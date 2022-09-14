HSINCHU, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- The key to success is not giving up! Cross-species research conducted by an interdisciplinary research team at National Tsing Hua University (NTHU) led by professors Yu-Ju Chou from the Department of Early Childhood Education and Tsung-Han Kuo from the Institute of Systems Neuroscience has found that the social hierarchies of children and mice are similarly formed at an early age. Surprisingly, they discovered that these hierarchies are not so much determined by who is stronger, but rather by who is willing to yield. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220913005090/en/ Chou Yu-Ju (left) and Kuo Tsung-Han have found that social dominance is not so much determined by who is stronger, but rather by who is willing to yield. (Photo: National Tsing Hua University)

SCIENCE EDUCATION ・ 2 DAYS AGO