Read full article on original website
Related
The Highest Paying Jobs You Can Get Without a College Degree
President Joe Biden announced on Aug. 24 that the U.S. would forgive up to $10,000 of student loan debt for non-Pell Grant recipients earning less than $125,000 a year. The White House said the move aims to “address the burden of growing college costs,” particularly for families. College graduates tend to earn much higher wages […]
10 weird jobs that unexpectedly pay salaries of $125,000 a year or more, from makeup artist to deep-sea saturation diver
As companies like Walmart struggle to keep up with the supply chain, the demand for truck drivers is high — and so is the starting pay.
JOBS・
College students are increasingly identifying beyond "she" and "he"
This article was originally published on The Conversation. When students today fill out their college applications, they are not just identifying as "she" or "he." More than 3% of incoming college students use a different set of pronouns. That's according to my analysis of the more than 1.2 million applications submitted for the 2022-23 school year through the Common App, an online application platform used by more than 900 colleges.
MyyShop Sponsors Themed Cruise Boat Party Hosted by Overseas Student Services Corporation to Celebrate Generation Z and Social Entrepreneurship
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 16, 2022-- MyyShop, a cross-border e-commerce Software as a Service (SaaS) platform launched by DHGATE Group in 2020, sponsors the Yves Klein Blue Themed Cruise Boat Party in New York. Hosted by Overseas Student Services Corporation (OSSC), more than one thousand guests, including overseas students and social influencers attended the Yves Klein-themed cruise party in New York on September 10, wearing ultramarine blue, painted a unique attraction on the water. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220916005353/en/ MyyShop - Themed Cruise Boat Party (Photo: Business Wire)
IN THIS ARTICLE
TechCrunch
Deep tech VC First Star plots a $40M third fund
Based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, First Star typically backs robotics, blockchain, AI and machine learning-focused startups at the early stage. The firm has not disclosed a first close for its planned third fund, per a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, but if it goes on to raise the projected amount, it would represent a serious leap from First Star’s earlier funds.
Business's Diversity Statement
A recent study from the APA shows that internal diversity messaging doesn’t work when it's focused on the benefit to the business. Numerous articles and research reports have shown that diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives have a positive impact on a business’s overall success, including its profitability. However, a new study from the American Psychological Association (APA) shows that diversity messaging can backfire when it’s too focused on the “bottom line” benefit.
Critiques mount around popular annual college rankings
Google searches for "college rankings" spike each year in the months that follow the release of US News & World Report's annual lists of Best Colleges. The company says that about 40 million people read those lists last year; that's more than 10 times the number of graduating high school seniors in the United States.
The Standard Promotes Shannon Martin to Second Vice President and Assistant Controller
PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 16, 2022-- Standard Insurance Company (The Standard) has promoted Shannon Martin to second vice president and assistant controller. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220916005104/en/ Shannon Martin, second vice president and assistant controller at The Standard. (Photo: Business Wire)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Square adds Spanish to small business services
One of the biggest payment-processing companies now offers its services in Spanish. Why it matters: Spanish is the second-most used language in the U.S. after English; over 41 million people speak it at home, according to Census data. Details: Square, which allows millions of small businesses to accept credit card...
Nature.com
Communication tool in management accounting: adapting Jakobson's (1960) communication model
Humanities and Social Sciences Communications volumeÂ 9, ArticleÂ number:Â 316 (2022) Cite this article. Cognition is often a problem in management accounting communication. A gap arises between the sender and receiver of management accounting information, leading to miscommunication. A semiotic approach is a practical tool to decrease such miscommunication in management accounting. Jakobson's communication model helps decrease such miscommunication. This study examines how Jakobson's communication model is helpful for management accounting communication and our proposed communication model is intended to support management by providing relevant and timely information for planning, controlling, and decision-making. Additionally, our communication model is designed to decrease miscommunication.
Carnegie Learning Awarded New NSF Grant
PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 16, 2022-- Carnegie Learning, a leader in artificial intelligence for K-12 education and formative assessment, announced today that it received a transformational grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF) to design educational research infrastructure to fast-track student outcomes. The $400,000 grant funds a five-year project to develop new approaches to automatically personalize instruction to students. It’s one of six NSF grants Carnegie Learning has received since 2004. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915006102/en/ Carnegie Learning received a $400,000 grant from the National Science Foundation for a five-year project to develop innovative new approaches to personalize math for students led by Chief Scientist Steve Ritter. (Photo: Business Wire)
Google and the US government partner to make open source chips
TL;DR: Google and the US government want to speed up design and manufacturing of new semiconductor devices, adopting the open source model to let universities and startups run wild with innovative ideas. The cooperative research and development agreement will allow the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) to design, develop and produce open source chips that researchers and companies will be free to use and adapt in their applications.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Supply & Demand Chain Executive Honors Women of the Supply Chain
While the world attempts to gain its footing after years of battling an unseen enemy, the supply chain now realizes its up against much more. Problems from the last two years continue to rage on, causing shortages throughout the world in materials and products. However, there are numerous leaders in the supply chain that work tirelessly to heal the supply chain and build a new future. Many of these leaders are women.
Fast Company
‘Fintech isn’t revolutionizing finance’ and 4 other hard-line observations of the way we use money
Brett Scott is a journalist and financial hacker who writes about the intersection of money and digital technology. His work can be found in publications such as The Guardian, New Scientist, Wired, and CNN. HEre, Scott shares five key insights from his new book, Cloudmoney: Cash, Cards, Crypto, and the...
London Commodities Consultancy, CRU, To Spotlight Prescriptive Analytics for Monetizing Data at Big Data LDN, The UK’s Leading Data and Analytics Event
The Chief Technology Officer and Co-founder of Pyramid Analytics (Pyramid), Avi Perez, will deliver a session with Will Blake, Chief Technology Officer of CRU, a global provider of business intelligence and consulting services for the global metals, mining and fertilizer industries, at Big Data LDN (London) on Wednesday 21 st September at 12:40 p.m. BST at Olympia London. This historic Victorian exhibition space was founded in 1886 and is steps away from the TfL Kensington (Olympia) station. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220916005057/en/ CRU is a global provider of business intelligence and consulting services for the global metals, mining and fertilizer industries. The headquarters of CRU is located in the heart of London. Will Blake, Chief Technology Officer, will discuss how CRU uses prescriptive analytics and Decision Intelligence from Pyramid within its data analytics pipelines, better equipping customers to tackle key decisions within the commodity markets. Key Points:
Meet the Founder of the Golden Era of Robotics
Learn about the CEO helping scale a $500M food robotics titan and pioneering a new era of automation.
CNBC
Two of his startups failed. Now, this 30-year-old just bagged $32 million for his company
Sae Hyung-jung remembers a time when he worried about not having enough money for his next meal. He was 20 years old, and had just founded an artificial intelligence (AI) company that helped students improve their test scores for university entry examinations — but it wasn't doing well. "I...
NTHU Interdisciplinary Research Team Discovers the Secret to Success
HSINCHU, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- The key to success is not giving up! Cross-species research conducted by an interdisciplinary research team at National Tsing Hua University (NTHU) led by professors Yu-Ju Chou from the Department of Early Childhood Education and Tsung-Han Kuo from the Institute of Systems Neuroscience has found that the social hierarchies of children and mice are similarly formed at an early age. Surprisingly, they discovered that these hierarchies are not so much determined by who is stronger, but rather by who is willing to yield. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220913005090/en/ Chou Yu-Ju (left) and Kuo Tsung-Han have found that social dominance is not so much determined by who is stronger, but rather by who is willing to yield. (Photo: National Tsing Hua University)
Citibank sent junior bankers to work shorter hours on a gorgeous Spanish beach. There's just one catch
Young Citi analysts on a two-year stint on Spain's Mediterranean coast will work shorter days than their colleagues in New York, and make half as much.
Comments / 0