
Is Lubbock Stuck in the Weeds of Hypocrisy About Cleaning Up Your Yard?
So, the City of Lubbock is looking for Yard Karens to complain about weeds in their neighbors' lawns. Understandably, that's going over REALLY WELL. I'm going to tell our friends at City Hall the same thing that I tell the people who write our silly little stories and post them up on social media:
Jon Wolfe to Perform Free Lubbock Concert on September 24th
Calling all Jon Wolfe and country music fans, it's going to be a big day on Saturday, September 24th. Not only is Wolfe coming to perform live, but it's a free show. It's all going down before the big Texas Tech vs. Texas football game to get everyone hyped. It's happening for Raider Alley at the Historic Engineering Key on Texas Tech University's campus. You can easily walk there or take the Citibus to the satellite parking, which drops you off right there.
Lubbock Citizens Can Report Mosquito Hotspots
If you've spent any time outside in the evening lately in Lubbock, you've probably noticed that mosquitos are all over the place. The rain at the end of last month was beneficial, but it also ignited weed growth and gave mosquitoes a chance to hatch and attack people. The City...
Dissecting the Public Nudity at Buffalo Springs Lake
The talk of the internet in Lubbock this weekend was the lady playing catch and possibly more at the lake this weekend. I find this all very intriguing and I'd like to boil it down a bit, but if you're just joining us, here's a quick synopsis from our own Chad Hasty:
Here’s What Could Replace Joyland in Mackenzie Park
Joyland Amusement Park is no longer where the fun is. Owners of the park shocked Lubbock on Monday when they announced that after 50 years, the amusement park would be closing. According to KFYO News, the park is now for sale, and if a viable offer isn't found by October...
Lubbock Parents Can Keep Their Kids Safe With This Great Resource
We live in a digital age where everything seems to revolve around the world wide web. Our children are mesmerized by the images they see on their screens, but how do you know if that content is safe?. Busy parents don’t necessarily have time to do a deep dive into...
Lubbock Parents Arrested After Their Toddler Was Found in Parking Lot
Two parents from Lubbock were arrested after their small child was found in the parking lot of an apartment complex. A resident of the complex had seen the child trying to open the front door. The child told them that their parents went to go get food, so the resident called police.
Calm Tuesday Results in Only 19 People Arrested in Lubbock
Since Monday seemed to be pretty wild then it only makes sense for Tuesday to be calm and a somewhat peaceful. There wasn't too much going on in Lubbock aside from the weekly City Council meeting that passed a new ordinance that would allow contractors to be fined for cutting gas lines, which has happened like 78 times this year. An apartment complex also caught on fire, displacing 21 people. Luckily, no one was injured. Also, the Lubbock Texas Anti-Gang Center arrested a 19-year-old and seized multiple guns and $2,000 in cash, which I could use right about now. We don't have that teen's mugshot to share with you all.
A Topo Chico Shortage Has Been Confirmed and Some Consumers Are Not Happy
There have been many different shortages or price increases this year. After deciding to give up soda, I discovered how much of a shortage of materials there really is. After parting ways with sodas and deciding to get some Topo Chico with lime, I was able to finish a whole case of the sparkling water within a week and a half. I decided to go back to the store for more, but discovered that wouldn't be as easy my first trip.
William Shatner Is Coming to Lubbock’s Buddy Holly Hall
2023 is already looking brighter as one of the best actors on the planet will be coming to Lubbock, live on stage, at The Buddy Holly Center. According to a press release sent out today, award-winning actor William Shatner will be in Lubbock for one unforgettable night on January 13th, 2023 at The Buddy Holly Hall. Shatner will take to the stage after a special screening of Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan.
Are Lubbock Neighbors Nicer Than Those in Other Texas Cities?
I spend a fair bit of time scrolling through my neighborhood Facebook page as well as the website Nextdoor. I enjoy seeing what different people in the area are up to, finding new information about Lubbock that I might not already be familiar with, and occasionally seeing some drama between neighbors. It's almost like watching a reality show some days with all the catty drama that will float around these groups.
